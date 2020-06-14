Review: Regolith Linux 19.10.0-R1.3 and distri

The distri package manager downloads software very quickly. With the possible exception of Alpine Linux's package manager, this may be the fastest package manager I have encountered. I suspect this is in part because of the way distri packages are organized. The packages appear to be entirely self-contained, bundling their dependencies inside a single SquashFS archive. (I could not confirm dependencies are bundled, but it seemed this way in the packages I downloaded.) This means the package manager can skip resolving dependencies and unpacking the archive. Instead it seems the bundle is downloaded as a single file and then mounted or accessed as needed. Whenever I ran a new command, such as vim or bash, a message would appear on the console indicating the software was being mounted. Again, there is not much documentation on how distri works, but it looks as though new software is downloaded into the /roimg directory. Then unpacked or accessed through the /ro directory. Symbolic links are set up in /sbin which point to the executables. For instance, when I install the vim package, the SquashFS archive appears under /roimg and a directory containing the bundled programs is placed in /ro. A symbolic link, called vim, is placed in /sbin which points to the appropriate program in /ro. This may seem a little complicated, but it works and appears to side-step dependency issues. This makes distri an interesting alternative to other portable packaging approaches, such as AppImage and Flatpak as distri integrates software into the rest of the operating system more seamlessly. Most of the available packages appear to be simple command line tools or developer utilities. There are a handful of graphical utilities and applications, but most are low-level command line programs. As the project's website warns, distri is not intended to be used as a day to day operating system. It is an experimental platform and one that does not offer support or much in the way of documentation. Some interesting ideas are presented (such as fast, minimal, portable package management). I certainly can get behind the idea of transferring programs and their dependencies through SquashFS archives. It is fast, portable and, with the use of symbolic links, seems to avoid breaking conventions the way other distributions like GoboLinux do. I'm curious to see if distri can complete with alternatives like AppImage, though first I suspect the interface and documentation will need to expanded.

Linux 5.8-rc1

So I didn't really expect this, but 5.8 looks to be one of our biggest releases of all time. As of -rc1, it's right up there with v4.9, which has long been our biggest release by quite a bit in number of commits. Yes, 5.8-rc1 has a couple fewer commits than 4.9-rc1 did, but in many ways it's a much more comprehensive release despite that. The 4.9 kernel was artificially big partly because of the greybus subsystem that was merged in that release, but also because v4.8 had had a longer rc series and thus there was more pent up development. In 5.8, we have no sign of those kinds of issues making the release bigger - there's just simply a lot of development in there. And there are other kernel releases that have had more new lines - v4.12 ends up being the undisputed size champion in that regard, simply because it had a _huge_ number of new lines due to lots of register descriptions for the AMD GPU drivers. Other kernels have been similarly big due to particular subsystems (v4.2 had another AMD GPU driver line count bump, 2.6.29 had a big staging driver additions, etc). But again, 5.8 is up there with the best, despite not really having any single thing that stands out. Yes, there's a couple of big driver changes (habanalabs and atomisp) that are certainly part of it, but it's not nearly as one-sided as some of the other historical big releases have been. The development is really all over the place: there's tons of fairly fundamental core work and cleanups, but there is also lots of filesystem work and obviously all the usual driver updates too. Plus documentation and archiecture work. In fact, while 5.8-rc1 is "up there with the best" when it comes to both number of commits and number of new lines, it's actually the outstanding champion when it comes to number of files changed. And again, that's not because of some single tree-wide simple scripting thing (the kernels with lots of SPDX license line changes have a lot of files changed), but simply because of lots and lots of development work. So in the 5.8 merge window we have modified about 20% of all the files in the kernel source repository. That's really a fairly big percentage, and while some of it _is_ scripted, on the whole it's really just the same pattern: 5.8 has simply seen a lot of development. IOW, 5.8 looks big. Really big. In pure numbers: over 14k non-merge commits (over 15k counting merges), ~800k new lines, and over 14 thousand files changed. It's worth noting that despite the size, it doesn't necessarily look like a particularly troublesome release at least so far. Yes, the pure size made this merge window a bit more stressful than I like, because I _really_ like to have a few days of calm at the end to look at some of the pull requests in more detail. This time around that never really happened. But I only really had two pull requests I ended up wanting to go through in more detail, so it all worked out fine. So the pure size of this merge window did make me (once again) consider making it more of a hard rule that pull requests with new features (as opposed to the second wave of pull requests with just fixes) absolutely _have_ to come in during the first week of the merge window, but honestly, _most_ of the pull requests did in fact do that. No, not all, and it could have been a bit more organized, and maybe I got snippy with somebody, but on the whole things were pretty smooth despite the large size. Famous last words. Let's see what happens during the rest of this release. But at least right now, while 5.8 looks like a very large release, I don't get the feeling that it's particularly troublesome. Knock wood. Appended is the merge-log as usual. If you didn't get the idea yet (IT'S BIG!) the shortlog would be much too unwieldly, even more so than usual. Linus

digiKam 7.0.0-rc is released

Just few words to inform the community that 7.0.0 release candidate is out and ready to test two month later the third beta release published in April. After a Covid-19 containement stage at home, this new version come with more than 740 bug-fixes since last stable release 6.4.0 and look very promising. We are in finalisation stage now to be ready to publish the 7.0.0 final final release while this summer. A good new is the availablity of digiKam in official FlatPak repositories to help end-users to install quickly the application under a compatible Linux systems. Thanks to all users for your support and donations, and to all contributors, students, testers who allowed us to improve this release. digiKam 7.0.0 source code tarball, Linux 32/64 bits AppImage bundles, MacOS package and Windows 32/64 bits installers can be downloaded from this repository. Don’t forget to not use this beta in production yet and thanks in advance for your feedback in Bugzilla.