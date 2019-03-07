Leftovers: HowTos, GNOME and FUD
How to set up the IntelliJ IDEA IDE on Linux
Configure Networking on CentOS 8 with nmcli Command (20 Examples)
Add your personal aliases to bashrc the smart way
Jean-François Fortin Tam: Revival of GTG, status update #2: git ready to test!
As a follow-up to my first global project situation update, I am happy to report great progress towards the successful revival of the GTG project.
Oliver Propst: A conversation with Outreachy student Sonja Heinze about Fratcal
At the moment, I’m implementing a video player in Fractal. Fractal is a communication app for the GNOME desktop based on the Matrix protocol. Communication is organized into rooms. With my contribution, video attachments get handled as follows: any message with video attachment that appears in the room history (i.e. list of messages sent in that room), gets provided some own little space where it gets auto-played in a loop without sound.
Of course, when the user scrolls up or down in the room history and the video message gets out of sight, it stops playing. When clicking on the video, the media viewer opens. There, the user can play and pause the video and seek in it (see second picture in mail attachment). Furthermore, in the media viewer the user can go forth and back through all the media sent in that room (i.e., images and videos). Both, in the room history and in the media viewer, the video widget dimensions get adjusted well according to the video resolution ratio.
SparkyLinux 2020.06 shows up amazing performance even running Gnome 3.36.2 ( kerner 5.7.1)
Intellectual Property And OSS: How To Avoid Splash Damage [Ed: FUD. Even the headline alone contains lies and myths.]
Along with considering the interplay between OSS licence terms and intellectual property rights, it is although worth thinking strategically about which intellectual property rights should be pursued (or not), for example, whether innovations should be patented or protected as a trade secret. The manner in which an innovation should be protected should undoubtedly be decided prior to any details being published or even sample being circulated as failure to do so can severely limit or undermine the scope for protection the innovation in any case. A business could decide that it doesn’t need (or want) to protect its innovation by means of patents as it will be able to commercialise it quicker and better than the competition. This could be right but in many cases, it takes significant time for new technology to take off, and the benefit of some protection from competitors at the outset is very worthwhile commercially.
In conclusion, where a seemingly small oversight may have taken place (e.g. using a copyleft OSS within your developed software) it can ultimately have much larger consequences in the long term, in that it could potentially invalidate the protection the business seeks. The possible negative effect of OSS licences on downstream intellectual property rights should, therefore, be constantly kept in mind and not addressed only at the point where something arises which the business realises could be of commercial value.
[Old] Free Yourself from FUD
Fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) hold powerful influence over humans. Fear itself is a deeply powerful emotion that causes specific reactions in the brain, and uncertainty and doubt are feelings that manipulate your actions, your employees’ actions, and your business operations. Examples of FUD have a long-standing history in the information technology and information security industries. In the 1970s, IBM utilized FUD tactics to make buyers question trying new products by casting a shadow of fear over the idea of unknown products compared to IBM’s safe, known offerings. In the 1980s, IBM was given a taste of its own medicine by Microsoft who FUD’d them in return. Recent uses of FUD can be seen in the political arena through the spreading of select information and misinformation in the 2016 presidential race, as highlighted in the SEORG article on SE at the Nation-State Level. FUD can be used to effect the purchasing of your products and your bottom line. It can also be used against your employees for a range of purposes, anything from sowing dissent about corporate changes to inspiring an employee to provide information and access to your network.
Coffee Lake Refresh micro-ATX SBC and embedded PC support Linux
Premio unveiled a Linux-ready, $316 “CT-MCL01” micro-ATX board with Intel 9th and 8th Gen CPUs and 4x PCIe Gen3 slots. The announcement follows a recent “RCO-6100” embedded PC based on the same Coffee Lake Refresh chips. Premio has announced several industrial-focused embedded products built around Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Yesterday, the City of Industry, Calif. firm, which was formerly an educational computer company called Premio PC, announced a CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board. We will also take a look at Premio’s compact RCO-6100 embedded PC, which was announced back at Embedded World, but is still listed as “coming soon.” Both products are equipped with an LGA1151 socket and Intel’s Q370 chipset.
Games: SteamVR, Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 and More
GnuTLS and adns security buxfixes
Latest Linux Magazine (Paywall)
