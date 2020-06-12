Programming Leftovers
Mathematics and programming: exploring the links
Facebook boffins bake robo-code converter to take the pain out of shifting between C++, Java, Python
Facebook researchers have applied recent advances they've made in the unsupervised machine translation of human languages to a source code conversion system.
In a research paper recently distributed through ArXiv, boffins at the beleaguered ad biz describe a project called TransCoder.
TransCoder is a transpiler, also known as a transcompiler or source-to-source compiler. Various modern programming languages like Dart and TypeScript include transpilers that can convert source code in a different language.
TransCoder is intended for use with older languages like COBOL or Python 2 that don't have this facility built-in, or where source code has to be integrated into a codebase in a different language where there's no direct transpilation path.
One of the reasons for trying to build an automated code converter is that such work tends to be expensive. The paper points to the $750m and five years of time spent by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to convert its platform from COBOL to Java.
Can VRoid Studio Run on Ubuntu Linux?
What is VRoid Studio? VRoid Studio is an application that is used to make 3D Anime characters easier. In this application we can freely make a vatar or character as you wish. In my opinion, this application is easier to use compared to direct modeling using 3D applications such as Blender, 3D Max, and others (in making 3D anime characters).
When this article was written, VRoid was only available for Windows and Mac. What about Linux distributions?
This application can be run using WINE. WINE functions to run Windows programs on Ubuntu.
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 044
Learnt about seperation of concerns today.
To me that means that I should try to keep related things together and disparate stuff apart.
Case in point, we1 created a seperate file config.py to store the variables about the program in. And then to kind of secure it even more, instead of hardcoding the password in the file, it now looks for an environment variable, which I need to set before running the program.
Another example was when we created a seperate file to process input (for our logins) and then put all the login, password etc. fields in there. This feels good. Feels like I am learning best practices and good habits already.
You don't need virtualenv in Go
Programmers that come to Go from Python often wonder "do I need something like virtualenv here?"
The short answer is NO; this post will provide some additional details.
While virtualenv in Python is useful in many situations, I think it'd be fair to divide them into two broad scenarios: for execution and for development. Let's see what Go offers for each of these scenarios.
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxxii) stackoverflow python report
Talk Python to Me: #268 Analyzing dozens of notebook environments
Are you using interactive notebooks for your data exploration or day-to-day programming? What environment do you use? Was it Jupyter and now you've made the move to JupyterLab? That's a great choice. But did you know there are more environments out there to choose from and compare? Have you heard of Callisto or Iodide? How about CoCalc or PolyNote? That's just the tip of the iceberg!
That's why I'm happy to have Sam Lau and Philip Guo here to share their research comparing and categorizing over 60 notebook environments.
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
There is a new packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver release now available. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 was released on Friday as a rare update to their packaged all-open/hybrid driver stack primarily geared for deployment on enterprise Linux distributions. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 has just two listed changes: full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2.
Games: Half Life Alyx, CS:GO, Godot and Lots More
This Week in KDE: Plasma 5.20 features start landing
In addition to a ton of bugfixes for Plasma 5.19 which we just released, this week we started to land big improvements for Plasma 5.20. Also: KDE Developers Begin Working More On Plasma 5.20 Changes
today's howtos
