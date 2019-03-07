There seems to be a lot of unique genre blending going on lately. Whateverland: Prologue, the intro / demo to a much bigger game blends a point and click adventure with a 'turn-based strategy sports simulator'. Sounds pretty weird right? Whateverland: Prologue released on Steam yesterday with Linux support and the developer has confirmed that the full game will also appear on Linux too. It's developed by Caligari Games, the same crew behind 2019's The Great Perhaps, which also has Linux support.

Following last week's big Proton 5.0-8 release, Valve and CodeWeavers have just released Proton 5.0-9 as a quick bug fix release. The most prominent change with Proton 5.0-9 is a fix for games that require EA's Origin client to operate. The second change is a fix for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. That's it as far as the listed changes for Proton 5.0-9. Then again, it came just days after the huge -8 update with the newer VKD3D and DXVK code, many game fixes, support for the latest Steam SDKs, various performance improvements, and a lot more.

Here's an interesting game bundle for racing game enthusiasts. The Humble Codemasters Bundle 2020 is now live with a number of good games. Some of them support Linux, some do not, so I've put those that do in bold for you to make it easier to identify at a glance if you're interested in what it offers.

This is quite exciting for the future of Virtual Reality, as Valve as now properly given their backing to the OpenXR standard and added support into SteamVR. What is OpenXR? Overseen by The Khronos Group, who also oversee the OpenGL / Vulkan APIs, it's a royalty-free, open standard that provides high-performance access to Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). This way, developers can begin to target OpenXR and have it run cross-platform for XR (AR/VR). Standards like it are important so developers don't have to rewrite code to target each company going their own way with XR.

Premio unveiled a Linux-ready, $316 “CT-MCL01” micro-ATX board with Intel 9th and 8th Gen CPUs and 4x PCIe Gen3 slots. The announcement follows a recent “RCO-6100” embedded PC based on the same Coffee Lake Refresh chips. Premio has announced several industrial-focused embedded products built around Intel’s 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake processors. Yesterday, the City of Industry, Calif. firm, which was formerly an educational computer company called Premio PC, announced a CT-MCL01 micro-ATX board. We will also take a look at Premio’s compact RCO-6100 embedded PC, which was announced back at Embedded World, but is still listed as “coming soon.” Both products are equipped with an LGA1151 socket and Intel’s Q370 chipset.