today's leftovers
Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 0.8 Adds Experimental ARM64 Support, Snapshot/Restore
Cloud-Hypervisor 0.8 was released on Thursday and brings with it experimental snapshot/restore support for being able to pause VMs for offline migration and the like, experimental support for running on 64-bit ARM platforms, 5-level paging support in guests, VirtIO device interrupt suppression, vhost_user_fs improvements, and many bug fixes.
Linux Mint 20 | Installation and New Features
Linux Mint 20 | Installation and New Features Here are the installation and new features coming in Linux Mint 20 Ulyana!
Popcorn Time
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Popcorn Time
Who is the glue person on your team?
Not long ago, on a lark, I interviewed for some freelance project management work with a US-based company. The experience was bizarre. The recruiter, who expressed all the enthusiasm of a bowl of cold pea soup, asked me to do tasks that require much more time and context than what was allotted, even to achieve the goals at a mediocre level. I was penalized for stating that I have never seen scrum by the book—aka zombie scrum—succeed in any organization. And I was somewhat scolded for asking analytical questions that, in my experience, are critical to driving focus and clarity.
I didn't get passed to the next stage of the process, in part because the recruiter said my zombie scrum comment was a red flag. I took that as a compliment. But I also felt sorry for any project manager—or scrum master, agile coach, or any other creative person—who's made to apply cookie-cutter solutions to situations that require listening, empathy, and creativity. "Follow the book" is a simplistic, anti-intellectual way to crush innovation and generates stereotypes about professionals whose valuable work aims to glue teams, departments, and narratives together.
ZS1100A IoT Power Meter Supports Sigrok Open-Source Software (Crowdfunding)
ZS1100A work s with the free IOT Power Profiler waveform analysis tool available for Windows-only as of now, and Mac and Linux versions planned with the release of version 3.x.
[...]
Data can also be exported to Sigrok (command line)/PulseView (GUI) working in Windows, Linux, and Mac OS for UART, SPI, I²C protocol analysis, as well as XML. 24 hours of data capture is said to take around 10 GB thanks to compression. Support is provided on Angler Circuits forum.
Let’s make it 3D with Digital Making at Home!
For the first time, Google is making contributing to open source software like Chromium, Kubernetes, and Android a major part of its summer internships
The difference is that where Google interns traditionally work on the companyʼs core products and infrastructure, this year, theyʼll be tasked with contributing to open source software. Those sorts of software projects are already developed by vast, distributed teams of largely-volunteer developers, making them ideal for present circumstances.
"Open source is designed for remote collaboration," Eric Brewer, Google Fellow and vice president of infrastructure at Google Cloud, told Business Insider. "The way code management is done, code reviews are virtual already. Itʼs expected that you can work remotely as part of the system."
Aarogya Setu not ‘open source’ in real sense, claim cybersecurity activists, say server code must be made public
However, Akshay Dinesh, a medical professional and coder, said that the source code that has been made public is on a separate repository from the one that has been used for the current version of the app.
Speaking with Firstpost, Dinesh said, “The government did not state that the code that it made public was a snapshot from a repository that was private. They did not give any reason for doing so either. In my opinion, this shows a complete lack of transparency. So, to call the Aarogya Setu app open source is a half-truth, and, in effect, a lie.”
He further noted, “The Android app’s source code has been put in the public domain, but the code of the website it loads within the app (web.swaraksha.gov.in/ncv19) is nowhere to be seen. Even a snapshot of the code has not been made available.”
The Brave web browser is hijacking links, and inserting affiliate codes
Sites that Brave attaches a referrer ID to include binance.com, binance.us, coinbase.com, ledger.com and trezor.io. Searches on “bitcoin”, “btc”, “ethereum”, “eth”, “litecoin”, “ltc” or “bnb” that lead to Binance also get a referrer attached. This is all in the file suggested_sites_provider_data.cc . [GitHub, version as of today]
Introducing the Open Management Practices
For the second article in this series on Managing with Open Values, I spoke with DeLisa Alexander, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer at Red Hat, specifically about how managing with open values works in that organization. DeLisa's team recently created and open sourced a new resource—the Open Management Practices—to help Red Hat managers understand their roles in an open organization and to empower Red Hat associates to help those managers practice openness.
