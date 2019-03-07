Latest Linux Magazine (Paywall)
Doghouse – Linux on Laptops
Designing ebooks with free software
Zack's Kernel News
Organize your Finances with KMyMoney
Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop and Fedora 32
Linux Voice
Reinventing file storage with semantic tagging
Charly's Column – Motion Detection
Innovative desktop environment
Linux Usage Is on the Rise
Setting up an e-commerce OpenCart system
How Linux distributions are fighting COVID-19
Monitor your old Linux devices
FOSSPicks
Advanced Markdown Editors – Mark Text and VNote
Water your plants with a Raspberry Pi
The New Mall
Solving a classic interview problem with Go
Managing your Debian packages with debfoster
Play along with ChordPro
Manage Flatpak, Snap, and AppImage packages with bauh
Coffee Lake Refresh micro-ATX SBC and embedded PC support Linux
Premio unveiled a Linux-ready, $316 “CT-MCL01” micro-ATX board with Intel 9th and 8th Gen CPUs and 4x PCIe Gen3 slots. The announcement follows a recent “RCO-6100” embedded PC based on the same Coffee Lake Refresh chips. Premio has announced several industrial-focused embedded products built around Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Yesterday, the City of Industry, Calif. firm, which was formerly an educational computer company called Premio PC, announced a CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board. We will also take a look at Premio’s compact RCO-6100 embedded PC, which was announced back at Embedded World, but is still listed as “coming soon.” Both products are equipped with an LGA1151 socket and Intel’s Q370 chipset.
Games: SteamVR, Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 and More
GnuTLS and adns security buxfixes
Latest Linux Magazine (Paywall)
