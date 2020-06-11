Screencasts and Audiocasts: Devuan GNU+Linux 3.0.0, openSUSE + LibreOffice, LHS and Python
-
Devuan GNU+Linux 3.0.0 overview | software freedom, your way
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Devuan GNU+Linux 3.0.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Noodlings | LeoCAD, DeWalt and a UPS
openSUSE + LibreOffice conference will be online. See the news article for details on on the Open Source Event Manager system, the online Summit and submitting for talks for it.
Tumbleweed Updates for snapshots 20200609 and 20200610, both trending stable scores.
-
LHS Episode #351: The Weekender L
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Python Bytes: #185 This code is snooping on you (a good thing!)
-
Episode 13: PDFs in Python and Projects on the Raspberry Pi
Have you wanted to work with PDF files in Python? Maybe you want to extract text, merge and concatenate files, or even create PDFs from scratch. Are you interested in building hardware projects using a Raspberry Pi? This week on the show we have David Amos from the Real Python team to discuss his recent article on working with PDFs. David also brings a few other articles from the wider Python community for us to discuss.
David searches for the latest Python news, links, and articles to produce PyCoder’s Weekly with Dan Bader. PyCoder’s Weekly is a free email newsletter for those interested in Python development. Along with David’s article on PDFs, we discuss another recent Real Python article about building physical projects with the Raspberry Pi. We also discuss articles from the community about: the PEPs of Python 3.9, why you should stop using datetime.now, Python dependency tools, and several ways to pass code to Python from the terminal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 865 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Updates, Sysadmin, and Speculation Mitigation Fixes
GNU/Linux on Raspberry Pi and Jetson Xavier NX
KDE and GNOME: Calamares, Cantor and Fractal
OpenZFS removed offensive terminology from its code
On Wednesday evening, ZFS founding developer Matthew Ahrens submitted what should have been a simple, non-controversial pull request to the OpenZFS project: wherever possible without causing technical issues, the patch removed references to "slaves" and replaced them with "dependents." This patch in question doesn't change the way the code functions—it simply changes variable names in a way that brings them in conformance with Linux upstream device-mapper terminology, in 48 total lines of code (42 removed and 48 added; with one comment block expanded slightly to be more descriptive). But this being the Internet, unfortunately, outraged naysayers descended on the pull request, and the comments were quickly closed to non-contributors. I first became aware of this as the moderator of the r/zfs subreddit where the overflow spilled once comments on the PR itself were no longer possible.
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 51 sec ago
6 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago