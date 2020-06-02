Language Selection

Python Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 11th of June 2020 04:23:45 PM Filed under
Development
  • Never forget your password with this Python encryption algorithm

    Many of us use password managers to securely store our many unique passwords. A critical part of a password manager is the master password. This password protects all others, and in that way, it is a risk. Anyone who has it can pretend to be you… anywhere! Naturally, you keep your master password hard to guess, commit it to memory, and do all the other things you are supposed to do.

    But what if something happens and you forget it? Maybe you took a vacation to a lovely, far-away island with no technology for a month. After frolicking in the water daily and eating pineapples, you cannot quite remember your password. Maybe it was "long legs travel fast"? Or was it something like "sharp spoons eat quick"? It was definitely clever when you thought of it.

  • PyDev 7.6.0 (Python 3.8 parsing fixes and debugger improvements)

    This release brings multiple fixes to parsing the Python 3.8 grammar (in particular, dealing with f-strings and iterable unpacking had some corner cases that weren't well supported).

  • Building an AI-based Chatbot in Python

    Chatterbot is a python-based library that makes it easy to build AI-based chatbots. The library uses machine learning to learn from conversation datasets and generate responses to user inputs. The library allows developers to train their chatbot instance with pre-provided language datasets as well as build their own datasets.

    [...]

    Chatterbot uses Logic Adapters to determine the logic for how a response to a given input statement is selected.

    A typical logic adapter designed to return a response to an input statement will use two main steps to do this. The first step involves searching the database for a known statement that matches or closely matches the input statement. Once a match is selected, the second step involves selecting a known response to the selected match. Frequently, there will be a number of existing statements that are responses to the known match. In such situations, the Logic Adapter will select a response randomly. If more than one Logic Adapter is used, the response with the highest cumulative confidence score from all Logic Adapters will be selected.

  • Janusworx: A Hundred Days of Code, Day 042

    Beginning to realise that Flask is not a monolithic thing, but consists of a lot of moving parts.
    Looking forward to learning what they are as I progress along.

    Today I learnt how to set my Flask variable, and create an environment, so that I can run Flask consistently without problems.

    Miguel also teaches a simple, yet effective way to combat yak shaving.
    You know, where all you want is one simple thing, but then that depends on that other thing, which reminds you that you need that third thing and the next thing you know, you’re at the zoo, shaving a yak, all so you can wax your car.

  • Weekly Check In - 1

    As the Community Bonding phase finished I started coding the HTTP/2 Client Protocol. I started simple with adding support for GET requests.

  • [Week 1] Build A Calculation Graph

    This week's main job is to build a calculation graph. The core of the automatic differential system is vjp, which is composed of calculation graph construction and gradient calculation.

System76 announce their 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS laptop

Users have been pestering Linux hardware vendor and Pop!_OS distribution maker System76 for some time to make an AMD powered laptop, even in our comments we've seen plenty of calls for it and so they listened. Today they announced the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS. System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too. Have a look at some images provided by System76, including a sweet interior shot - click for a gallery... Read more Also: System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen

Stable Kernels: 5.7.2, 5.6.18, 5.4.46, 4.19.128, 4.14.184, 4.9.227, and 4.19.128

today's howtos

Free and Proprietary Software: NinjaRMM 4.6, AMD, LeoCAD, Pidgin

  • NinjaRMM 4.6: Five Remote Monitoring Software Enhancements for MSPs

    Why Linux?: The forthcoming Linux capabilities reinforces a key point: NinjaRMM has expanded beyond small business MSPs to engage midmarket and enterprise customers — including service providers and corporate IT departments, which frequently run Linux workloads on-premises or in the cloud.

  • New Linux Software To Make Things Easier For AMD GPU Users

    Linux software has never really had a whole lot of attention from large companies such as AMD – but that might be about to change. One of the main draws of Linux is the vast amount of software created for free by the community. A recent piece of software has appeared which could make life a bit easier for AMD graphics card users.

  • LeoCAD 19.07.1 on openSUSE | Building to Publish

    I don’t generally have a lot of time to “play” with Legos, either real or virtual. When I do, it is mostly with my kids as a fun, family activity. Using LeoCAD is a great way to document the designs or work out ideas without having all the appropriate pieces and also makes for a great education tool to use with children or adults. I am able to take time, now and again, to explore my limited creativity and to share it with those that have similar interests on the Internet. Sure, my reach is probably only a dozen or so people scattered around the world that are approximately my age but that is just enough. The positive is, it ensures that when I go to Bricklink.com to order the parts I want, they are not in high demand and I can get what I want pretty reasonably. I can’t thank enough those that are volunteering their time to create LeoCAD and all the tools that make my openSUSE Linux machine possible. Not to mention the various web services and sites that make sharing possible too. It’s a pretty great time in which we live, especially if you are a nerd.

  • 2.14.0 Released! :: Pidgin, the universal chat client

    Well it’s been a while, but we’ve finally released Pidgin 2.14.0. This is a special release for a number of reasons, which we’ll get into below. That said, you can find the source release on SourceForge as well as on Bintray. First of all we moved libgnt, the GLib NCurses Toolkit, to its own repository. It is the user interface library that was created for Finch. We did this for a number of reasons, most notably to let libgnt step out from Pidgin’s shadow and get the attention it deserves as a stand-alone project. That said, if you want to build Finch, you need to first install libgnt. You can find the source for it at SourceForge or Bintray. Secondly, this is most likely the last release that will be on Bitbucket. As many of you know, on July 1st Atlassian is deleting all Mercurial repositories. We are mostly done with migrating off of Bitbucket but there’s still some loose ends that need to be dealt with. Gary will be addressing this in an upcoming townhall-style meeting whose details will follow in the near future. In the meantime those loose ends need to be taken care of before that meeting. However, you can find the new home of the repository at keep.imfreedom.org/pidgin/pidgin.

