  • Mathematics and programming: exploring the links
  • Facebook boffins bake robo-code converter to take the pain out of shifting between C++, Java, Python

    Facebook researchers have applied recent advances they've made in the unsupervised machine translation of human languages to a source code conversion system.

    In a research paper recently distributed through ArXiv, boffins at the beleaguered ad biz describe a project called TransCoder.

    TransCoder is a transpiler, also known as a transcompiler or source-to-source compiler. Various modern programming languages like Dart and TypeScript include transpilers that can convert source code in a different language.

    TransCoder is intended for use with older languages like COBOL or Python 2 that don't have this facility built-in, or where source code has to be integrated into a codebase in a different language where there's no direct transpilation path.

    One of the reasons for trying to build an automated code converter is that such work tends to be expensive. The paper points to the $750m and five years of time spent by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to convert its platform from COBOL to Java.

  • Can VRoid Studio Run on Ubuntu Linux?

    What is VRoid Studio? VRoid Studio is an application that is used to make 3D Anime characters easier. In this application we can freely make a vatar or character as you wish. In my opinion, this application is easier to use compared to direct modeling using 3D applications such as Blender, 3D Max, and others (in making 3D anime characters).

    When this article was written, VRoid was only available for Windows and Mac. What about Linux distributions?

    This application can be run using WINE. WINE functions to run Windows programs on Ubuntu.

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 044

    Learnt about seperation of concerns today.
    To me that means that I should try to keep related things together and disparate stuff apart.
    Case in point, we1 created a seperate file config.py to store the variables about the program in. And then to kind of secure it even more, instead of hardcoding the password in the file, it now looks for an environment variable, which I need to set before running the program.
    Another example was when we created a seperate file to process input (for our logins) and then put all the login, password etc. fields in there. This feels good. Feels like I am learning best practices and good habits already.

  • You don't need virtualenv in Go

    Programmers that come to Go from Python often wonder "do I need something like virtualenv here?"

    The short answer is NO; this post will provide some additional details.

    While virtualenv in Python is useful in many situations, I think it'd be fair to divide them into two broad scenarios: for execution and for development. Let's see what Go offers for each of these scenarios.

  • Talk Python to Me: #268 Analyzing dozens of notebook environments

    Are you using interactive notebooks for your data exploration or day-to-day programming? What environment do you use? Was it Jupyter and now you've made the move to JupyterLab? That's a great choice. But did you know there are more environments out there to choose from and compare? Have you heard of Callisto or Iodide? How about CoCalc or PolyNote? That's just the tip of the iceberg!

    That's why I'm happy to have Sam Lau and Philip Guo here to share their research comparing and categorizing over 60 notebook environments.

Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support

There is a new packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver release now available. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 was released on Friday as a rare update to their packaged all-open/hybrid driver stack primarily geared for deployment on enterprise Linux distributions. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 has just two listed changes: full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2. Read more

Games: Half Life Alyx, CS:GO, Godot and Lots More

  • Half Life Alyx: How Good is The Linux Client?

    “If Valve had let Half-life Alyx simply be a Proton title, it would have confirmed everything that a lot of hardcore Windows gamers think of gaming on Linux, being that Linux simply is not a gaming platform. It would have confirmed the notion that VR gaming on Linux is dead of arrival. Under Proton the game was sluggish and unstable. [For it to be] sluggish is understandable given that a VR title is rendered once for each eye, effectively doubling the DXVK conversion from DirectX 11. What we have with the Vulkan and by extension Linux build of Alyx is in my opinion a realization of so much of what Valve has been trying to achieve with their Linux initiative. I’ve been running the game on maximum settings with a 5700XT, RADV (mesa-git) on Fedora 32, using the Original HTC Vive. Using the SteamVR frame time graph I have gone from inconsistent Proton frame times that varied from 15ms to over 100ms – to a mostly consistent sub 12ms. Even without watching the graph the game is like night and day. I actively regret playing the game through under Proton, if I knew at the time a Linux build [was going to be readily available so soon] I’d have waited to play native. So what of the potential I said earlier. This port shows what our platform is capable of and how far we’ve come, it is another title like Doom that really cements Vulkan as the future of gaming graphics apis.

  • Valve boost player contrast in CS:GO and add Text Filtering

    While it seems Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is now over the sudden massive popularity boost it saw in the last few months, that hasn't stopped Valve continue to improve it. First, they've added a Text Filtering option that's enabled by default to block out "profane" words used in text chat. So it seems Valve are trying to clean up some of the community issues in CS:GO but hey at least it's not as bad as Dota 2…

  • Godot Engine 3.2.2 RC 1 is out towards a feature-packed release

    Godot Engine is progressing and getting close to a new release with Godot 3.2.2 and it's going to be quite feature-filled with a new Release Candidate ready for testing. Not as big as Godot Engine 4.0 will be later this year that pulls in Vulkan and many other rendering overhauls and advancements but Godot 3.2.2 is still quite big. You wouldn't think it going by the small version bump though and the first Release Candidate is pushing it through the final stages.

