UNIX/Linux Leftovers
ZFS: adding a drive back into the zpool
Today I was updating some servers. One of them was rebooted three times. On the third time, one of the drives went missing. This is how I tracked down which drive, and which slot in the server, and fixed it. I’m writing it mostly so I can remember how to flash the light on the drive. There is also an off-by-one issue to avoid.
replacing an existing zroot with a proper zroot
I want to copy a zroot from old drives to new drives. The new drives are in a test box of mine. Once the new drives are configured, I will replace the existing mirror with them.
Full Circle Weekly News #175
Markus Koschany: My Free Software Activities in May 2020
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report (+ the first week in June) that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
[...]
I was contacted by Martin Gerhardy, upstream maintainer of caveexpress and former lead-developer of ufoai. He is currently working on a new free software voxel game engine and its tools. He asked me to take a look at the Debian packaging but I couldn’t promise to package it yet, although this is certainly something that interests me. I will provide some feedback for the prelimary Debian packaging though, which he has prepared already. In the meantime he released a new version of caveexpress and I hope that we can find a solution for an ufoai RC-bug quite soon, but at least before Debian freezes.
[...]
New upstream versions this month: undertow, jboss-xnio and libapache-mod-jk. The latter package contained a wrongly named file that prevented the apache tools a2enmod and a2dismod from symlinking that file. I corrected the error by preparing a stable point-update as well.
Complete Guide To Install Zotero On Ubuntu 20.04
This tutorial explains how to install Zotero research assistant tool completely on Ubuntu Focal Fossa. This including web browser and word processor integrations (Firefox and LibreOffice Writer). You will find a 1 minute short demo video too below. After practicing, you will have Zotero accessible on your desktop area, panel, and start menu, and finally make documents with citations and bibliography easily. Examples in using and its results also included on last sections. Enjoy! Zotero is a free software desktop research assistant to collect references, data and information, to be processed as bibliography and citations in LibreOffice Writer or Microsoft Word documents. Zotero is available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS. Zotero can be considered as an alternative to the proprietary Mendeley and such research assistant programs.
Hardware News and Open Hardware: Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, ARM, and Raspberry Pi
Games: Stadia, Parkitect, Poly Bridge 2
Android Leftovers
