Facebook researchers have applied recent advances they've made in the unsupervised machine translation of human languages to a source code conversion system.

In a research paper recently distributed through ArXiv, boffins at the beleaguered ad biz describe a project called TransCoder.

TransCoder is a transpiler, also known as a transcompiler or source-to-source compiler. Various modern programming languages like Dart and TypeScript include transpilers that can convert source code in a different language.

TransCoder is intended for use with older languages like COBOL or Python 2 that don't have this facility built-in, or where source code has to be integrated into a codebase in a different language where there's no direct transpilation path.

One of the reasons for trying to build an automated code converter is that such work tends to be expensive. The paper points to the $750m and five years of time spent by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to convert its platform from COBOL to Java.