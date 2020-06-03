New FreeBSD code of conduct New FreeBSD code of conduct Dear FreeBSD community, The FreeBSD Project has adopted a new LLVM-derived code of conduct. The new code of conduct can be found at https://www.freebsd.org/internal/code-of-conduct.html BACKGROUND Active FreeBSD developers were invited to complete two surveys related to our Code of Conduct. The first survey, conducted in 2018, told us that: - 94% of developers believe respectful communication in the project is important; 1% disagreed - 89% believe FreeBSD should be welcoming to people of all backgrounds; 2% disagreed - 73% say toxic people should be removed from the Project regardless of their technical contribution; 9% disagreed - 35% were dissatisfied with the code of conduct adopted in 2018, 34% were neutral, and 30% were satisfied. These results indicated that there was sufficient dissatisfaction with the current code of conduct to warrant investigation. After reviewing other open source codes of conduct, the FreeBSD Core Team investigated adopting either an LLVM-derived or a Go-derived code of conduct. A second survey was held at the start of June and had only one question: Which code of conduct should FreeBSD adopt? - An LLVM-derived code of conduct: https://github.com/freebsd/core.10-public-docs/blob/master/CoC/llvm-based.md - A Go-Derived code of conduct: https://github.com/freebsd/core.10-public-docs/blob/master/CoC/golang-based.md - Retain the current code of conduct: https://web.archive.org/web/20200108075747/https://www.freebsd.org/internal/code-of-conduct.html RESULTS - 4% favoured keeping the current code of conduct - 33% favoured the Go-derived code of conduct - 63% favoured the LLVM-derived code of conduct. Thus, the Core Team, following the preference of a majority of active FreeBSD developers, adopted the LLVM-derived code of conduct. THANK YOU Thank you to the LLVM and Go communities, and our impassioned members who helped champion this evolution. -- FreeBSD Core Team

OSS Leftovers Haiku R1 Beta 2 "Open-Source BeOS" Operating System Released Nearly two years after Haiku R1 beta, the second beta has finally surfaced for this open-source operating system. This second beta incorporates many driver improvements including USB3 improvements and leveraging more drivers from FreeBSD, an NVMe storage driver, continued ARM64 bring-up, memory optimizations, threading improvements, UEFI support, and a lot of other work that accumulated over the past two years.

Release Notes: A look at DocumentCloud’s new API Over the coming months, we’re migrating newsrooms to the new version of DocumentCloud (don’t worry — you’ll get a notification before anything changes!). Along with the updated version of the site, we’re also moving to a new API. Anything you can do through the web interface you’ll also be able to do through the API, so we’re excited to see what kinds of new integrations you build. We’re also looking for feedback to make this as smooth a transition as possible. Please get in touch if you’d like to discuss updating your CMS or other integrations to use the new API; we can give you access to the beta so you can test and get everything working perfectly. We’ll also be updating commonly used DocumentCloud libraries to make the transition as seamless as we can.

Racism is a Free Software Issue Racism is a free software issue. I gave a talk that touched on this at CopyLeft Conf 2019. I also talked a little bit about it at All Things Open 2019 and FOSDEM 2020 in my talk The Ethics Behind Your IoT. I know statistics, theory, and free software. I don’t know about race and racism nearly as well. I might make mistakes – I have made some and I will make more. Please, when I do, help me do better. I want to look at a few particular technologies and think about how they reinforce systemic racism. Worded another way: how is technology racist? How does technology hurt Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC)? How does technology keep us racist? How does technology make it easier to be racist? [...] The technology we have developed reinforces racism on a society wide scale because it makes it harder for BIPOC people to interact with this world that is run by computers and software. It’s harder to not be racist when the technology around us is being used to perpetuate racist paradigms. For example, if a store implements facial recognition software for checkout, black women are less likely to be identified. They are then more likely to be targeted as trying to steal from the store. We are more likely to take this to mean that black women are more likely to steal. This is how technology builds racism, People are being excluded largely because they are not building these technologies, because they are not welcome in our spaces. There simply are not enough Black and Hispanic technologists and that is a problem. We need to care about this because when software doesn’t work for everyone, it doesn’t work. We cannot build on the promise of free and open source software when we are excluding the majority of people.

