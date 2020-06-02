GIMP 2.10.20 Released
GIMP 2.10.20 comes with new features as well as important bugfixes.
GIMP 2.10.20 Released with Non-Destructive Cropping, New and Improved Filters
The GIMP 2.10.20 open-source and cross-platform image editor and viewer was officially announced today, and it looks like it packs some interesting new features and improvements.
Coming three and a half months after GIMP 2.10.18, the GIMP 2.10.20 release is here to introduce non-destructive cropping. The new feature is enabled by default in this version and works by resizing the canvas instead of cropping out the actual pixels.
The benefits of the non-destructive cropping feature include the fact that you can revert the cropped image at any time, even if you quit GIMP, if you save the project as an XCF file, and that the cropped image will reflect exactly what you see within the canvas boundaries of the Crop tool.
GIMP 2.10.20 Released with Improved Crop Tool, New Blur Filters
A new version of GIMP, the popular open source graphics editing software, is now available to download.
GIMP 2.10.20 features bug fixes and performance tweaks but also a selection of cool new features, including non-destructive cropping, new lens blur filters, improved .psd file support and an updated vignette tool that’s easier to use.
First up, cropping.
When you crop an image in pretty much any image editor the pixels beyond the crop boundary are deleted, leaving whatever is left. But GIMP 2.10.20 doesn’t discard those extraneous pixels, it simply resizes the canvas instead.
GIMP 2.10.20 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support
While not the long-awaited GIMP 3.30, GIMP 2.10.20 is out today as the newest stable release for this open-source image editor alternative to the likes of the proprietary Photoshop software.
GIMP 2.10.20 comes with better support for handling Adobe Photoshop (PSD) files in now being able to handle exporting of 16-bit files as well as reading/writing channels in the correct order.
