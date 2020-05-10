Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 6.9 Released with Zoom App, Latest Moksha Desktop
Escuelas Linux 6.9 comes two and a half months after Escuelas Linux 6.8 to introduce a new app that become very popular during the Coronavirus pandemic, Zoom. That’s right, the Zoom video conferencing app is now installed by default in the latest Escuelas Linux release.
If you’re working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, most probably you already have or are in the process of developing a neat home office. If you’re also into Open Source and educational projects, Escuelas Linux might just be the best distro for your needs right now.
Games: Humble Bundle, GOG and a Lot More
The Humble Plug In Digital & Dear Villagers Bundle has just released now the Cities: Skylines bundle is over, and this one again includes some Linux games.
Supraland, the colourful and inviting first-person puzzle game from Supra Games is now going to be removed from game store GOG after less than a year being there.
Looking at the dates: it released on Steam in April 2019, then came to Linux in July that same year and then onto GOG in that same month. Today, June 9 in 2020 the GOG team posted on their forum that Supraland will be delisted from their store at the developer's request but it will stay in your GOG library. That's not long to be on a store to then ask for it to be removed, so why?
Command & Conquer Remastered Collection features rebuilt graphics and textures from Lemon Sky Studios with native 4K support. Frank Klepacki, the composer from the original C&C titles, has remastered seven hours of music for the project, which includes over 20 tracks re-recorded with The Tiberian Sons. In addition, Command & Conquer is now one of the first ever major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL. Earlier this week the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code was released under the GPL version 3.0 license, which will unlock powerful mod support for the Remastered Collection and community projects for years to come.
Jessika is an upcoming full motion video (FMV) mystery adventure, that has you pry into the digital past of Jessika as part of a group that specializes in processing digital footprints of deceased people.
Quite a unique take on a FMV game, with a sensitive subject too. Jessika committed suicide and it's up to you to find out why, at the request of their relatives. The developer says 'What at first seems to be a job like any other quickly develops into a dark drama with twists and turns.'.
It appears the actual FMV was not done in English, with that being dubbed on top which is a little odd at first glance. Assemble Entertainment, who are publishing it, mentioned that you can adjust it so the FMV is in the native language with subtitles if you prefer.
GZDoom, the extremely versatile and very popular open source enhanced Doom game engine has a big new release out and they're going to drop 32bit support.
This month GZDoom 4.4.0 went up with a ton of bug fixes and feature enhancements, and they announced along with it that as of GZDoom 4.5.0 there will only be 64 bit versions.
Today, Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven announced that the released of the Prison Architect - Island Bound DLC has been delayed with no current date other than 'soon'.
It was due to launch tomorrow so it's quite short notice. So why did they delay it? In their released statement, they mentioned how it's 'coming soon' and we will get more details 'in the coming days'. Due to the sensitive nature of the content found in Prison Architect and they're taking that into consideration when promoting the game. They're adjusting their plans 'out of respect for the important voices that need to be heard'.
Vernal Edge, a pixel-art action-platformer with a sprinkle of metroidvania looks like it's going to be a lot of fun. Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with 8 days left it's getting seriously close to the $50,000 goal.
According to the developer it has a combat system featuring 'deep technical actions' inspired by the likes of Devil May Cry, which involve you sort-of juggling your enemies with various moves to take down their HP.
Here's your daily dose of something sweet. My Nine Lives from dev Marian Pekár is a free game aimed to create awareness and raise funds to help stray cats.
Pekár mentioned that their own cat, Max, was originally a stray kitten in bad shape "until fate brought us together". Not every story has a happy ending and there's plenty more strays around so Pekár decided to "use my knowledge and invest time and effort to build this game to raise money to help stray cats". This is where My Nine Lives comes in and they're hoping it helps in some small way.
The game has both Linux and Windows builds available. While the cause is a noble one, the actual game is quite a sweet idea too. It's quite simple but it has an interesting idea that could easily be taken further.
Summer of Pride, a month-long event featuring LGBTQIA+ streamers playing queer games has launched and developer MidBoss has arranged a Steam event to go with it.
Weirdly though, I tried on my Steam account and in a private browser and for me the event isn't listed anywhere on Steam. I only know of it due to being on the email list for MidBoss.
The event showcases a few upcoming titles like Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER, Lore Finder, N1RV Ann-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action, Volleyball Heaven and Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - all of which plan to support Linux as well.
Some of our older readers might might fond memories of Missile Command, an arcade game from Atari released back in 1980. It's recently been remade with Missile Command: Recharged and it's out now.
Missile Command is generally regarded as one of the big classics and this was made in celebration of the original, which will turn 40 next month. Developed by Nickervision Studios (with Atari as publisher), whose previous titles include Super Bit Blaster XL, it released late last month with Linux support so you can try out a re-imagining of the classic right now.
Depanneur Nocturne is a short, sweet and experimental game from KO_OP about finding a gift for a special someone in a store that's soon to close.
KO_OP, founded in 2012, is an artist run and owned studio focused on experimenting with games and interactive art. Depanneur Nocturne is one of the titles created as a result of them creating space for their team to experiment 'without the demands of a large production'. Depanneur Nocturne is a quirky title with a wonderfully bright art style, aimed to be a 'single-sitting game' that's thoroughly intriguing.
