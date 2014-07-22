Faster than ever, Apache Cassandra 4.0 beta is on its way
If you want a fast database management system (DBMS), which can handle petabytes of data for web and mobile applications, chances are you're using the NoSQL Apache Cassandra database. After all, such companies as Hulu, Netflix, and Reddit, already do. Oh, it has competitors, such as MongoDB, DynamoDB, and Cosmos DB, but Cassandra's arguably the most popular DBMS of its breed.
And, with its new beta release coming out shortly, it may become more popular than ever. With the addition of Zero Copy streaming, Cassandra promises to have five-times faster data streaming between clusters. So, what does that mean in terms of real-world speed? The developers claim that will mean five-times faster Mean Time to Recovery when there are problems. This, in turn, means it will reduce your Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) because you'll need less cloud, server, and network resources.
What is GNU/Linux?
Most consumers can, with a little effort, name two desktop and laptop operating systems: Microsoft's Windows and Apple's macOS. Few have ever considered any of the open-source alternatives found under the umbrella of GNU/Linux, though some may have done so without even knowing it—for instance, Google's Chrome OS uses the Linux kernel. To be honest, aside from the Chrome OS platform, GNU/Linux systems are typically not best for people who rely on big-name software or don't like dabbling with a customizable, hands-on interface. However, if you're looking for a change of pace, don't want to pay for your software, and don't mind rolling up your sleeves, switching to GNU/Linux may not only be worthwhile, but could also make you a convert for life. This guide for nontechnical home users can help you get started. Note that using a GNU/Linux system to run a server is an entirely different use case and one not covered here.
Leftovers: HowTos, GNOME and FUD
-
As a follow-up to my first global project situation update, I am happy to report great progress towards the successful revival of the GTG project.
-
At the moment, I’m implementing a video player in Fractal. Fractal is a communication app for the GNOME desktop based on the Matrix protocol. Communication is organized into rooms. With my contribution, video attachments get handled as follows: any message with video attachment that appears in the room history (i.e. list of messages sent in that room), gets provided some own little space where it gets auto-played in a loop without sound.
Of course, when the user scrolls up or down in the room history and the video message gets out of sight, it stops playing. When clicking on the video, the media viewer opens. There, the user can play and pause the video and seek in it (see second picture in mail attachment). Furthermore, in the media viewer the user can go forth and back through all the media sent in that room (i.e., images and videos). Both, in the room history and in the media viewer, the video widget dimensions get adjusted well according to the video resolution ratio.
-
Along with considering the interplay between OSS licence terms and intellectual property rights, it is although worth thinking strategically about which intellectual property rights should be pursued (or not), for example, whether innovations should be patented or protected as a trade secret. The manner in which an innovation should be protected should undoubtedly be decided prior to any details being published or even sample being circulated as failure to do so can severely limit or undermine the scope for protection the innovation in any case. A business could decide that it doesn’t need (or want) to protect its innovation by means of patents as it will be able to commercialise it quicker and better than the competition. This could be right but in many cases, it takes significant time for new technology to take off, and the benefit of some protection from competitors at the outset is very worthwhile commercially.
In conclusion, where a seemingly small oversight may have taken place (e.g. using a copyleft OSS within your developed software) it can ultimately have much larger consequences in the long term, in that it could potentially invalidate the protection the business seeks. The possible negative effect of OSS licences on downstream intellectual property rights should, therefore, be constantly kept in mind and not addressed only at the point where something arises which the business realises could be of commercial value.
-
Fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) hold powerful influence over humans. Fear itself is a deeply powerful emotion that causes specific reactions in the brain, and uncertainty and doubt are feelings that manipulate your actions, your employees’ actions, and your business operations. Examples of FUD have a long-standing history in the information technology and information security industries. In the 1970s, IBM utilized FUD tactics to make buyers question trying new products by casting a shadow of fear over the idea of unknown products compared to IBM’s safe, known offerings. In the 1980s, IBM was given a taste of its own medicine by Microsoft who FUD’d them in return. Recent uses of FUD can be seen in the political arena through the spreading of select information and misinformation in the 2016 presidential race, as highlighted in the SEORG article on SE at the Nation-State Level. FUD can be used to effect the purchasing of your products and your bottom line. It can also be used against your employees for a range of purposes, anything from sowing dissent about corporate changes to inspiring an employee to provide information and access to your network.
OSS Leftovers: Haiku, Events, LibreOffice and More Openwashing
-
After almost 2 years since R1/beta1, Haiku R1/beta2 has been released. See “Release Notes” for the release notes, “Press contact", for press inquiries … and “Get Haiku!” to skip all that and just download the release (or upgrade to it from an existing install!)
-
We are pleased to announce that the Scheduler Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference!
The scheduler is an important functionality of the Linux kernel as it decides what gets to run, when and for how long. With different topologies and workloads this is no easy task to give the user the best experience possible. During the Scheduler microconference at LPC last year, we started the work to make SCHED_DEADLINE safe for kthreads and improving load balancing. This year, we continue working on core scheduling, unifying the interface for TurboSched and task latency nice, and continue the discussion on proxy execution.
-
The Open Source Initiative's mission is to educate about and advocate for the benefits of open source software and to build bridges among different constituencies in the open source community. The State of the Source serves the OSI's mission and our community, with a focus on understanding, implementing, and improving the state of open source software. Below you will find four tracks, themes that should drive each track's sessions, and even a few examples of topics that might help you develop your presentation.
[...]
The State of the Source will be a global event and provides tremendous opportunities to directly engage with the open source software community and support the work of the Open Source Initiative. We hope you will join us in our efforts to create broader awareness, increase understanding, and address issues to help educate and build bridges between open source software communities.
-
Since LibreOffice will become 10 years old in September, we believe it’s time to rethink our web presence. That’s primarily the home page https://www.libreoffice.org – but also all the various services that we established in the past for an effective and convenient ecosystem. We would like to hear your opinion,
-
Users sometimes want to specify the vertical position of their shapes in text documents in a way that is relative from the bottom of the page content area. Also, this improves consistency, specifying a position that is relative from the top of the page content area is already possible.
Alternatively, it is possible to have the same calculated position when positioning from the top of the page content area. The downside of this approach is that the position changes when the page height changes. So if the user intention is to position a shape 2 cm above the bottom of the page content area and the page height changes, the shape has to be manually re-positioned. This manual re-positioning is not needed with the new page-content-bottom vertical relation.
-
Uber has announced Neuropod, an open source abstraction layer that offers a uniform interface from which to run deep learning (DL) models.
Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) leverages deep learning in the development of their self-driving technology. In a recent blog post, Vivek Panyam said, “Using deep learning, we can build and train models to handle tasks such as processing sensor input, identifying objects, and predicting where those objects might go.”
Recent comments
7 min 29 sec ago
29 min 5 sec ago
40 min 45 sec ago
3 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
3 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago