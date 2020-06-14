digiKam 7.0.0-rc is released
Just few words to inform the community that 7.0.0 release candidate is out and ready to test two month later the third beta release published in April.
After a Covid-19 containement stage at home, this new version come with more than 740 bug-fixes since last stable release 6.4.0 and look very promising. We are in finalisation stage now to be ready to publish the 7.0.0 final final release while this summer.
A good new is the availablity of digiKam in official FlatPak repositories to help end-users to install quickly the application under a compatible Linux systems.
Thanks to all users for your support and donations, and to all contributors, students, testers who allowed us to improve this release.
digiKam 7.0.0 source code tarball, Linux 32/64 bits AppImage bundles, MacOS package and Windows 32/64 bits installers can be downloaded from this repository. Don’t forget to not use this beta in production yet and thanks in advance for your feedback in Bugzilla.
