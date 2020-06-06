Security Leftovers
-
Ransomware Disrupts Production at Australian Beverage Company Lion [iophk: Windows TCO]
Lion is a major supplier of beer and milk in Australia and New Zealand. The company revealed on June 9 that it had shut down its IT systems as a result of a “cyber incident,” causing disruption to customers and suppliers. It then confirmed on June 12 that it was hit by ransomware.
The brewer said it was able to continue producing beer during the lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 crisis and it had been planning on increasing production, but those plans have been delayed due to the cyberattack.
The company was forced to shut down some manufacturing sites as a result of the incident — some of them are still offline — and customers have been warned that the incident could result in “temporary shortages.”
-
Hackers Start Leaking Files Stolen From Shipping Giant Toll [iophk: Windows TCO]
Toll admitted earlier this month that it was hit by ransomware for the second time this year. The company initially said that the attack, which involved Nefilim ransomware, did not result in any data getting stolen, but it later confirmed that the cybercriminals did manage to steal some files after gaining access to a corporate server.
Toll said the compromised server stored information on current and former employees and details on commercial agreements with enterprise customers, but claimed that customer operational data was not exposed.
Nefilim is designed to encrypt files on infected systems, but its operators are also known to steal data from victims and threaten to make it public if a ransom is not paid.
-
[Old] Ransom.Win32.NEFILIM.G
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 979 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibVNCServer 0.9.13 Released With Better Cross-Platform Coverage
LibVNCServer is the cross-platform library allowing the accelerated development of VNC server / Remote Framebuffer Protocol functionality into applications. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is out as the first update to this library in more than one year and now comes with better cross-platform support. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is described by its developers as "truly a cross platform release." Seeing the most improvements are macOS and Windows with being the first release of this library having "full support" for Windows while the macOS support is now considered "fully working production grade."
Fedora vs. Ubuntu: Which One’s for You?
Let’s start with the basics. This article covers the newest releases of each distribution, those being Fedora 32 Workstation and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Both Fedora and Ubuntu are popular Linux distributions. Fedora is based on Red Hat Linux and is an upstream contributor to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Ubuntu is based on Debian, and there are many different derivatives of Ubuntu. Some popular examples include Linux Mint and elementaryOS, among others. [...] Both distros have excellent performance. However, there are two primary differences that help Fedora take the lead. The first is EarlyOOM, an early out-of-memory killer that’s baked into Fedora. To be brief, EarlyOOM is a much more aggressive out-of-memory killer than the one that’s in the Linux kernel and has a huge impact on low-memory systems and on systems that have memory-intensive applications. I recommend listening to this podcast episode from Linux Unplugged where they put EarlyOOM to the test. In terms of RAM usage on a fresh boot, Ubuntu uses significantly less. I have 789 MiB RAM usage on Ubuntu and 1.2 GiB RAM usage on Fedora in two identically-provisioned machines. However, I think personally that Fedora’s management of RAM with EarlyOOM more than makes up for this. 500 MiB RAM can be a lot on systems with little RAM, but if that is a particular concern for you, I would recommend one of the many Fedora Spins or Ubuntu flavors. The other is that SSD Trim is on by default in Fedora 32 via FSTRIM. This makes flash-based storage devices use available blocks more efficiently for better wear management and efficiency. This allows for better longevity of an SSD that has Fedora 32 installed on it, making this a potentially better choice for Fedora systems installed on SSDs. Otherwise, the performance of both distros is very good. The UI feels snappy, applications open quickly, and they are both excellent systems to use.
KMyMoney 5.1.0 released
The KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.1.0 of its open source Personal Finance Manager. With additional development manpower we were able to tackle a lot of issues and will continue to do so in the upcoming time. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome. Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago