Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 11th of June 2020 04:03:41 PM Filed under
Security
  • WordPress 5.4.2 Security and Maintenance Release

    This security and maintenance release features 23 fixes and enhancements. Plus, it adds a number of security fixes—see the list below.

    These bugs affect WordPress versions 5.4.1 and earlier; version 5.4.2 fixes them, so you’ll want to upgrade.

    If you haven’t yet updated to 5.4, there are also updated versions of 5.3 and earlier that fix the bugs for you.

  • Hacks Are Always Worse Than Reported: Nintendo's Breached Accounts Magically Double

    One of these days, we writers at Techdirt will put our collective and enormous heads together, and come up with an actual proposed mathematical formula that should be applied whenever a company first announces a security or account breach, so that the public can calculate what that breach count will eventually end up being. The reason the world needs such a formula is because you can pretty much set your watch when a company announces such a breach that in the following weeks or months it will grow significantly. This happened with Equifax, with TJX, and even with our own vaunted federal government. But if we ever really did want to try to put some kind of formula together for measuring the underplaying of a breach on initial response, the historical breach that would probably brake such an algorithm would have to be Yahoo's email breach, which, in 2013, was the breach of a few hundred thousand email accounts, but in 2017 magically became all of the accounts. As in, literally all of them.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (kernel and microcode_ctl), Debian (roundcube), Mageia (coturn, cups, libarchive, libvirt, libzypp, nghttp2, nrpe, openconnect, perl, python-typed-ast, ruby-rack, ruby-RubyGems, sudo, vino, wpa_supplicant, and xawtv), openSUSE (firefox, gnutls, GraphicsMagick, ucode-intel, and xawtv), Oracle (dotnet3.1 and kernel), Red Hat (curl, expat, file, gettext, kernel, kpatch-patch, libexif, pcs, python, tomcat, tomcat6, and unzip), Scientific Linux (kernel and microcode_ctl), SUSE (kernel), and Ubuntu (intel-microcode and sqlite3).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 147 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 147.

  • Arm CPUs Hit By Straight Line Speculation Vulnerability, LLVM Adds Initial Mitigation

    While Intel's CrossTalk/SRBDS vulnerability dominated the conversation on Tuesday, Arm quietly revealed a new speculative execution vulnerability of its own called Straight Line Speculation.

  • If Mitigations Weren't Already Bad Enough: Slow Build Times Now Lead To An Unoptimized Intel LVI Pass

    Disclosed back in March was the LVI attack (Load Value Injection) affecting Intel CPUs. Mitigating LVI requires compiler toolchain changes and LLVM 11 merged its LVI mitigation last month that adds a load fence after each instruction that may be vulnerable to this attack, similar to the GNU Assembler changes. Now though LLVM is adding an unoptimized version of their LVI pass.

»

More in Tux Machines

System76 announce their 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS laptop

Users have been pestering Linux hardware vendor and Pop!_OS distribution maker System76 for some time to make an AMD powered laptop, even in our comments we've seen plenty of calls for it and so they listened. Today they announced the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS. System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too. Have a look at some images provided by System76, including a sweet interior shot - click for a gallery... Read more Also: System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen

Stable Kernels: 5.7.2, 5.6.18, 5.4.46, 4.19.128, 4.14.184, 4.9.227, and 4.19.128

today's howtos

Free and Proprietary Software: NinjaRMM 4.6, AMD, LeoCAD, Pidgin

  • NinjaRMM 4.6: Five Remote Monitoring Software Enhancements for MSPs

    Why Linux?: The forthcoming Linux capabilities reinforces a key point: NinjaRMM has expanded beyond small business MSPs to engage midmarket and enterprise customers — including service providers and corporate IT departments, which frequently run Linux workloads on-premises or in the cloud.

  • New Linux Software To Make Things Easier For AMD GPU Users

    Linux software has never really had a whole lot of attention from large companies such as AMD – but that might be about to change. One of the main draws of Linux is the vast amount of software created for free by the community. A recent piece of software has appeared which could make life a bit easier for AMD graphics card users.

  • LeoCAD 19.07.1 on openSUSE | Building to Publish

    I don’t generally have a lot of time to “play” with Legos, either real or virtual. When I do, it is mostly with my kids as a fun, family activity. Using LeoCAD is a great way to document the designs or work out ideas without having all the appropriate pieces and also makes for a great education tool to use with children or adults. I am able to take time, now and again, to explore my limited creativity and to share it with those that have similar interests on the Internet. Sure, my reach is probably only a dozen or so people scattered around the world that are approximately my age but that is just enough. The positive is, it ensures that when I go to Bricklink.com to order the parts I want, they are not in high demand and I can get what I want pretty reasonably. I can’t thank enough those that are volunteering their time to create LeoCAD and all the tools that make my openSUSE Linux machine possible. Not to mention the various web services and sites that make sharing possible too. It’s a pretty great time in which we live, especially if you are a nerd.

  • 2.14.0 Released! :: Pidgin, the universal chat client

    Well it’s been a while, but we’ve finally released Pidgin 2.14.0. This is a special release for a number of reasons, which we’ll get into below. That said, you can find the source release on SourceForge as well as on Bintray. First of all we moved libgnt, the GLib NCurses Toolkit, to its own repository. It is the user interface library that was created for Finch. We did this for a number of reasons, most notably to let libgnt step out from Pidgin’s shadow and get the attention it deserves as a stand-alone project. That said, if you want to build Finch, you need to first install libgnt. You can find the source for it at SourceForge or Bintray. Secondly, this is most likely the last release that will be on Bitbucket. As many of you know, on July 1st Atlassian is deleting all Mercurial repositories. We are mostly done with migrating off of Bitbucket but there’s still some loose ends that need to be dealt with. Gary will be addressing this in an upcoming townhall-style meeting whose details will follow in the near future. In the meantime those loose ends need to be taken care of before that meeting. However, you can find the new home of the repository at keep.imfreedom.org/pidgin/pidgin.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6