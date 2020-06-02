Games: Monster Crown, Hyperspace Harvest and More
-
The itch.io charity bundle hits over $4 million and now over 1,500 items inside
Well on it's way to raising 5 million dollars, the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality over on itch.io has become a huge success and there's a lot that's been added to it.
Still keeping the minimum purchase at $5, it's absolutely the deal of the year and you're probably not likely to find another deal like it for a very long time. It's ridiculously good and for a honourable cause. There's now, at time of writing 1,509 items included which would usually cost over 8 thousand dollars individually.
Plenty of what's included is available for Linux too, it's incredible.
-
Monster Crown enters Early Access July 31 playable at Steam Game Festival
Studio Aurum and SOEDESCO have announced that the dark monster taming game inspired by Pokemon, Monster Crown, will be launching in Early Access on July 31.
On top of that and quite excitingly, it's also going to be playable during the Steam Game Festival which is now running from June 16 - 22. I spoke to Studio Aurum today, who confirmed Linux support for both builds of the game so that's awesome.
-
Linux gaming overlay MangoHud levels up with a new release
MangoHud has become the go-to Linux gaming overlay for us and from comments we've seen, a lot of other people too. It continues to get better!
Today, the MangoHud crew released version 0.4.0 (and 0.4.1 quickly after) which should make benchmarking even easier, especially for quick tests. Logging now makes sure you're aware it's capturing by a red circle in the top-right of the HUD and to do quick benchmarking, you no longer need to supply an output file as it can just show a window of stats at the end for you.
-
Check out the latest Factions trailer for Wasteland 3
It will have Linux support at release, although it's likely the last title from inXile Entertainment that we will see officially on Linux since they're now owned by Microsoft. Wasteland 3 itself for Linux and other platforms was crowdfunded on Fig back in Nov, 2016, where they managed to pull in over three million towards development.
-
Hyperspace Harvest has farming, bullet-hell and more inside an interstellar animal
Not a selection of genres I would have expected to be put together but it's happened. Hyperspace Harvest is the second game from Sleeper Games and it's confirmed for Linux.
After the destruction of your own planet, you've been reincarnated somehow by an 'interstellar god animal'. Hyperspace Harvest takes place on top of and inside this almighty mammal and you're basically its janitor / doctor and more. You will be responsible for engineering and growing crops, exploring the completely bizarre ecosystem inside it and fighting off an apparently sentient disease in a dungeon-crawling bullet-hell. That's a seriously weird combination of gameplay elements but it sounds brilliant.
-
