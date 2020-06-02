Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
First look at the new Apicurio Registry UI and Operator
Last year, the Apicurio developer community launched the new Apicurio Registry project, which is an API and schema registry for microservices. You can use the Apicurio Registry to store and retrieve service artifacts such as OpenAPI specifications and AsyncAPI definitions, as well as schemas such as Apache Avro, JSON, and Google Protocol Buffers.
Because the registry also works as a catalog where you can navigate through artifacts, adding a new web-based user interface (UI) was a priority for the current Apicurio Registry 1.2.2 release. With this release, the Apicurio community has made the Apicurio Registry available as a binary download or from container images. To make it easier to set up and manage your Apicurio Registry deployment, they have also created a new Kubernetes Operator for the Apicurio Registry.
Extending Red Hat SSO with IBM Security Verify
More and more organizations are using Red Hat Single Sign-On (Red Hat SSO) as the foundation for securing user identities for enterprise and consumer applications. The focus on providing both robust security and a seamless user experience needs to be equally considered. Neither of these requirements should be compromised, especially as applications are being built for a multi-cloud world on Red Hat OpenShift.
Red Hat Shares ― Kubernetes
Red Hat’s approach to Kubernetes over the last 6 years has been to turn it from a useful container tool into a foundational platform for hybrid cloud architectures. Learn what Kubernetes is and if it's right for you.
Fostering remote community: Open principles to help build a productive remote team culture
A year ago many of us had no idea we'd be working from home today, but now we find ourselves (and our organizations) needing to adapt. And quickly. I'd like to talk about some of my experience in adapting to working in this new environment and share some ideas that may help others in doing the same.
To remain productive and competitive organizations need to adapt to the new "Work From Home" (WFH) world. They need to adopt new strategies that foster business resilience and enable them to respond to continuous change. An initial impulse may be to concentrate on the tools they need to empower large numbers of employees to work from home—like webcams and conferencing systems. However, although technology is essential, team leaders should not overlook the importance of fostering an effective remote culture and guiding the team to learn to work together in a different way.
We also need to remember to focus on the people first, especially at a time when people can't always put work first. Remember that people aren't just "working from home" -- that's well-covered territory. In many cases people who never expected to work remotely are having to adapt, and at a time when many people are under great stress.
8 steps to make your next meeting more productive
Many organizations' cultures encourage team meetings, as they can be a valuable time for groups of employees to collaborate and innovate together. However, too often, meetings are unproductive, repetitive, and waste valuable time that employees could use for work. According to a Korn Ferry survey, 67% of employees claim that their job performance is negatively impacted by spending too much time in meetings. That number is far too high for modern companies interested in growth and productivity.
Because all types of organizations, including open source communities, depend on effective meetings and communication standards to get things done, many try to instill more effective meeting environments. For example, some carve out time each week when meetings are not allowed, so the company can reach a flow state. While this is helpful during that time, the rest of the week may be wasted by unproductive meetings.
The following steps can help make meetings more efficient and create a focused, productive workforce.
Sysadmin careers: Overcoming fear and loathing at the keyboard
syslog-ng Insider 2020-06: edge; log management layer; WSL;
After many years of pushing all computing from on-site to the cloud or huge data centers, there is a new trend: edge computing. There can be many reasons, legal or practical, why data should be processed locally instead of being sent to a central location as soon as it is created. Edge computing was a central theme of the recently held Red Hat Summit. Luckily syslog-ng is well prepared for this use case right from the beginning. While most people only know that syslog-ng can act as a client or a server, it can also collect, process and forward log messages. In syslog-ng terminology it is called a relay, but on the edge you might want to combine server and a relay functionality into one.
System76 announce their 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS laptop
Users have been pestering Linux hardware vendor and Pop!_OS distribution maker System76 for some time to make an AMD powered laptop, even in our comments we've seen plenty of calls for it and so they listened. Today they announced the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS. System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too. Have a look at some images provided by System76, including a sweet interior shot - click for a gallery... Also: System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen
Stable Kernels: 5.7.2, 5.6.18, 5.4.46, 4.19.128, 4.14.184, 4.9.227, and 4.19.128
today's howtos
Free and Proprietary Software: NinjaRMM 4.6, AMD, LeoCAD, Pidgin
