Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Cinnamon – BETA Release
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Cinnamon Edition.
Linux Mint 20 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Also: Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” MATE – BETA Release
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
There is a new packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver release now available. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 was released on Friday as a rare update to their packaged all-open/hybrid driver stack primarily geared for deployment on enterprise Linux distributions. Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 has just two listed changes: full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2.
Recent comments
7 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago