Vivaldi 3.1 Arrives with Full-Page Notes Manager, Configurable Menus, and Faster Startup Based on the latest Chromium 83 open-source web browser, Vivaldi 3.1 is here to introduce a brand-new version of its built-in Notes feature called Notes Manager, which offers a full-page notes editor with visual editing via a text formatting toolbar. Vivaldi’s note-taking capabilities are getting to a new level, becoming more like word processing capabilities, something no other web browser currently offers, at least not by default. Accessible from the Start Page, the new Notes Manager features a WYSIWYG editor, text formatting, word count, the ability to add new notes via Quick Commands or from a web page selection via the right-click context menu, the ability to search text in notes and search through notes, as well as to attach images. Also: The Vivaldi Browser Now Has a, Er, Word Processor?

ZFS focus on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: ZSys partition layout We have covered ZSys quite extensively over the past blog posts, from what’s new to its functionalities in details. It’s now time to look at the other part of the system: what happens when you install your system? Which partition layout and why are we choosing this one? What ZFS datasets are created and how do we lay them out? We will answer to all those questions from this part of the blog post series. Let’s start right away with the partitioning method.