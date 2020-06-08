Python Programming ./bin/huey-isnt-running.sh - A bash script to prevent lurking ghosts tl;dr; Here's a useful bash script to avoid starting something when its already running as a ghost process. Huey is a great little Python library for doing background tasks. It's like Celery but much lighter, faster, and easier to understand. What cost me almost an hour of hair-tearing debugging today was that I didn't realize that a huey daemon process had gotten stuck in the background with code that wasn't updating as I made changes to the tasks.py file in my project. I just couldn't understand what was going on. The way I start my project is with honcho which is a Python Foreman clone.

SettingWithCopyWarning in Pandas: Views vs Copies NumPy and Pandas are very comprehensive, efficient, and flexible Python tools for data manipulation. An important concept for proficient users of these two libraries to understand is how data are referenced as shallow copies (views) and deep copies (or just copies). Pandas sometimes issues a SettingWithCopyWarning to warn the user of a potentially inappropriate use of views and copies.

Report of June 10th Cubicweb Meeting We've just published the RC1 for CubicWeb https://pypi.org/project/cubicweb/3.28.0rc1/ and a new version 1.7.0 for logilab-common https://pypi.org/project/logilab-common/1.7.0/ Our current focus is finishing the last details for the release.

Django User Model Today's Topics is Django User model i am going to talk about Django user model in Brief, i will start by talking about Django. Django is framework written in python it's a backend framework which make the life of python developer a-lot easier by hiding all the abstraction the developer would have to deal with if it wasn't for Django, Django is used by a-lot of famous companies and start-up's like Quora(my favourite one in the list), Youtube, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.. and the list goes on, Django kind of prohibits re-inventing the wheel which means it doesn't encourage much of doing things from Scratch. Django follows an MVT (Model View Template) Design Paradigm which is Similar to the MVC(Model View Controller) in java where the Model is the Database of the Django App and View is the Function which joins the backend part(Database) with the Front-end part(Template) and the Template is the front-end part(raw html or css or any other front-end framework(react, angular).

A Hundred Days of Code, Day 041 Started to very slowly do the Mega Flask Tutorial. This real world project-cum-tutorial, should let me learn more real-world-esque Python and expand beyond the tiny vocabulary, I have. Setup my environment today and created a baby flask app. Even that had something to teach me. I could not quite wrap my head around decorators, the first time I read about them and this tiny app uses routes in the form of decorators. Which meant, I had to go read about them and understand them first.

Concise data plotting in Python with Altair The plotting libraries available in Python offer multiple ways to present data according to your preferences, whether you prize flexibility, design, ease-of-use, or a particular style. Plotting in Altair delivers a different solution than others which I find to be simpler as the amount of plotting done scales. It has an elegant interface, thanks to Vega, the declarative plotting language that allows you to define what your plots should look like, rather than writing loops and conditionals to construct them.

PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC week 1 This week I've been largely focused on blog posting bugs, notably #394 and #396. These two bugs are not actually part of the python-blogs codebase, but the now-abandoned aldryn newsblog projected which we use as a dependency. Since aldryn_newsblog is abandoned and its repository set permanently read-only, the first step was pull that module into the python-blogs tree. After spending a few hours unsuccessfully attempting to merge aldryn_newsblog's commit history into a python-blogs branch, then merge its branch with the master, I gave up and just copied aldryn_newsblog's final version as a subdirectory (abandoning its 5 years of commit history in the process). Someday, if anyone really cares and has more git experience than me, they can always run this merge "correctly".

The Linux Setup – Emma Heffernan, Student Initially, I always used Linux through virtual machines for capture the flag competitions or minor tasks. While lockdown had us caught up indoors, I decided it was the right time to experiment and develop my command-line skills. While my laptop is primarily Windows, I ended up running Linux Mint 19.3 on my desktop. Since the move, I can see the dust gathering on my laptop! Nothing against Windows or other operating systems, but the reasons I use Linux are for freedom, security, good performance, and high stability.