Python Programming
-
Never forget your password with this Python encryption algorithm
Many of us use password managers to securely store our many unique passwords. A critical part of a password manager is the master password. This password protects all others, and in that way, it is a risk. Anyone who has it can pretend to be you… anywhere! Naturally, you keep your master password hard to guess, commit it to memory, and do all the other things you are supposed to do.
But what if something happens and you forget it? Maybe you took a vacation to a lovely, far-away island with no technology for a month. After frolicking in the water daily and eating pineapples, you cannot quite remember your password. Maybe it was "long legs travel fast"? Or was it something like "sharp spoons eat quick"? It was definitely clever when you thought of it.
-
PyDev 7.6.0 (Python 3.8 parsing fixes and debugger improvements)
This release brings multiple fixes to parsing the Python 3.8 grammar (in particular, dealing with f-strings and iterable unpacking had some corner cases that weren't well supported).
-
Building an AI-based Chatbot in Python
Chatterbot is a python-based library that makes it easy to build AI-based chatbots. The library uses machine learning to learn from conversation datasets and generate responses to user inputs. The library allows developers to train their chatbot instance with pre-provided language datasets as well as build their own datasets.
[...]
Chatterbot uses Logic Adapters to determine the logic for how a response to a given input statement is selected.
A typical logic adapter designed to return a response to an input statement will use two main steps to do this. The first step involves searching the database for a known statement that matches or closely matches the input statement. Once a match is selected, the second step involves selecting a known response to the selected match. Frequently, there will be a number of existing statements that are responses to the known match. In such situations, the Logic Adapter will select a response randomly. If more than one Logic Adapter is used, the response with the highest cumulative confidence score from all Logic Adapters will be selected.
-
Janusworx: A Hundred Days of Code, Day 042
Beginning to realise that Flask is not a monolithic thing, but consists of a lot of moving parts.
Looking forward to learning what they are as I progress along.
Today I learnt how to set my Flask variable, and create an environment, so that I can run Flask consistently without problems.
Miguel also teaches a simple, yet effective way to combat yak shaving.
You know, where all you want is one simple thing, but then that depends on that other thing, which reminds you that you need that third thing and the next thing you know, you’re at the zoo, shaving a yak, all so you can wax your car.
-
Weekly Check In - 1
As the Community Bonding phase finished I started coding the HTTP/2 Client Protocol. I started simple with adding support for GET requests.
-
[Week 1] Build A Calculation Graph
This week's main job is to build a calculation graph. The core of the automatic differential system is vjp, which is composed of calculation graph construction and gradient calculation.
-
