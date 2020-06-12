Today in Techrights
- [Humour] Only Drug Dealers and Proprietary Software Vendors… (Call You a ‘User’)
- To Better Understand Why Microsoft is Laying Off Staff (and Stopped Hiring Any) Check the Charts Net Applications and Other Microsoft Spinners Distract From
- [Humour] Don’t Miss the Big Picture (Missing Out From Big Media, Big Publishers, Owned by Big Business)
- The Internet or the Web as a Platform for News is Dying (If Not Already Dead)
- [Humour] Bill Gates Has Committed Many Crimes. Don’t Let the Anti-Vaccination Crowd and Vaccine ‘Truthers’ Distract From These.
- Self-Harming Acts: Germany’s Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection Cares Neither About Justice Nor Consumers (or German SMEs)
- Contrary to What ‘Managing IP’ Tells Readers, Australia Still Rejects Software Patents
- Quit Calling Bill Gates a Liberal
- Microsoft Gets It Wrong on Race, But That’s Just More of the Same
- The Economy ‘Reopens’ the Day After Tomorrow and Here’s Why GNU/Linux Growth Will Persist
- [Humour] António Skypinos
- EPO Has “the Worst Pension System, the Worst Career System, and the Worst Salary Adjustment Procedure in the World of International Organisations” (Whilst Amassing Money It’s Not Allowed to Have)
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 12, 2020
- Links 13/6/2020: Mesa 20.0.8 and Devuan GNU+Linux 3.0.0 in Review
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
There is a new packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver release now available. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 was released on Friday as a rare update to their packaged all-open/hybrid driver stack primarily geared for deployment on enterprise Linux distributions. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 has just two listed changes: full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2.
