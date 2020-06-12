My impression of the PineBook Pro – a $200 ARM powered laptop I can compress my experience to this sentence: The more I use the PineBook Pro – The more I realize that THIS is the laptop I always wanted! Wow, that's is pretty big words! I will try to explain why. First of all – The Pinebook Pro is the result of the hard work of the team over at Pine64. The machine have been made “as a community service” to provide a cheap, hackable and fun laptop to hackers, advanced users and pioneers on the AARCH64 platform. I really get the feeling that there is no greed for revenue unlike other companies – that is worth supporting! The machine is not made for with planned obsolesce – the scary and sad trend that is going on with Tech-companies nowadays. You can buy every single part of this machine from the Pine64 shop so you can repair it if you need to.

today's leftovers Norbert Preining: KDE/Plasma Status Update Some time has passed since the last updated of my KDE/Plasma packages. In the meantime KDE/frameworks 0.70 was uploaded to Debian/unstable, and everyone should have smoothly transitioned to the “official” packages by now.

Productivity is but a snap away – useful applications for your everyday needs The state of being productive comes in various guises. Sometimes, you want to do more. Sometimes, you want less. It’s been a while since we toured the Snap Store, and we thought you would be interested in a fresh batch of cool, fun and useful applications that can help you perfect your daily digital activities. Without further ado, let’s have a look. [...] We hope you enjoyed today’s tour. There’s something for everyone – developers, people who seek improved battery life on their laptops, smartphone users, those looking for a robust backup setup, and Ubuntu 18.04 users with a penchant for eye candy.

800 authors and counting Today marks the day when we merged the commit authored by the 800th person in the curl project. We turned 22 years ago this spring but it really wasn’t until 2010 when we switched to git when we started to properly keep track of every single author in the project. Since then we’ve seen a lot of new authors and a lot of new code. The “explosion” is clearly visible in this graph generated with fresh data just this morning (while we were still just 799 authors). See how we’ve grown maybe 250 authors since 1 Jan 2018.

The Business of Open Source In a recent Twitter thread, Adam Jacob (co-founder and former CTO of Chef) talked about Chef’s switch from an “open core” model to a a “Red Hat” model for licensing their software. It was a fascinating discussion, with important implications for open source companies and their business models. I’ll reproduce the thread here, with Nat Torkington’s comments. First, I’d like to start with some background. The behavior of major cloud companies, such as Amazon, has increasingly stirred up angst and fear in open source companies. These companies provide (and support) software that anyone can download, install, and use for free. There are often commercially licensed add-ons around the open core. Amazon and other cloud providers have taken the free software without paying (after all, it’s free, that’s the point), and offer it in their commercial cloud products “as a service.” There’s nothing in the license to prevent this; after all, you can download and run the software without charge. It’s more free than beer; after all, you wouldn’t leave a party with a keg to sell on the street corner. The cloud providers have the technical capabilities to run and support the software at scale, so they have no need to buy services from companies like Chef (or Puppet, or Elastic, or MongoDB, or DataStax, or…), and in many cases they have the ability to build their own versions of the open source company’s proprietary add-ons. The result is that they are taking away market share without contributing anything in return. Stephen O’Grady has a good (and much more detailed) summary of the problem. [...] Chef has gone in the other direction. Just over a year ago, they doubled down on open source; as of April 2, 2019, all software development is under the Apache 2.0 license. You can download their software, use it, contribute to it, and even redistribute it or turn it into a service on your cloud platform, all for free. There is one catch: Chef is a trademark, and you do not get the rights to the trademark. You can redistribute the software, but you can’t call it Chef. This model is comparable to Red Hat’s: all of their software is open source, under the GNU Public License. You can use it to make your own distribution, but you can’t redistribute it and call it Red Hat.

This Week in Glean: Project FOG Update, end of H12020 It’s been a while since last I wrote on Project FOG, so I figure I should update all of you on the progress we’ve made. A reminder: Project FOG (Firefox on Glean) is the year-long effort to bring the Glean SDK to Firefox. This means answering such varied questions as “Where are the docs going to live?” (here) “How do we update the SDK when we need to?” (this way) “How are tests gonna work?” (with difficulty) and so forth. In a project this long you can expect updates from time-to-time. So where are we? [...] Third, we have a Glean SDK Rust API! Sorta. To limit scope creep we haven’t added the Rust API to mozilla/glean and are testing its suitability in FOG itself. This allows us to move a little faster by mixing our IPC implementation directly into the API, at the expense of needing to extract the common foundation later. But when we do extract it, it will be fully-formed and ready for consumers since it’ll already have been serving the demanding needs of FOG.