KDE and GNOME Leftovers
OSM Indoor Maps for KDE Itinerary
In the previous post I briefly mentioned ongoing work about adding interactive train station and airport maps to KDE Itinerary. Here are some more details on what this is about.
Cantor in GSoC 2020
KDE is once again taking part in Google Summer of Code program and this time Cantor has 2 internships working to improve the software and bringing new features. Both projects are supervised by Alexander Semke and Stefan Gerlach.
Nikita Sirgienko is polishing usability and developing several small features present in other mathematical REPL applications to improve the user experience in Cantor. In his words, “the idea of this project is not to implement one single and big “killer feature” but to address several smaller and bigger open and outstanding topics in Cantor”.
Calamares default branch
There’s plenty of definitions for the word “master” – my Oxford English Dictionary lists over thirty – and most of them are unproblematic. That is, they do what they say on the tin. There’s also a meaning connected to slavery. Slavery is an evil that I’m glad is partly destroyed from the world, sad that it is only partly destroyed; like smallpox, it should be gone.
We can talk about things that do not exist, and things that should not exist, and things that exist metaphorically. But we should be – when I say “we should be” I mean “I personally pledge to do”, as well as meaning “this is a moral imperative to all of us” – we should be careful to use words with the right etyomological, historical, and metaphorical baggage.
I don’t want to use the word “master” with a meaning connected to slavery, unless it’s speaking specifically about slavery, the evil that it is, and its abolition.
[...]
I checked: Calamares doesn’t deal with this level of detail, so this is a cheap commitment from me.
But today I learned something new, about the history of the naming of git branches. Brendan O’Leary has a good write-up, though I found that from following Reginald Braithwaite. Brendan describes the history of, and the metaphorical baggage of, git’s “master” branch.
Community Engagement Challenge
I think I speak for many when I say that each one of us in the FOSS world loves opportunities that give rewards and compensation for working on FOSS projects. And, it’s even better when these opportunities have little technical or conditional restraints.
That’s why I’m excited for the inaugural GNOME Foundation 2020 Community Engagement Challenge which is a rare opportunity to participate in a FOSS contest and win prizes along the way (special thanks to Endless for the grant that supports this Challenge!)
The GNOME foundation is giving you an exciting new opportunity to apply your creativity, ideas, and skills to help grow the FOSS community by submitting an idea which engages beginning coders with the free and open-source software (FOSS) community. Even better, selected ideas can win up to 21,000$ in cash and prizes along the way, including sponsorship to a future GUADEC and much support from the GNOME Community.