Improvements to Statistics Processing on AMO We’re revamping the statistics we make available to add-on developers on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). These stats are aggregated from add-on update logs and don’t include any personally identifiable user data. They give developers information about user adoption, general demographics, and other insights that might help them make changes and improvements. The current system is costly to run, and glitches in the data have been a long-standing recurring issue. We are addressing these issues by changing the data source, which will improve reliability and reduce processing costs.

Next steps in testing our Firefox Private Network browser extension beta Last fall, we launched the Firefox Private Network browser extension beta as a part of our Test Pilot experiments program. The extension offers safe, no-hassle network protection in the Firefox browser. Since our initial launch, we’ve released a number of versions offering different capabilities. We’ve also launched a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for users interested in full device protection. Today we are pleased to announce the next step in our Firefox Private Network browser extension Beta. Starting soon, we will be transitioning from a free beta to a paid subscription beta for the Firefox Private Network browser extension. This version will be offered for a limited time for $2.99/mo and will provide unlimited access while using the Firefox Private Network extension. Like our existing extension, this version will be available in the U.S. first, but we hope to expand to other markets soon. Unlike our previous beta, this version will also allow users to connect up to three Firefox browsers at once using the same account. This will only be available for desktop users. For this release, we will also be updating our product icon to differentiate more clearly from the VPN. More information about our VPN as a stand-alone product offering will be shared in the coming weeks.

WordPress 5.4 & htaccess prompt on every page in Firefox When it rains, it pours. A few weeks ago, I wrote an article on WordPress cURL error 28 issue that I spotted on my books-only website, and which seems to be caused by having an htaccess file in the wp-admin directory. This wasn't a problem until the WordPress 5.4 update, but now it seems it is. Well, since I know what the source is, I can ignore it. A side effect to keeping the htaccess in place is that there will be a prompt to authenticate on EVERY page on the website - the kind of prompt you would expect only when trying to access the restricted page(s) - and this phenomenon seems to be limited to Firefox. Thinking myself a special snowflake, I went about a-readin' and a-testin', and found a support topic on the WordPress site, where someone discussed a very similar if not identical phenomenon. So I decided to some more investigating, and figure out what gives. [...] I am truly, deeply not happy having to write this kind of articles, because I'm only half-helping you. I am exposing problems, weird ones at that, and providing workarounds, but I don't feel at ease, because we're still dealing with buggy underlying code. Somehow managing to miraculously make the "bad error" go away does not inspire confidence. It boils down to how WordPress 5.4 works, and there's something fundamentally different in how it handles authentication. Furthermore, I don't have anything smart to say why this only manifests in Firefox. I will continue playing some more, but at the moment, the best I can give you is the workaround above, plus the information I've shared in the previous article.

STM32 Blue Pill Turned GPG Security Token Feeling the cost of commercial options like the YubiKey and Nitrokey were too high, [TheStaticTurtle] started researching DIY alternatives. He found an open source project allows the STM32F103 to act as a USB cryptographic token for GNU Privacy Guard, which was a start. All he had to do was build a suitable device to install it on.

Ingo Juergensmann: Jabber vs. XMPP XMPP is widely - and mabye better - known as Jabber. This was more or less the same until Cisco bought Jabber Inc and the trademark. You can read more about the story on the XMPP.org website. But is there still a Jabber around? Yes, it is! But Cisco Jabber is a whole infrastructure environment: you can't use Cisco Jabber client on its own without the other required Cisco infrastructure as Cisco CUCM and CIsco IM&P servers. So you can't just setup Prosody or ejabberd on your Debian server and connect Cisco Jabber to it. But what are the differences of Cisco Jabber to "standard" XMPP clients?

Open source high-performance computing more accessible to agencies HPC modeling and simulation software is evolving rapidly in three key areas, says Schroeder: the HPC platform, containerization and workloads in the cloud. At the platform level, there’s a huge amount of diversity in CPU architectures with improved processors and accelerators such as GPUs and FPGAs. “The rate of change in HPC is higher than ever before, and it is accelerating. This makes it so much more important and vital to navigate and stay current with the change that is happening,” he says. Additionally, containerizing HPC workloads will increase the likelihood that scientific results can be reproduced by other researchers and reproduced after the original HPC cluster has been decommissioned. And with workloads moving to the cloud, the capacity is more flexible to support more researchers and accelerate results.