Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 11th of June 2020 04:11:08 PM
Red Hat
  • First look at the new Apicurio Registry UI and Operator

    Last year, the Apicurio developer community launched the new Apicurio Registry project, which is an API and schema registry for microservices. You can use the Apicurio Registry to store and retrieve service artifacts such as OpenAPI specifications and AsyncAPI definitions, as well as schemas such as Apache Avro, JSON, and Google Protocol Buffers.

    Because the registry also works as a catalog where you can navigate through artifacts, adding a new web-based user interface (UI) was a priority for the current Apicurio Registry 1.2.2 release. With this release, the Apicurio community has made the Apicurio Registry available as a binary download or from container images. To make it easier to set up and manage your Apicurio Registry deployment, they have also created a new Kubernetes Operator for the Apicurio Registry.

  • Extending Red Hat SSO with IBM Security Verify

    More and more organizations are using Red Hat Single Sign-On (Red Hat SSO) as the foundation for securing user identities for enterprise and consumer applications. The focus on providing both robust security and a seamless user experience needs to be equally considered. Neither of these requirements should be compromised, especially as applications are being built for a multi-cloud world on Red Hat OpenShift.

  • Red Hat Shares ― Kubernetes

    Red Hat’s approach to Kubernetes over the last 6 years has been to turn it from a useful container tool into a foundational platform for hybrid cloud architectures. Learn what Kubernetes is and if it's right for you.

  • Fostering remote community: Open principles to help build a productive remote team culture

    A year ago many of us had no idea we'd be working from home today, but now we find ourselves (and our organizations) needing to adapt. And quickly. I'd like to talk about some of my experience in adapting to working in this new environment and share some ideas that may help others in doing the same.

    To remain productive and competitive organizations need to adapt to the new "Work From Home" (WFH) world. They need to adopt new strategies that foster business resilience and enable them to respond to continuous change. An initial impulse may be to concentrate on the tools they need to empower large numbers of employees to work from home—like webcams and conferencing systems. However, although technology is essential, team leaders should not overlook the importance of fostering an effective remote culture and guiding the team to learn to work together in a different way.

    We also need to remember to focus on the people first, especially at a time when people can't always put work first. Remember that people aren't just "working from home" -- that's well-covered territory. In many cases people who never expected to work remotely are having to adapt, and at a time when many people are under great stress.

  • 8 steps to make your next meeting more productive

    Many organizations' cultures encourage team meetings, as they can be a valuable time for groups of employees to collaborate and innovate together. However, too often, meetings are unproductive, repetitive, and waste valuable time that employees could use for work. According to a Korn Ferry survey, 67% of employees claim that their job performance is negatively impacted by spending too much time in meetings. That number is far too high for modern companies interested in growth and productivity.

    Because all types of organizations, including open source communities, depend on effective meetings and communication standards to get things done, many try to instill more effective meeting environments. For example, some carve out time each week when meetings are not allowed, so the company can reach a flow state. While this is helpful during that time, the rest of the week may be wasted by unproductive meetings.

    The following steps can help make meetings more efficient and create a focused, productive workforce.

  • Sysadmin careers: Overcoming fear and loathing at the keyboard
  • syslog-ng Insider 2020-06: edge; log management layer; WSL;

    After many years of pushing all computing from on-site to the cloud or huge data centers, there is a new trend: edge computing. There can be many reasons, legal or practical, why data should be processed locally instead of being sent to a central location as soon as it is created. Edge computing was a central theme of the recently held Red Hat Summit. Luckily syslog-ng is well prepared for this use case right from the beginning. While most people only know that syslog-ng can act as a client or a server, it can also collect, process and forward log messages. In syslog-ng terminology it is called a relay, but on the edge you might want to combine server and a relay functionality into one.

More in Tux Machines

System76 announce their 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS laptop

Users have been pestering Linux hardware vendor and Pop!_OS distribution maker System76 for some time to make an AMD powered laptop, even in our comments we've seen plenty of calls for it and so they listened. Today they announced the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS. System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too. Have a look at some images provided by System76, including a sweet interior shot - click for a gallery... Read more Also: System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen

Stable Kernels: 5.7.2, 5.6.18, 5.4.46, 4.19.128, 4.14.184, 4.9.227, and 4.19.128

today's howtos

Free and Proprietary Software: NinjaRMM 4.6, AMD, LeoCAD, Pidgin

  • NinjaRMM 4.6: Five Remote Monitoring Software Enhancements for MSPs

    Why Linux?: The forthcoming Linux capabilities reinforces a key point: NinjaRMM has expanded beyond small business MSPs to engage midmarket and enterprise customers — including service providers and corporate IT departments, which frequently run Linux workloads on-premises or in the cloud.

  • New Linux Software To Make Things Easier For AMD GPU Users

    Linux software has never really had a whole lot of attention from large companies such as AMD – but that might be about to change. One of the main draws of Linux is the vast amount of software created for free by the community. A recent piece of software has appeared which could make life a bit easier for AMD graphics card users.

  • LeoCAD 19.07.1 on openSUSE | Building to Publish

    I don’t generally have a lot of time to “play” with Legos, either real or virtual. When I do, it is mostly with my kids as a fun, family activity. Using LeoCAD is a great way to document the designs or work out ideas without having all the appropriate pieces and also makes for a great education tool to use with children or adults. I am able to take time, now and again, to explore my limited creativity and to share it with those that have similar interests on the Internet. Sure, my reach is probably only a dozen or so people scattered around the world that are approximately my age but that is just enough. The positive is, it ensures that when I go to Bricklink.com to order the parts I want, they are not in high demand and I can get what I want pretty reasonably. I can’t thank enough those that are volunteering their time to create LeoCAD and all the tools that make my openSUSE Linux machine possible. Not to mention the various web services and sites that make sharing possible too. It’s a pretty great time in which we live, especially if you are a nerd.

  • 2.14.0 Released! :: Pidgin, the universal chat client

    Well it’s been a while, but we’ve finally released Pidgin 2.14.0. This is a special release for a number of reasons, which we’ll get into below. That said, you can find the source release on SourceForge as well as on Bintray. First of all we moved libgnt, the GLib NCurses Toolkit, to its own repository. It is the user interface library that was created for Finch. We did this for a number of reasons, most notably to let libgnt step out from Pidgin’s shadow and get the attention it deserves as a stand-alone project. That said, if you want to build Finch, you need to first install libgnt. You can find the source for it at SourceForge or Bintray. Secondly, this is most likely the last release that will be on Bitbucket. As many of you know, on July 1st Atlassian is deleting all Mercurial repositories. We are mostly done with migrating off of Bitbucket but there’s still some loose ends that need to be dealt with. Gary will be addressing this in an upcoming townhall-style meeting whose details will follow in the near future. In the meantime those loose ends need to be taken care of before that meeting. However, you can find the new home of the repository at keep.imfreedom.org/pidgin/pidgin.

