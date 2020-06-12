Android Leftovers
These are the phones that kickstarted my love for Android
40 million Android users urged to uninstall Facebook and YouTube video download app Snaptube
The best language learning apps on Android
13 new and notable Android apps from the last two weeks including Adobe Photoshop Camera, Dropbox Passwords, and Brave Browser Nightly (5/30/20 - 6/13/20)
This Week in Apps: Android 11 beta, Snapchat’s makeover, Apple’s WWDC20 plans
Mention of “OnePlus Pods” appear in the OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta
The Tech Weekender: Android 11 beta launch, Apple admits to a flaw and the customer Jeff Bezos is happy to lose
Android 11 will add a recycle bin to your smartphone
vivo NEX 3S 5G and iQOO 3 get Android 11 Beta
Masai School launches India’s first ever Android Developer bootcamp
Sony brings overdue Android TV Oreo update to its 2015 Bravia 4K models
Amazon Fire HD 8 review: uncomplicated Android tablet is brilliant
Pokemon Go will not work on some older Android phones from August 2020
A scenic sunset picture is causing several Android phones to crash. Here’s why
Beautiful image of sunset causes some android phones to crash. Here’s why
How to transfer files from Android to macOS
Here's how you can add Bitmoji to your Android keyboard: All you need to know
Google Maps for Android to support Youtube Music while navigating
Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone with iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp $10 off
