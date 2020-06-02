Report: Facebook Helped the FBI Exploit Vulnerability in a Secure Linux Distro for Child Predator Sting
Facebook security personnel and engineers helped the FBI track down a notorious child predator by helping a third-party company develop an exploit in a security-focused version of the Linux operating system, Tails, per a Wednesday report by Vice. But they did so quietly and without notifying the developers of Tails afterwards of the major security flaw, potentially violating security industry norms while handing over a surveillance backdoor to federal agents.
According to Vice, for years Facebook had been tracking a suspect who had regularly used the platform to extort young women for nude photos and videos, as well as send them threats of rape, bombings, and mass shootings at schools—California man Buster Hernandez, who was charged and arrested in August 2017 and recently pleaded guilty to 41 counts which could see him spend the rest of his life in prison. Under his pseudonym as “Brian Kil,” court documents show, Hernandez targeted hundreds of underage girls over a period of years with blackmail and terroristic threats. In addition to Facebook, he reportedly attracted the attention of FBI field offices in multiple locations.