  • RELEASE CANDIDATE: GODOT 3.2.2 RC 1

    The upcoming Godot 3.2.2 is turning out to be quite feature-packed and we've been taking the time to iterate with four beta snapshots before reaching a state that we're confident enough to label as release candidate. This new RC 1 build should be quite stable and we hope that many Godot 3.2.x users will give it a try and help us confirm that it's ready to take the place of the current 3.2.1 stable build.

  • There's now a Proton build for running Red Dead Redemption 2 on Linux

    Currently with the Steam Play Proton Linux compatibility layer, Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't playable but a new testing build provided by a CodeWeavers developer sounds promising. With the official builds of Proton, it just doesn't work and people have been tinkering away on different ideas to get it working for about half a year now. That looks like it's about to change. A CodeWeavers developer, Brendan Shanks, made a post on GitHub containing a new build for people to try that should hopefully allow you to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on desktop Linux.

  • Linux Kernel patch sent in for comments to help gaming

    Collabora have sent in a fresh patch for discussion to the Linux Kernel list to help Linux gaming, acting as a follow-up to their previous attempt. The idea with their patches, which is in collab with Valve, seems primarily focused on Wine and so Proton for Steam Play due to the differences in how Windows handles things to Linux that Wine needs to support for getting good performance.

  • Boyfriend Dungeon is a most peculiar upcoming dungeon crawler

    How about a sword you can take on a date? Well, not the sword itself but the person it can turn into? Boyfriend Dungeon is a most peculiar idea for a dungeon crawler. Funded on Kickstarter back in 2018, with the campaign very clearly showing Linux as a platform and coming from the same team that created Moon Hunters, Boyfriend Dungeon sounds like quite an oddly wholesome experience that I'm looking forward to playing through.

  • System Shock reboot gets a weirdly chill new trailer

    System Shock, a true classic that's currently going through a reboot from Nightdive Studios has released a new preview trailer and it's weirdly chilled. The chilled atmosphere comes from their choice of music. It's just thoroughly weird but also somewhat amusing. Show off a bunch of gameplay, Nightdive placed elevator music over the top and it makes for a thoroughly odd experience.

  • Itch.io Bundle With Lots of Linux Games!
  • The 20 Best MMORPGs for Android Not to Miss on 2020
  • Norse-inspired fantasy survival game Valheim looks awesome

    Covered here on GOL a few times since the early demo was incredibly promising, the viking and norse mythology inspired adventure and survival game Valheim has new footage up. Iron Gate Studios put out a new trailer during the PC Gamingshow 2020 and it's looking incredibly interesting. Also announced is their teaming up with Coffee Stain Publishing. While we don't yet know of a release date, we do know it will support Linux.

  • Mixing old with new Prodeus is an intense FPS arriving this 'Fall'

    Bounding Box Software and Humble Games have shown off brand new footage of the upcoming FPS Prodeus, which mixes retro and modern styles together. It will feature a full single-player campaign, a built-in map editor to build and share, high-quality effects that blends a retro aesthetic with modern over the top visual effects. Also announced today is that it's going to be entering Early Access this 'Fall', which is another delay as it was supposed to be this Summer.

  • EVERSPACE 2 sure does look shiny in the new Alpha footage

    Open-world space action sim EVERSPACE 2 from ROCKFISH Games has shown off plenty of new footage across multiple events recently and it looks seriously shiny. This sequel is expanding on basically everything from the first game, including throwing out the roguelike gameplay loop in favour of the open-world approach to let you really get into deep ship customization and combat in planetary atmosphere as well as space itself. Funded on Kickstarter in 2019 with €503,478 in funding, it's entering Alpha next week with Early Access due at the end of the year and Linux support is due with the final release in 2021.

  • GONNER2 announced bringing even more colourful action

    IGF-winning game GoNNER is getting a sequel! GONNER2 was announced today by Art in Heart and Raw Fury, bringing an even more colourful platformer-shooter and it's due out this year. GONNER2 promises a messy and cute procedurally generated, action-platformer with roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes – now with more of everything, including colour and chaos! A story about the strange friendship between Ikk and Death — but this time Death needs Ikk’s help.

This Week in KDE: Plasma 5.20 features start landing

In addition to a ton of bugfixes for Plasma 5.19 which we just released, this week we started to land big improvements for Plasma 5.20. Read more Also: KDE Developers Begin Working More On Plasma 5.20 Changes

today's howtos

