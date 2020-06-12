Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
There is a new packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver release now available.
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 was released on Friday as a rare update to their packaged all-open/hybrid driver stack primarily geared for deployment on enterprise Linux distributions.
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 has just two listed changes: full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2.
