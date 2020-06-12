There’s plenty of definitions for the word “master” – my Oxford English Dictionary lists over thirty – and most of them are unproblematic. That is, they do what they say on the tin. There’s also a meaning connected to slavery. Slavery is an evil that I’m glad is partly destroyed from the world, sad that it is only partly destroyed; like smallpox, it should be gone.

We can talk about things that do not exist, and things that should not exist, and things that exist metaphorically. But we should be – when I say “we should be” I mean “I personally pledge to do”, as well as meaning “this is a moral imperative to all of us” – we should be careful to use words with the right etyomological, historical, and metaphorical baggage.

I don’t want to use the word “master” with a meaning connected to slavery, unless it’s speaking specifically about slavery, the evil that it is, and its abolition.

[...]

I checked: Calamares doesn’t deal with this level of detail, so this is a cheap commitment from me.

But today I learned something new, about the history of the naming of git branches. Brendan O’Leary has a good write-up, though I found that from following Reginald Braithwaite. Brendan describes the history of, and the metaphorical baggage of, git’s “master” branch.