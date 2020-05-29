Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 14th of June 2020 05:10:22 PM

At this moment we live in a shaken up world and its effects are brutally visible, whether it is in front of your doorstep, in your own home, at work or on the news. Don’t worry, I’m not going to bring you our view on the state of the world, that isn’t our intention. After all, we’re a Linux distro where everybody is welcome from several walks of life.

No, the reason for my somewhat doom and gloom intro has all to do with something we as devs of this distro already knew, but it has reached far beyond the Endeavour realms. I’m talking about our booster rockets and fuel tank that keeps Endeavour orbiting in the Linux universe: Our incredible community…

Only a year ago, Joe, Fernando, Manuel and I were figuring out how to develop the platform Endeavour was going to use. With that all sorts of questions and doubts surrounding it.