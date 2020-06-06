LibVNCServer 0.9.13 Released With Better Cross-Platform Coverage LibVNCServer is the cross-platform library allowing the accelerated development of VNC server / Remote Framebuffer Protocol functionality into applications. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is out as the first update to this library in more than one year and now comes with better cross-platform support. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is described by its developers as "truly a cross platform release." Seeing the most improvements are macOS and Windows with being the first release of this library having "full support" for Windows while the macOS support is now considered "fully working production grade."

Fedora vs. Ubuntu: Which One’s for You? Let’s start with the basics. This article covers the newest releases of each distribution, those being Fedora 32 Workstation and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Both Fedora and Ubuntu are popular Linux distributions. Fedora is based on Red Hat Linux and is an upstream contributor to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Ubuntu is based on Debian, and there are many different derivatives of Ubuntu. Some popular examples include Linux Mint and elementaryOS, among others. [...] Both distros have excellent performance. However, there are two primary differences that help Fedora take the lead. The first is EarlyOOM, an early out-of-memory killer that’s baked into Fedora. To be brief, EarlyOOM is a much more aggressive out-of-memory killer than the one that’s in the Linux kernel and has a huge impact on low-memory systems and on systems that have memory-intensive applications. I recommend listening to this podcast episode from Linux Unplugged where they put EarlyOOM to the test. In terms of RAM usage on a fresh boot, Ubuntu uses significantly less. I have 789 MiB RAM usage on Ubuntu and 1.2 GiB RAM usage on Fedora in two identically-provisioned machines. However, I think personally that Fedora’s management of RAM with EarlyOOM more than makes up for this. 500 MiB RAM can be a lot on systems with little RAM, but if that is a particular concern for you, I would recommend one of the many Fedora Spins or Ubuntu flavors. The other is that SSD Trim is on by default in Fedora 32 via FSTRIM. This makes flash-based storage devices use available blocks more efficiently for better wear management and efficiency. This allows for better longevity of an SSD that has Fedora 32 installed on it, making this a potentially better choice for Fedora systems installed on SSDs. Otherwise, the performance of both distros is very good. The UI feels snappy, applications open quickly, and they are both excellent systems to use.