[...]
DeLisa: Red Hat started as a movement, in part because of the internet and the connected, democratic nature the technology brought with it. Red Hat hired top contributors of open source communities, which meant that these associates, now hired into decision making roles, were "infused with open"—they lead like community members, not conventional executives. The expectation was that the culture supported collaboration, participation, and community—the values of the open source community. They brought the culture with them, in other words. Upholding and catalyzing this culture via the body of community members into a profitable company is very important, and very different from proprietary software companies.
How Much Does It Cost To Run This Blog?
My wife recently asked me how much it costs me to run this blog. I wasn’t really sure to be honest, so I looked into it and the results were surprising. So I thought I would share the details to give you guys a general idea how much it costs to run a blog.
How to set up a work-from-home ‘office’ for the long term
But many people have set up makeshift home offices for the pandemic that won’t work well for the long term. In addition to having the right equipment, the physical setup — the ergonomics of the workspace — is critical, especially around avoiding repetitive strain injuries that a bad setup can cause. I suffered such RSI issues 20 years ago and narrowly avoided a relapse a year ago, so I know what it takes to get back to and stay in a workable status.
And employers, take note: RSI puts you on the hook for workers’ compensation claims and, of course, lost productivity.
LibVNCServer 0.9.13 Released With Better Cross-Platform Coverage
LibVNCServer is the cross-platform library allowing the accelerated development of VNC server / Remote Framebuffer Protocol functionality into applications. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is out as the first update to this library in more than one year and now comes with better cross-platform support. LibVNCServer 0.9.13 is described by its developers as "truly a cross platform release." Seeing the most improvements are macOS and Windows with being the first release of this library having "full support" for Windows while the macOS support is now considered "fully working production grade."
Fedora vs. Ubuntu: Which One’s for You?
Let’s start with the basics. This article covers the newest releases of each distribution, those being Fedora 32 Workstation and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Both Fedora and Ubuntu are popular Linux distributions. Fedora is based on Red Hat Linux and is an upstream contributor to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Ubuntu is based on Debian, and there are many different derivatives of Ubuntu. Some popular examples include Linux Mint and elementaryOS, among others. [...] Both distros have excellent performance. However, there are two primary differences that help Fedora take the lead. The first is EarlyOOM, an early out-of-memory killer that’s baked into Fedora. To be brief, EarlyOOM is a much more aggressive out-of-memory killer than the one that’s in the Linux kernel and has a huge impact on low-memory systems and on systems that have memory-intensive applications. I recommend listening to this podcast episode from Linux Unplugged where they put EarlyOOM to the test. In terms of RAM usage on a fresh boot, Ubuntu uses significantly less. I have 789 MiB RAM usage on Ubuntu and 1.2 GiB RAM usage on Fedora in two identically-provisioned machines. However, I think personally that Fedora’s management of RAM with EarlyOOM more than makes up for this. 500 MiB RAM can be a lot on systems with little RAM, but if that is a particular concern for you, I would recommend one of the many Fedora Spins or Ubuntu flavors. The other is that SSD Trim is on by default in Fedora 32 via FSTRIM. This makes flash-based storage devices use available blocks more efficiently for better wear management and efficiency. This allows for better longevity of an SSD that has Fedora 32 installed on it, making this a potentially better choice for Fedora systems installed on SSDs. Otherwise, the performance of both distros is very good. The UI feels snappy, applications open quickly, and they are both excellent systems to use.
KMyMoney 5.1.0 released
The KMyMoney development team today announces the immediate availability of version 5.1.0 of its open source Personal Finance Manager. With additional development manpower we were able to tackle a lot of issues and will continue to do so in the upcoming time. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome. Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.
today's howtos
