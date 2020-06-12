Android Leftovers
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 may receive Android 10 before the arrival of MIUI 12
Vergecast: Android 11 beta, PS5 reveal, and big tech halts facial recognition for police
Android Circuit: New Samsung Galaxy Leaks, Android 11 Arrives, Third OnePlus Surprise
Google Messages will get Android 11 Bubbles “over the next month”
Google Duo working on Android screen sharing again [APK Insight]
Google is working on an encrypted file storage area in the Android Files app called Safe Folders
Android 'ActionSpy' Malware Targets Turkic Minority Group
These malicious Android apps were able to crack Google's anti-adware code
Reelgood's Streaming Guide is Now Available on Fire TV, Android TV, & LG TVs
Dune HD RealBox 4K TV Box Runs Android and Linux on Realtek RTD1395 SoC
Yubico Releases New Android SDK
Review: OnePlus 8 Pro is the Android flagship to beat in India
This Android Wallpaper Can Brick Your Phone
