Devices and Open Hardware With Linux, Mostly Raspberry Pi
ROScube Pico SBC Runs Ubuntu & ROS on Intel Atom or Rockchip PX30 Processor
ADLINK has launched ROScube Pico SBC designed for robotics projects and powered by either an Intel Atom x5 Apollo Lake processor or a Rockchip PX30 Arm Cortex-A35 processor via their SMARC-compliant system-on-modules namely LEC-AL and as LEC-PX30.
Both models run Ubuntu and ROS/ROS-2 operating systems simultaneously, and the company also provides NeuronBot robotics development and demo kit based on the SBC.
Man Who Sold Raspberry Pi Devices Modded to Receive Sky For Free Avoids Prison
A seven-year process targeting a man who sold Raspberry Pi units modified to obtain Sky subscription content for free concluded at Bolton Crown Court yesterday. After selling the devices on Facebook, 50-year-old Mark Schofield was handed a two-year suspended sentence and community order.
Raspberry Pi-powered wedding memories record player
I'm booting my Raspberry Pi 4 from a USB SSD
Recently, the Raspberry Pi Foundation announced a USB boot beta for the Raspberry Pi 4. For a very long time, the top complaint I've had with the Raspberry Pi is limited I/O speed (especially for the main boot volume). And on older Pis, with the maximum external disk speed limited especially by the USB 2.0 bus—which was shared with the network adapter, limiting its bandwidth further—even USB booting didn't make things amazing.
But the Pi 4 not only separated the network adapter from the USB bus, it also has USB 3.0, which can be 10x faster than USB 2.0 (theoretically). So when the USB boot beta was announced, I wanted to put it through its paces. And after testing it a bit, I decided to use the Pi 4 as my full-time workstation for a day, to see whether it can cope and where it falls short. I'll be posting a video and blog post with more detail on that experience very soon.
System76 announce their 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS laptop
Users have been pestering Linux hardware vendor and Pop!_OS distribution maker System76 for some time to make an AMD powered laptop, even in our comments we've seen plenty of calls for it and so they listened. Today they announced the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen powered Serval WS. System76 say it has desktop-level power in a portable housing, making it "uniquely positioned for a wide variety of uses". They're not really overstating that either. The new Serval WS will come with either the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3600, 3700X, or 3900 CPU making all models quite a power-house and good for gaming too. Have a look at some images provided by System76, including a sweet interior shot - click for a gallery... Also: System76 Begins Offering Serval WS Laptop With AMD Ryzen
Stable Kernels: 5.7.2, 5.6.18, 5.4.46, 4.19.128, 4.14.184, 4.9.227, and 4.19.128
today's howtos
Free and Proprietary Software: NinjaRMM 4.6, AMD, LeoCAD, Pidgin
