Today in Techrights
- [Humour] Microsoft’s WSL is Not GNU/Linux, It’s an Attack Against GNU/Linux
- The Gates Press (GatesGate) — Part IV: Burning History
- Team UPC Keeps Perpetuating the Fiction UPCA Will be Ratified Soon (It Cannot, It’s Illegal)
- EPO Uses Microsoft to Illegally Spy on EPO Staff Inside Their Homes, Uses Microsoft’s Tactics of Hijacking Trademarks and Mottos
- SUEPO (Staff Union of EPO): “The Imbalance Between the Importance of (Patent) Quality and Quantity Remains a Cause for Concern” and Only 3% of EPO Staff Has Confidence in President Campinos
- Microsoft Monopoly Cannot Coexist With Free Software (Microsoft Doesn’t Seek Coexistence But Domination)
- [Humour] SUSE is Becoming Novell Again
- ‘A Fish Rots From the Head Down’: ZDNet is Managed by Microsoft Fans, Who Employ Other Microsoft Fans, So It’s Not Really a News Site
- Links 12/6/2020: Fedora 32 Elections Results, KDE June 2020 Update and Kali Linux in Review
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/24
Another week has passed. There have been a few technical issues around the publishing of our snapshots. Two were flagged for release, but actually never made it to the mirrors. Turned out, kiwi renamed some of the live-images from *-i686-* to *-ix86-*. But nothing else knew about it. As we even have links on the web pointing to those image names, we opted to revert to the original name. So, due to this, we only release 3 snapshots (0604, 0609, and 0610; 0609 contained the changes of 0605 and 0607 – the ones that got not synced out).
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Debian: Ulrike Uhlig and DebConf Updates
