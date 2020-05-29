4MLinux 33.0 Released with Hybrid ISOs, nnn File Manager, and Mesa 20
With the 4MLinux 33.0 release, the developer added a set of new features and functionality to the distribution. The most important one being the fact that the ISO images are now hybrid, which means that you can write them to USB sticks using the dd command and boot them on both UEFI and BIOS systems.
Other new features present in the 4MLinux 33.0 release include support for Brotli compressed data streams, a new TFTP daemon for the 4MLinux Server edition, and nnn file manager installed by default in the 4MLinux (desktop) edition.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 485 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 11 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
23 hours 17 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago