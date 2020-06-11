Games: Futex2, Steam Game Festival, The Iron Oath and art of rally
-
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Last year Valve in cooperation with consulting firm Collabora published their work on extending the futex system call for more optimal thread pool synchronization with a means of waiting on any of several futexes. This kernel-level work paired with patched user-space for Wine/Proton allows better matching behavior on Windows. It's been months since hearing anything on Valve's futex effort while today a futex2 system call was published for discussion.
The futex patches posted last year could help with Linux gaming CPU utilization in the patched implementation leading to lower CPU utilization than an eventfd-based approach currently employed by Wine. This kernel improvement can mean lower CPU utilization and also avoids the possibility of exhausting available file descriptors.
-
Stealth hacking adventure OFF GRID playable during Steam Game Festival
Stretch those fingers and get ready to hack the planet in the stealth-hacking adventure OFF GRID, as it's getting a demo ready for the Steam Game Festival. The Steam Game Festival will launch June 16 and run until June 22 and we have it confirmed that OFF GRID will have the demo available on Linux too.
Funded on Kickstarter back in 2018, along with many other games, OFF GRID is a story-focused game with hacking as the central game mechanic. Gameplay utilises unique mechanics that allow you to manipulate the world and people around you with the data they unwittingly leave behind. It’s a stealth game where the player can truly hack and manipulate objects in the environment.
-
Time matters in the tactical RPG 'The Iron Oath' and it looks very promising
The Iron Oath is an upcoming turn-based tactical RPG set in a medieval fantasy world, one where your choices matter because as you progress time flows and affects everyone including your characters.
You will be in charge of managing your own mercenary company. This includes recruiting, managing them and going together through difficult missions. Time moves with you as you progress through the game affecting character age, the world itself changes dynamically reacting to time and choices during events and overall it sounds thoroughly exciting.
Originally funded on Kickstarter in 2017, with Linux support planned, they recently had a quick bit of footage shown off in the IGN Summer of Gaming event and it's looking really slick.
-
art of rally looks terrific in the latest trailer and it will be on GOG too
Bright colours, stylish low-poly graphics and a whole lot of speed is what's coming our way with art of rally. From the same developer behind Absolute Drift and it's coming to Linux this year.
Already confirmed to be releasing on Steam, and we've previously written about art of rally so it's not a new announcement. However, we do now know it will also release on GOG in addition to Steam.
-
