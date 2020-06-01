Games: Stadia, Parkitect, Poly Bridge 2
-
Stadia gets resolution options per-device, discount for everyone and more Android
Stadia might not be reaching the heights that Google initially promised but they continue to tweak their game streaming service. Some big updates are now available.
In their latest community update blog post, they did a bit of an information drop. For starters, it seems everyone will get $10 / £10 off their next purchase and as they already said, new sign ups now only get one month of free Stadia Pro.
For playing on PC, we finally have built-in performance controls. You no longer have to use an Android device to switch between resolutions as it's right there in Stadia settings now. That's a very welcome change and something that truly should have been there from the beginning. Not only that though, performance / resolution settings are now per-device instead of being applied to everything. All sounding pretty good and sensible.
-
Theme park builder 'Parkitect' now uses the Vulkan API on Linux
Parkitect, one of the most magnificent games from 2018 had one of it's usual monthly updates but it turns out for Linux it was more than just some bug fixing.
With the 1.5i update that's live now, Texel Raptor have enabled Vulkan rendering by default with a fallback to OpenGL for those that need it which can be run with "-force-glcore" as a launch argument. Wonderful to see more developers look to use Vulkan, as it can offer better performance.
-
Have some physics fun with Poly Bridge 2, now released for Linux
After a short delay, Poly Bridge 2 from Dry Cactus has now released for Linux so you can begin building bridges and playing with the fun physics system. Featuring a whole new set of levels, multiple new mechanics, a custom physics engine, workshop campaigns and more.
Originally launched at the end of May, the delay in the Linux version was due to last-minute technical issues they've now solved. Currently though, the replay feature once you finish a level is missing while they work on a solution for the Linux version. Apart from that, it appears to work fluidly and it's a lot of fun as expected.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 853 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Complete Guide To Install Zotero On Ubuntu 20.04
This tutorial explains how to install Zotero research assistant tool completely on Ubuntu Focal Fossa. This including web browser and word processor integrations (Firefox and LibreOffice Writer). You will find a 1 minute short demo video too below. After practicing, you will have Zotero accessible on your desktop area, panel, and start menu, and finally make documents with citations and bibliography easily. Examples in using and its results also included on last sections. Enjoy! Zotero is a free software desktop research assistant to collect references, data and information, to be processed as bibliography and citations in LibreOffice Writer or Microsoft Word documents. Zotero is available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS. Zotero can be considered as an alternative to the proprietary Mendeley and such research assistant programs.
Hardware News and Open Hardware: Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, ARM, and Raspberry Pi
Games: Stadia, Parkitect, Poly Bridge 2
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
10 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago