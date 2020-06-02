Users have been pestering Linux hardware vendor and Pop!_OS distribution maker System76 for some time to make an AMD powered laptop, even in our comments we've seen plenty of calls for it and so they listened. Today they announced the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS. System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too. Have a look at some images provided by System76, including a sweet interior shot - click for a gallery... Also: System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen

Free and Proprietary Software: NinjaRMM 4.6, AMD, LeoCAD, Pidgin NinjaRMM 4.6: Five Remote Monitoring Software Enhancements for MSPs Why Linux?: The forthcoming Linux capabilities reinforces a key point: NinjaRMM has expanded beyond small business MSPs to engage midmarket and enterprise customers — including service providers and corporate IT departments, which frequently run Linux workloads on-premises or in the cloud.

New Linux Software To Make Things Easier For AMD GPU Users Linux software has never really had a whole lot of attention from large companies such as AMD – but that might be about to change. One of the main draws of Linux is the vast amount of software created for free by the community. A recent piece of software has appeared which could make life a bit easier for AMD graphics card users.

LeoCAD 19.07.1 on openSUSE | Building to Publish I don’t generally have a lot of time to “play” with Legos, either real or virtual. When I do, it is mostly with my kids as a fun, family activity. Using LeoCAD is a great way to document the designs or work out ideas without having all the appropriate pieces and also makes for a great education tool to use with children or adults. I am able to take time, now and again, to explore my limited creativity and to share it with those that have similar interests on the Internet. Sure, my reach is probably only a dozen or so people scattered around the world that are approximately my age but that is just enough. The positive is, it ensures that when I go to Bricklink.com to order the parts I want, they are not in high demand and I can get what I want pretty reasonably. I can’t thank enough those that are volunteering their time to create LeoCAD and all the tools that make my openSUSE Linux machine possible. Not to mention the various web services and sites that make sharing possible too. It’s a pretty great time in which we live, especially if you are a nerd.

2.14.0 Released! :: Pidgin, the universal chat client Well it’s been a while, but we’ve finally released Pidgin 2.14.0. This is a special release for a number of reasons, which we’ll get into below. That said, you can find the source release on SourceForge as well as on Bintray. First of all we moved libgnt, the GLib NCurses Toolkit, to its own repository. It is the user interface library that was created for Finch. We did this for a number of reasons, most notably to let libgnt step out from Pidgin’s shadow and get the attention it deserves as a stand-alone project. That said, if you want to build Finch, you need to first install libgnt. You can find the source for it at SourceForge or Bintray. Secondly, this is most likely the last release that will be on Bitbucket. As many of you know, on July 1st Atlassian is deleting all Mercurial repositories. We are mostly done with migrating off of Bitbucket but there’s still some loose ends that need to be dealt with. Gary will be addressing this in an upcoming townhall-style meeting whose details will follow in the near future. In the meantime those loose ends need to be taken care of before that meeting. However, you can find the new home of the repository at keep.imfreedom.org/pidgin/pidgin.