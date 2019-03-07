Programming Leftovers
Java Language at 25: Write Once, Run Anywhere Lives On, Thanks to Open Source
After 25 years of availability, Java shows no signs of decline as a widely used developer language that is now accelerating with a faster release cycle.
This Week in Rust 342
bracketing and async exceptions in haskell
I've been digging into async exceptions in haskell, and getting more and more concerned. In particular, bracket seems to be often used in ways that are not async exception safe. I've found multiple libraries with problems.
graphql-perl - plugin to make GraphQL "just work" with Mojo publish/subscribe functionality
Remi Collet: PHP version 7.3.19 and 7.4.7
RPMs of PHP version 7.4.7 are available in remi repository for Fedora 32 and remi-php74 repository for Fedora 30-31 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 7 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPMs of PHP version 7.3.19 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30-31 and remi-php73 repository for Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
Stop debugging Go with Println and use Delve instead
When was the last time you tried to learn a new programming language? Do you stick with your tried and true, or are you one of the brave souls who tries out a new one as soon as it is announced? Either way, learning a new language can be extremely useful, and a lot of fun.
You try out with a simple "Hello, world!" then move onto writing some sample code and executing it, making minor changes along the way and then moving on from there. I am sure we have all gone through this experience no matter which technology we've worked on. Though if you do manage to stay with a language for some time, and you wish to become proficient in it, there are a few things that can help you along the way.
binb 0.0.6: Small enhancements
The sixth release of the binb package is now on CRAN. binb regroups four rather nice themes for writing LaTeX Beamer presentations much more easily in (R)Markdown. As a teaser, a quick demo combining all four themes follows; documentation and examples are in the package.
LLVMpipe Gains Support For On-Disk Shader Cache
The LLVMpipe software OpenGL implementation that recently has seen work on MSAA, tessellation shader support, and other improvements, now has a working on-disk shader cache implementation.
David Airlie of Red Hat has landed the support he's been working on for adding a shader cache to this CPU-based OpenGL driver and the bits within the Gallivm code for LLVM MCJIT caching.
Coffee Lake Refresh micro-ATX SBC and embedded PC support Linux
Premio unveiled a Linux-ready, $316 “CT-MCL01” micro-ATX board with Intel 9th and 8th Gen CPUs and 4x PCIe Gen3 slots. The announcement follows a recent “RCO-6100” embedded PC based on the same Coffee Lake Refresh chips. Premio has announced several industrial-focused embedded products built around Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Yesterday, the City of Industry, Calif. firm, which was formerly an educational computer company called Premio PC, announced a CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board. We will also take a look at Premio’s compact RCO-6100 embedded PC, which was announced back at Embedded World, but is still listed as “coming soon.” Both products are equipped with an LGA1151 socket and Intel’s Q370 chipset.
Games: SteamVR, Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 and More
GnuTLS and adns security buxfixes
Latest Linux Magazine (Paywall)
