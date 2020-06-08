Python Programming
-
tl;dr; Here's a useful bash script to avoid starting something when its already running as a ghost process.
Huey is a great little Python library for doing background tasks. It's like Celery but much lighter, faster, and easier to understand.
What cost me almost an hour of hair-tearing debugging today was that I didn't realize that a huey daemon process had gotten stuck in the background with code that wasn't updating as I made changes to the tasks.py file in my project. I just couldn't understand what was going on.
The way I start my project is with honcho which is a Python Foreman clone.
-
NumPy and Pandas are very comprehensive, efficient, and flexible Python tools for data manipulation. An important concept for proficient users of these two libraries to understand is how data are referenced as shallow copies (views) and deep copies (or just copies). Pandas sometimes issues a SettingWithCopyWarning to warn the user of a potentially inappropriate use of views and copies.
-
We've just published the RC1 for CubicWeb https://pypi.org/project/cubicweb/3.28.0rc1/ and a new version 1.7.0 for logilab-common https://pypi.org/project/logilab-common/1.7.0/
Our current focus is finishing the last details for the release.
-
Today's Topics is Django User model i am going to talk about Django user model in Brief, i will start by talking about Django.
Django is framework written in python it's a backend framework which make the life of python developer a-lot easier by hiding all the abstraction the developer would have to deal with if it wasn't for Django, Django is used by a-lot of famous companies and start-up's like Quora(my favourite one in the list), Youtube, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.. and the list goes on, Django kind of prohibits re-inventing the wheel which means it doesn't encourage much of doing things from Scratch.
Django follows an MVT (Model View Template) Design Paradigm which is Similar to the MVC(Model View Controller) in java where the Model is the Database of the Django App and View is the Function which joins the backend part(Database) with the Front-end part(Template) and the Template is the front-end part(raw html or css or any other front-end framework(react, angular).
-
Started to very slowly do the Mega Flask Tutorial.
This real world project-cum-tutorial, should let me learn more real-world-esque Python and expand beyond the tiny vocabulary, I have.
Setup my environment today and created a baby flask app.
Even that had something to teach me.
I could not quite wrap my head around decorators, the first time I read about them and this tiny app uses routes in the form of decorators.
Which meant, I had to go read about them and understand them first.
-
The plotting libraries available in Python offer multiple ways to present data according to your preferences, whether you prize flexibility, design, ease-of-use, or a particular style.
Plotting in Altair delivers a different solution than others which I find to be simpler as the amount of plotting done scales. It has an elegant interface, thanks to Vega, the declarative plotting language that allows you to define what your plots should look like, rather than writing loops and conditionals to construct them.
-
This week I've been largely focused on blog posting bugs, notably #394 and #396. These two bugs are not actually part of the python-blogs codebase, but the now-abandoned aldryn newsblog projected which we use as a dependency.
Since aldryn_newsblog is abandoned and its repository set permanently read-only, the first step was pull that module into the python-blogs tree. After spending a few hours unsuccessfully attempting to merge aldryn_newsblog's commit history into a python-blogs branch, then merge its branch with the master, I gave up and just copied aldryn_newsblog's final version as a subdirectory (abandoning its 5 years of commit history in the process). Someday, if anyone really cares and has more git experience than me, they can always run this merge "correctly".
The Linux Setup – Emma Heffernan, Student
Initially, I always used Linux through virtual machines for capture the flag competitions or minor tasks. While lockdown had us caught up indoors, I decided it was the right time to experiment and develop my command-line skills. While my laptop is primarily Windows, I ended up running Linux Mint 19.3 on my desktop. Since the move, I can see the dust gathering on my laptop! Nothing against Windows or other operating systems, but the reasons I use Linux are for freedom, security, good performance, and high stability.
Shutter Encoder Is A Feature-Packed Audio / Video Transcoder
Shutter Encoder is a free and open source media transcoder for Windows and macOS, which was recently made available for Linux.
The tool can convert images, videos and audio files to many formats, burn DVDs, download web videos, and it also incorporates some basic video editing features, like replacing the audio of video files, cutting and cropping videos with a preview, and more.
Shutter Encoder uses Java along with various tools under the hood, like 7za, VLC, FFmpeg, ExifTool, MKVMerge (part of MKVToolNix), MediaInfo, DVDAuthor, youtube-dl and more.
Security Leftovers
-
When you first connect a freshly installed desktop machine to the Internet, there are several important things to bear in mind. Two obvious considerations of securing a desktop machine include frequently running package updates and configuring a few firewall rules to help keep the bad guys out.
In this article, we’ll look at these two steps from both a desktop perspective and, to provide a bit more context, we’ll also look at what’s going on within the system that’s running the desktop on the command line.
-
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, firefox, gnutls, python-django, thunderbird, tomcat7, tomcat8, and tomcat9), CentOS (unbound), Debian (bluez, firefox-esr, kernel, and linux-4.9), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (.NET Core, .NET Core 3.1, kernel, kernel-rt, libexif, microcode_ctl, pcs, and virt:rhel), SUSE (gnutls, java-1_7_0-ibm, kernel, microcode_ctl, nodejs10, nodejs8, rubygem-bundler, texlive, texlive-filesystem, thunderbird, and ucode-intel), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode, kernel, libjpeg-turbo, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.3, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.3, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.3, linux-gke-5.3, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.3, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gke-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oem, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux, linux-lts-trusty, and linux-gke-5.0, linux-oem-osp1).
-
Microsoft today released software patches to plug at least 129 security holes in its Windows operating systems and supported software, by some accounts a record number of fixes in one go for the software giant. None of the bugs addressed this month are known to have been exploited or detailed prior to today, but there are a few vulnerabilities that deserve special attention — particularly for enterprises and employees working remotely.
[...]
Before you update with this month’s patch batch, please make sure you have backed up your system and/or important files. It’s not uncommon for a wonky Windows update to hose one’s system or prevent it from booting properly, and some updates even have known to erase or corrupt files. So do yourself a favor and backup before installing any patches. Windows 10 even has some built-in tools to help you do that, either on a per-file/folder basis or by making a complete and bootable copy of your hard drive all at once.
-
On May 26, acting on a tip from Milwaukee, Wisc.-based cybersecurity firm Hold Security, KrebsOnSecurity contacted the office of Florence’s mayor to alert them that a Windows 10 system in their IT environment had been commandeered by a ransomware gang.
Comparing the information shared by Hold Security dark web specialist Yuliana Bellini with the employee directory on the Florence website indicated the username for the computer that attackers had used to gain a foothold in the network on May 6 belonged to the city’s manager of information systems.
My call was transferred to no fewer than three different people, none of whom seemed eager to act on the information. Eventually, I was routed to the non-emergency line for the Florence police department. When that call went straight to voicemail, I left a message and called the city’s emergency response team.
That last effort prompted a gracious return call the following day from a system administrator for the city, who thanked me for the heads up and said he and his colleagues had isolated the computer and Windows network account Hold Security flagged as [cracked].
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 13 min ago