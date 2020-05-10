Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of June 2020 06:20:48 PM

The main difference between the Ubuntu Desktop version and the Server is that the Ubuntu Desktop is used for personal use. The Server edition can be used to serve up Applications, Websites, E-mail Servers, File shares, and more other services that can help expand the functionality of businesses.

Usually, users of the Ubuntu Server depend on the Terminal to perform their daily tasks. One of the tasks that are common for a system administrator is to restart or reboot the Ubuntu Server. The primary reason for resetting the Ubuntu Server is to complete the Server update or to apply some new configurations.

In this article, we are going to discuss the three important commands that can be used to reboot the Ubuntu Server.