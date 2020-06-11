Another week has passed. There have been a few technical issues around the publishing of our snapshots. Two were flagged for release, but actually never made it to the mirrors. Turned out, kiwi renamed some of the live-images from *-i686-* to *-ix86-*. But nothing else knew about it. As we even have links on the web pointing to those image names, we opted to revert to the original name. So, due to this, we only release 3 snapshots (0604, 0609, and 0610; 0609 contained the changes of 0605 and 0607 – the ones that got not synced out).

Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers AMD Prepping PCID/INVPCID Support For KVM Guests On Zen 3 EPYC The latest Linux kernel patch work we are seeing out of AMD in preparations for Zen 3 processors coming later this year is INVPCID instruction support for KVM virtualization guests. One of the new capabilities we are looking forward to on the Zen 3 instruction set side is adding Process Context Identifiers (PCID) support. As part of the PCID support is the INVPCID instruction for Invalidate Process-Context Identifier to invalidate TLB mappings and caches based on the process context identifier.

Linux kernel earns CII best practices gold badge

Here's how to get one of the highest-paying jobs in tech The Linux Foundation is offering a cloud engineer bootcamp that offers a certification in six months for a job that can pay $146,000.