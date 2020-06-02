Linux Mint 20 Gets Approved For ‘Beta’ Release, ISO To Arrive Soon
According to the official Linux Mint ISO status page, the upcoming Linux Mint 20 has been approved for the beta release. Clem Lefebvre, head of the Linux Mint project, has given his nod after testing Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions twice.
As I’m writing this article, there is no official release of beta ISO or an announcement from the Mint team. But the testing version for the public will be available today or tomorrow. Until then, if you want to know everything about the new features of Mint 20, you can read our regularly updated article here that contains full details.
System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too.
