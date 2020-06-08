Chromebooks With 'Proper' GNU/Linux on Top
Hyper-threading disabled for VMs (Linux) on Chrome OS
Remember, more than two years ago, when Intel’s CPUs were exposed to a critical security flaw that practically turned the PC industry on its head? No? No worries. You aren’t alone. Still, the severity of the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities was real and the potential harm they carried was of legitimate concern. Thankfully, most Chrome OS devices were patched before the issues were made public and to my knowledge, an attack on a Chromebook was never realized in the wild. While Spectre and Meltdown are distance memories for most, it appears that Chrome OS has not escaped the long-term effects of such vulnerabilities.
Julian Andres Klode: Review: Chromebook Duet
Sporting a beautiful 10.1” 1920x1200 display, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook or Duet Chromebook, is one of the latest Chromebooks released, and one of the few slate-style tablets, and it’s only about 300 EUR (300 USD). I’ve had one for about 2 weeks now, and here are my thoughts.
The Chromebook Duet runs Chrome OS, and comes with access to Android apps using the play store (and sideloading in dev mode) and access to full Linux environments powered by LXD inside VMs.
The screen which has 1920x1200 is scaled to a ridiculous 1080x675 by default which is good for being able to tap buttons and stuff, but provides next to no content. Scaling it to 1350x844 makes things more balanced.
The Linux integration is buggy. Touches register in different places than where they happened, and the screen is cut off in full screen extremetuxracer, making it hard to recommend for such uses.
Android apps generally work fine. There are some issues with the back gesture not registering, but otherwise I have not found issues I can remember.
The Chromebook Duet or IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is a decent tablet that is built well above its price point. It’s lackluster performance and DRM woes make it hard to give a general recommendation, though. It’s not a good laptop.
I can see this as the perfect note taking device for students, and as a cheap tablet for couch surfing, or as your on-the-go laptop replacement, if you need it only occasionally.
I cannot see anyone using this as their main laptop, although I guess some people only have phones these days, so: what do I know?
I can see you getting this device if you want to tinker with Linux on ARM, as Chromebooks are quite nice to tinker with, and a tablet is super nice.
Well, well, well. Look who just got Linux apps in Beta
For months, Chromium developers have been working the the ‘kernelnext’ project that intends to bring Linux app support to older devices. Despite the number of Chromebooks that have been added to the list, one particular family of devices is still missing out on the Crostini train. Intel’s Skylake CPUs were at the core of a massive evolution for the Chrome OS landscape and the small handful of Skylake devices that were made are still popular among a lot of users. I’m speaking specifically about the ASUS Chromebook C302 and Samsung Chromebook Pro convertibles that ushered in the era of premium 2-in-1 Chrome OS devices.
Python Programming
The Linux Setup – Emma Heffernan, Student
Initially, I always used Linux through virtual machines for capture the flag competitions or minor tasks. While lockdown had us caught up indoors, I decided it was the right time to experiment and develop my command-line skills. While my laptop is primarily Windows, I ended up running Linux Mint 19.3 on my desktop. Since the move, I can see the dust gathering on my laptop! Nothing against Windows or other operating systems, but the reasons I use Linux are for freedom, security, good performance, and high stability.
Shutter Encoder Is A Feature-Packed Audio / Video Transcoder
Shutter Encoder is a free and open source media transcoder for Windows and macOS, which was recently made available for Linux. The tool can convert images, videos and audio files to many formats, burn DVDs, download web videos, and it also incorporates some basic video editing features, like replacing the audio of video files, cutting and cropping videos with a preview, and more. Shutter Encoder uses Java along with various tools under the hood, like 7za, VLC, FFmpeg, ExifTool, MKVMerge (part of MKVToolNix), MediaInfo, DVDAuthor, youtube-dl and more.
Security Leftovers
