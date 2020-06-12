Games: Half Life Alyx, CS:GO, Godot and Lots More
Half Life Alyx: How Good is The Linux Client?
“If Valve had let Half-life Alyx simply be a Proton title, it would have confirmed everything that a lot of hardcore Windows gamers think of gaming on Linux, being that Linux simply is not a gaming platform. It would have confirmed the notion that VR gaming on Linux is dead of arrival. Under Proton the game was sluggish and unstable. [For it to be] sluggish is understandable given that a VR title is rendered once for each eye, effectively doubling the DXVK conversion from DirectX 11.
What we have with the Vulkan and by extension Linux build of Alyx is in my opinion a realization of so much of what Valve has been trying to achieve with their Linux initiative. I’ve been running the game on maximum settings with a 5700XT, RADV (mesa-git) on Fedora 32, using the Original HTC Vive. Using the SteamVR frame time graph I have gone from inconsistent Proton frame times that varied from 15ms to over 100ms – to a mostly consistent sub 12ms. Even without watching the graph the game is like night and day. I actively regret playing the game through under Proton, if I knew at the time a Linux build [was going to be readily available so soon] I’d have waited to play native.
So what of the potential I said earlier. This port shows what our platform is capable of and how far we’ve come, it is another title like Doom that really cements Vulkan as the future of gaming graphics apis.
Valve boost player contrast in CS:GO and add Text Filtering
While it seems Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is now over the sudden massive popularity boost it saw in the last few months, that hasn't stopped Valve continue to improve it.
First, they've added a Text Filtering option that's enabled by default to block out "profane" words used in text chat. So it seems Valve are trying to clean up some of the community issues in CS:GO but hey at least it's not as bad as Dota 2…
Godot Engine 3.2.2 RC 1 is out towards a feature-packed release
Godot Engine is progressing and getting close to a new release with Godot 3.2.2 and it's going to be quite feature-filled with a new Release Candidate ready for testing.
Not as big as Godot Engine 4.0 will be later this year that pulls in Vulkan and many other rendering overhauls and advancements but Godot 3.2.2 is still quite big. You wouldn't think it going by the small version bump though and the first Release Candidate is pushing it through the final stages.
RELEASE CANDIDATE: GODOT 3.2.2 RC 1
The upcoming Godot 3.2.2 is turning out to be quite feature-packed and we've been taking the time to iterate with four beta snapshots before reaching a state that we're confident enough to label as release candidate.
This new RC 1 build should be quite stable and we hope that many Godot 3.2.x users will give it a try and help us confirm that it's ready to take the place of the current 3.2.1 stable build.
There's now a Proton build for running Red Dead Redemption 2 on Linux
Currently with the Steam Play Proton Linux compatibility layer, Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't playable but a new testing build provided by a CodeWeavers developer sounds promising.
With the official builds of Proton, it just doesn't work and people have been tinkering away on different ideas to get it working for about half a year now. That looks like it's about to change. A CodeWeavers developer, Brendan Shanks, made a post on GitHub containing a new build for people to try that should hopefully allow you to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on desktop Linux.
Linux Kernel patch sent in for comments to help gaming
Collabora have sent in a fresh patch for discussion to the Linux Kernel list to help Linux gaming, acting as a follow-up to their previous attempt.
The idea with their patches, which is in collab with Valve, seems primarily focused on Wine and so Proton for Steam Play due to the differences in how Windows handles things to Linux that Wine needs to support for getting good performance.
Boyfriend Dungeon is a most peculiar upcoming dungeon crawler
How about a sword you can take on a date? Well, not the sword itself but the person it can turn into? Boyfriend Dungeon is a most peculiar idea for a dungeon crawler.
Funded on Kickstarter back in 2018, with the campaign very clearly showing Linux as a platform and coming from the same team that created Moon Hunters, Boyfriend Dungeon sounds like quite an oddly wholesome experience that I'm looking forward to playing through.
System Shock reboot gets a weirdly chill new trailer
System Shock, a true classic that's currently going through a reboot from Nightdive Studios has released a new preview trailer and it's weirdly chilled.
The chilled atmosphere comes from their choice of music. It's just thoroughly weird but also somewhat amusing. Show off a bunch of gameplay, Nightdive placed elevator music over the top and it makes for a thoroughly odd experience.
Norse-inspired fantasy survival game Valheim looks awesome
Covered here on GOL a few times since the early demo was incredibly promising, the viking and norse mythology inspired adventure and survival game Valheim has new footage up.
Iron Gate Studios put out a new trailer during the PC Gamingshow 2020 and it's looking incredibly interesting. Also announced is their teaming up with Coffee Stain Publishing. While we don't yet know of a release date, we do know it will support Linux.
Mixing old with new Prodeus is an intense FPS arriving this 'Fall'
Bounding Box Software and Humble Games have shown off brand new footage of the upcoming FPS Prodeus, which mixes retro and modern styles together.
It will feature a full single-player campaign, a built-in map editor to build and share, high-quality effects that blends a retro aesthetic with modern over the top visual effects. Also announced today is that it's going to be entering Early Access this 'Fall', which is another delay as it was supposed to be this Summer.
EVERSPACE 2 sure does look shiny in the new Alpha footage
Open-world space action sim EVERSPACE 2 from ROCKFISH Games has shown off plenty of new footage across multiple events recently and it looks seriously shiny.
This sequel is expanding on basically everything from the first game, including throwing out the roguelike gameplay loop in favour of the open-world approach to let you really get into deep ship customization and combat in planetary atmosphere as well as space itself. Funded on Kickstarter in 2019 with €503,478 in funding, it's entering Alpha next week with Early Access due at the end of the year and Linux support is due with the final release in 2021.
GONNER2 announced bringing even more colourful action
IGF-winning game GoNNER is getting a sequel! GONNER2 was announced today by Art in Heart and Raw Fury, bringing an even more colourful platformer-shooter and it's due out this year.
GONNER2 promises a messy and cute procedurally generated, action-platformer with roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes – now with more of everything, including colour and chaos! A story about the strange friendship between Ikk and Death — but this time Death needs Ikk’s help.
