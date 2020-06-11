Language Selection

Friday 12th of June 2020 11:00:46 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks

Hi list,

I'd like to announce mesa 20.0.8 is now available. This is the last planned
release of the 20.0.x series, and users are advised to consider the 20.1.x
series instead.

There were a couple of blocking issues that held this release up, so it's bit
larger than normal, especially for one so late in the series. Overall though the
changes are fairly normally distributed across the tree, with drivers for Intel
and AMD hardware making up the majority of the changes, and little bits here and
there for everything else.

Dylan


Shortlog
========

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3):
      radv/winsys:  Remove extra sizeof multiply.
      radv: Handle failing to create .cache dir.
      radv: Provide a better error for permission issues with priorities.

D Scott Phillips (1):
      anv/gen11+: Disable object level preemption

Danylo Piliaiev (6):
      anv: Translate relative timeout to absolute when calling anv_timelines_wait
      anv: Fix deadlock in anv_timelines_wait
      meson: Disable GCC's dead store elimination for memory zeroing custom new
      mesa: Fix double-lock of Shared->FrameBuffers and usage of wrong mutex
      intel/fs: Work around dual-source blending hangs in combination with SIMD16
      glsl: inline functions with unsupported return type before converting to nir

Dave Airlie (1):
      llvmpipe: compute shaders work better with all the threads.

Dylan Baker (13):
      docs/relnotes Add sha256 sums to 20.0.7
      .pick_status.json: Update to ceae09da156309327d7ba6f4a59d3a2e9b8837d9
      .pick_status.json: Update to a887ad7c84e14fdad7907037a39e9fee9d504bf3
      .pick_status.json: Update to 4504d6374dbe2aa40af519c16765457bcbf81b84
      .pick_status.json: Update to f0c102c075f8ac76629bb34619187262ccc3e9d8
      tests: Make tests aware of meson test wrapper
      .pick_status.json: Update to e58112bc08f99861ac634ede8db0f98cd497fc14
      radonsi/si_state.c: retab
      .pick_status.json: Update to 0795241dde1507e0c6a3f9ef07c281ad4f2acf7b
      vulkan-overlay/meson: use install_data instead of configure_file
      docs: Add release notes for 20.0.8
      VERSION: bump to 20.0.8
      docs: Add sha256sums for 20.0.8

Eric Engestrom (3):
      tree-wide: fix deprecated GitLab URLs
      glapi: remove deprecated .getchildren() that has been replace with an iterator
      intel: fix gen_sort_tags.py

Erik Faye-Lund (2):
      zink: use general-layout when blitting to/from same resource
      nir: reuse existing psiz-variable

Gert Wollny (1):
      nir: lower_tex: Don't normalize coordinates for TXF with RECT

Ian Romanick (1):
      anv/tests: Don't rely on assert or changing NDEBUG in tests

Ilia Mirkin (1):
      nouveau: allow invalidating coherent/persistent buffer backings

Jan Palus (1):
      targets/opencl: fix build against LLVM>=10 with Polly support

Jason Ekstrand (6):
      anv:gpu_memcpy: Emit 3DSTATE_VF_INDEXING on Gen8+
      nir/lower_double_ops: Rework the if (progress) tree
      nir/opt_deref: Report progress if we remove a deref
      nir/copy_prop_vars: Record progress in more places
      intel/vec4: Stomp the return type of RESINFO to UINT32
      intel/fs: Fix unused texture coordinate zeroing on Gen4-5

Jonathan Marek (1):
      freedreno/a6xx: use nonbinning VS when GS is used

Joshua Ashton (1):
      radeonsi: Use TRUNC_COORD on samplers

Lionel Landwerlin (4):
      iris: fix BO destruction in error path
      i965: don't forget to set screen on duped image
      i965: fix export of GEM handles
      iris: fix export of GEM handles

Lucas Stach (1):
      etnaviv: retarget transfer to render resource when necessary

Marek Olšák (2):
      radeonsi: don't expose 16xAA on chips with 1 RB due to an occlusion query issue
      radeonsi: add a hack to disable TRUNC_COORD for shadow samplers

Marek Vasut (1):
      etnaviv: Disable seamless cube map on GC880

Michel Dänzer (1):
      util: Change os_same_file_description return type from bool to int

Nataraj Deshpande (1):
      dri_util: Update internal_format to GL_RGB8 for MESA_FORMAT_R8G8B8X8_UNORM

Neha Bhende (1):
      util: Initialize pipe_shader_state for passthrough and transform shaders

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
      omx: fix build with gcc 10

Rhys Perry (4):
      nir: fix lowering to scratch with boolean access
      aco: fix interaction with 3f branch workaround and p_constaddr
      aco: check instruction format before waiting for a previous SMEM store
      aco: preserve more fields when combining additions into SMEM

Rob Clark (1):
      freedreno: clear last_fence after resource tracking

Samuel Pitoiset (4):
      spirv,radv,anv: implement no-op VK_GOOGLE_user_type
      nir/lower_explicit_io: fix NON_UNIFORM access for UBO loads
      radv: enable zero VRAM for Doom Eternal
      radv: enable zero VRAM for all VKD3D (DX12->VK) games

Timothy Arceri (3):
      glsl: stop cascading errors if process_parameters() fails
      radv: fix regression with builtin cache
      glsl: fix potential slow compile times for GLSLOptimizeConservatively

Vinson Lee (4):
      zink: Check fopen result.
      r300g: Remove extra printf format specifiers.
      vdpau: Fix wrong calloc sizeof argument.
      mesa: Fix NetBSD compiler macro.

Yevhenii Kolesnikov (1):
      intel/compiler: fix cmod propagation optimisations


git tag: mesa-20.0.8

