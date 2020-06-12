Programming Leftovers Mathematics and programming: exploring the links

Facebook boffins bake robo-code converter to take the pain out of shifting between C++, Java, Python Facebook researchers have applied recent advances they've made in the unsupervised machine translation of human languages to a source code conversion system. In a research paper recently distributed through ArXiv, boffins at the beleaguered ad biz describe a project called TransCoder. TransCoder is a transpiler, also known as a transcompiler or source-to-source compiler. Various modern programming languages like Dart and TypeScript include transpilers that can convert source code in a different language. TransCoder is intended for use with older languages like COBOL or Python 2 that don't have this facility built-in, or where source code has to be integrated into a codebase in a different language where there's no direct transpilation path. One of the reasons for trying to build an automated code converter is that such work tends to be expensive. The paper points to the $750m and five years of time spent by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to convert its platform from COBOL to Java.

Can VRoid Studio Run on Ubuntu Linux? What is VRoid Studio? VRoid Studio is an application that is used to make 3D Anime characters easier. In this application we can freely make a vatar or character as you wish. In my opinion, this application is easier to use compared to direct modeling using 3D applications such as Blender, 3D Max, and others (in making 3D anime characters). When this article was written, VRoid was only available for Windows and Mac. What about Linux distributions? This application can be run using WINE. WINE functions to run Windows programs on Ubuntu.

A Hundred Days of Code, Day 044 Learnt about seperation of concerns today. To me that means that I should try to keep related things together and disparate stuff apart. Case in point, we1 created a seperate file config.py to store the variables about the program in. And then to kind of secure it even more, instead of hardcoding the password in the file, it now looks for an environment variable, which I need to set before running the program. Another example was when we created a seperate file to process input (for our logins) and then put all the login, password etc. fields in there. This feels good. Feels like I am learning best practices and good habits already.

You don't need virtualenv in Go Programmers that come to Go from Python often wonder "do I need something like virtualenv here?" The short answer is NO; this post will provide some additional details. While virtualenv in Python is useful in many situations, I think it'd be fair to divide them into two broad scenarios: for execution and for development. Let's see what Go offers for each of these scenarios.

Talk Python to Me: #268 Analyzing dozens of notebook environments Are you using interactive notebooks for your data exploration or day-to-day programming? What environment do you use? Was it Jupyter and now you've made the move to JupyterLab? That's a great choice. But did you know there are more environments out there to choose from and compare? Have you heard of Callisto or Iodide? How about CoCalc or PolyNote? That's just the tip of the iceberg! That's why I'm happy to have Sam Lau and Philip Guo here to share their research comparing and categorizing over 60 notebook environments.

Security Leftovers Daniel Stenberg: curl meets gold level best practices About four years ago I announced that curl was 100% compliant with the CII Best Practices criteria. curl was one of the first projects on that train to reach a 100% – primarily of course because we were early joiners and participants of the Best Practices project. The point of that was just to highlight and underscore that we do everything we can in the curl project to act as a responsible open source project and citizen of the larger ecosystem. You should be able to trust curl, in every aspect.

LLVM Moves Forward With A Security Group For Dealing With Security-Related Issues Given the increasing number of security issues requiring compiler-based security mitigations with the likes of the Intel LVI attack to Arm Straight Line Speculation just being the two latest examples, Apple's LLVM team has been spearheading a new security group for the upstream LLVM developer community to better manage security-related matters.

LLVM Security Group and Process Hi security-minded folks! I published this RFC quite a while ago, and have received good feedback from y’all, as well as enthusiasm from a few folks whose distribution would benefit from having a security process for LLVM. Arnaud and the Board approved the patch <https://reviews.llvm.org/D70326#2005279> a few weeks ago, I’ll therefore commit it in the next few days and start moving the missing parts forward. Some folks have self-identified as being interested in being part of the original Security Group. Let’s take this opportunity to hear from anyone else who’s interested: please speak up! Thanks, JF

Malicious Excel Delivering Fileless Payload Macros in Office documents are so common today that my honeypots and hunting scripts catch a lot of them daily. I try to keep an eye on them because sometimes you can spot an interesting one (read: “using a less common technique”). Yesterday, I found such a sample that deserve a quick diary!