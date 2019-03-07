OSS Leftovers: Haiku, Events, LibreOffice and More Openwashing
Haiku R1/beta2 has been released!
After almost 2 years since R1/beta1, Haiku R1/beta2 has been released. See “Release Notes” for the release notes, “Press contact", for press inquiries … and “Get Haiku!” to skip all that and just download the release (or upgrade to it from an existing install!)
Linux Plumbers Conference: Scheduler Microconference Accepted into 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Scheduler Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference!
The scheduler is an important functionality of the Linux kernel as it decides what gets to run, when and for how long. With different topologies and workloads this is no easy task to give the user the best experience possible. During the Scheduler microconference at LPC last year, we started the work to make SCHED_DEADLINE safe for kthreads and improving load balancing. This year, we continue working on core scheduling, unifying the interface for TurboSched and task latency nice, and continue the discussion on proxy execution.
State of the Source Summit
The Open Source Initiative's mission is to educate about and advocate for the benefits of open source software and to build bridges among different constituencies in the open source community. The State of the Source serves the OSI's mission and our community, with a focus on understanding, implementing, and improving the state of open source software. Below you will find four tracks, themes that should drive each track's sessions, and even a few examples of topics that might help you develop your presentation.
[...]
The State of the Source will be a global event and provides tremendous opportunities to directly engage with the open source software community and support the work of the Open Source Initiative. We hope you will join us in our efforts to create broader awareness, increase understanding, and address issues to help educate and build bridges between open source software communities.
Please participate in a survey on our web presence
Since LibreOffice will become 10 years old in September, we believe it’s time to rethink our web presence. That’s primarily the home page https://www.libreoffice.org – but also all the various services that we established in the past for an effective and convenient ecosystem. We would like to hear your opinion,
Page-content-bottom vertical relation in Writer
Users sometimes want to specify the vertical position of their shapes in text documents in a way that is relative from the bottom of the page content area. Also, this improves consistency, specifying a position that is relative from the top of the page content area is already possible.
Alternatively, it is possible to have the same calculated position when positioning from the top of the page content area. The downside of this approach is that the position changes when the page height changes. So if the user intention is to position a shape 2 cm above the bottom of the page content area and the page height changes, the shape has to be manually re-positioned. This manual re-positioning is not needed with the new page-content-bottom vertical relation.
Uber Announces Neuropod, an Open Source Deep Learning Tool
Uber has announced Neuropod, an open source abstraction layer that offers a uniform interface from which to run deep learning (DL) models.
Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) leverages deep learning in the development of their self-driving technology. In a recent blog post, Vivek Panyam said, “Using deep learning, we can build and train models to handle tasks such as processing sensor input, identifying objects, and predicting where those objects might go.”
Coffee Lake Refresh micro-ATX SBC and embedded PC support Linux
Premio unveiled a Linux-ready, $316 “CT-MCL01” micro-ATX board with Intel 9th and 8th Gen CPUs and 4x PCIe Gen3 slots. The announcement follows a recent “RCO-6100” embedded PC based on the same Coffee Lake Refresh chips. Premio has announced several industrial-focused embedded products built around Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Yesterday, the City of Industry, Calif. firm, which was formerly an educational computer company called Premio PC, announced a CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board. We will also take a look at Premio’s compact RCO-6100 embedded PC, which was announced back at Embedded World, but is still listed as “coming soon.” Both products are equipped with an LGA1151 socket and Intel’s Q370 chipset.
Games: SteamVR, Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 and More
GnuTLS and adns security buxfixes
Latest Linux Magazine (Paywall)
