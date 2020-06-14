Python Programming
Conditionally Logging Expensive Tasks
Imagine you want to log something that is, potentially, expensive to calculate. For example, in DEBUG mode, you would like to count the classes of the objects in gc.get_objects() and log those counts: this is often a useful technique for diagnosing reference leaks. This is pretty heavy to calculate, and logging it always sounds wasteful.
Making Python Integers Iterable
Iterables in Python are objects and containers that could be stepped through one item at a time, usually using a for ... in loop. Not all objects can be iterated, for example - we cannot iterate an integer, it is a singular value. The best we can do here is iterate on a range of integers using the range type which helps us iterate through all integers in the range [0, n).
10 Best Python IDEs for Linux Programmers in 2020
Python is a general-purpose programming language for building anything; from backend web development, data analysis, artificial intelligence to scientific computing. It can also be used for developing productivity software, games, desktop apps, and beyond.
It’s easy to learn, has a clean syntax and indentation structure. And an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) can, to some extend, determine one’s programming experience when it comes to learning or developing using any language.
Python 3.9.0b3
Python 3.9 is still in development. This release, 3.9.0b3, is the third of five planned beta release previews. Beta release previews are intended to give the wider community the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes and to prepare their projects to support the new feature release.
Python 3.9.0b3 is now available for testing
On behalf of the entire Python development community, and the currently serving Python release team in particular, I’m pleased to announce the release of Python 3.9.0b3.
PSF GSoC students blogs: [Week 2] Check-in
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #3
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In: Week 3
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #2 ( 7th Jun - 14th Jun )
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 2 Check-in
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week #3
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
As part of our ongoing testing of the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U "Renoir" mobile processors, here is some Wayland vs. X.Org data with the GNOME desktop on Fedora Workstation 32. Here are a collection of metrics when testing the GNOME Wayland vs. X.Org performance and related power / usage statistics on Fedora Workstation 32 running off the Lenovo laptop with Ryzen 5 4500U.
Python Programming
3 Tools for PDF manipulation
PDF (Portable Document Format) is one of the most used document format for exchanging information due to its great flexibility and portability, here anothers feautures we can mention: - It allows encapsulating text, fonts, images and other information necessary to view the document. - It is platform independent, both software and hardware, so as its name implies it is extremely portable. - It is a standard and open format.
Review of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa was released by Canonincal on April 23, 2020. Focal Fossa is named after a feline creature from Madagascar and includes a wide range of improvements and new features. We have been testing this distribution for nearly a month, and from our experience, this distro offers a promising user experience and is ultra-fast compared to Ubuntu 19.10.Focal Fossa has many new and exciting improvements, some of which are discussed below. [...] Ubuntu 20.04 has added most of the apps in its official repository and recommends installing these apps via the APT package manager. Canonical developed the snap framework as a package management tool for installing packages or snaps via snapd, a REST API DAEMON. [...] Ubuntu 19.10 introduced ZFS technology, a new file system, and Ubuntu 20.04 has improved on this technology a lot in the latest update.
