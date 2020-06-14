Linux 5.8-rc1
So I didn't really expect this, but 5.8 looks to be one of our biggest releases of all time. As of -rc1, it's right up there with v4.9, which has long been our biggest release by quite a bit in number of commits. Yes, 5.8-rc1 has a couple fewer commits than 4.9-rc1 did, but in many ways it's a much more comprehensive release despite that. The 4.9 kernel was artificially big partly because of the greybus subsystem that was merged in that release, but also because v4.8 had had a longer rc series and thus there was more pent up development. In 5.8, we have no sign of those kinds of issues making the release bigger - there's just simply a lot of development in there. And there are other kernel releases that have had more new lines - v4.12 ends up being the undisputed size champion in that regard, simply because it had a _huge_ number of new lines due to lots of register descriptions for the AMD GPU drivers. Other kernels have been similarly big due to particular subsystems (v4.2 had another AMD GPU driver line count bump, 2.6.29 had a big staging driver additions, etc). But again, 5.8 is up there with the best, despite not really having any single thing that stands out. Yes, there's a couple of big driver changes (habanalabs and atomisp) that are certainly part of it, but it's not nearly as one-sided as some of the other historical big releases have been. The development is really all over the place: there's tons of fairly fundamental core work and cleanups, but there is also lots of filesystem work and obviously all the usual driver updates too. Plus documentation and archiecture work. In fact, while 5.8-rc1 is "up there with the best" when it comes to both number of commits and number of new lines, it's actually the outstanding champion when it comes to number of files changed. And again, that's not because of some single tree-wide simple scripting thing (the kernels with lots of SPDX license line changes have a lot of files changed), but simply because of lots and lots of development work. So in the 5.8 merge window we have modified about 20% of all the files in the kernel source repository. That's really a fairly big percentage, and while some of it _is_ scripted, on the whole it's really just the same pattern: 5.8 has simply seen a lot of development. IOW, 5.8 looks big. Really big. In pure numbers: over 14k non-merge commits (over 15k counting merges), ~800k new lines, and over 14 thousand files changed. It's worth noting that despite the size, it doesn't necessarily look like a particularly troublesome release at least so far. Yes, the pure size made this merge window a bit more stressful than I like, because I _really_ like to have a few days of calm at the end to look at some of the pull requests in more detail. This time around that never really happened. But I only really had two pull requests I ended up wanting to go through in more detail, so it all worked out fine. So the pure size of this merge window did make me (once again) consider making it more of a hard rule that pull requests with new features (as opposed to the second wave of pull requests with just fixes) absolutely _have_ to come in during the first week of the merge window, but honestly, _most_ of the pull requests did in fact do that. No, not all, and it could have been a bit more organized, and maybe I got snippy with somebody, but on the whole things were pretty smooth despite the large size. Famous last words. Let's see what happens during the rest of this release. But at least right now, while 5.8 looks like a very large release, I don't get the feeling that it's particularly troublesome. Knock wood. Appended is the merge-log as usual. If you didn't get the idea yet (IT'S BIG!) the shortlog would be much too unwieldly, even more so than usual. Linus
Also: Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 789 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
As part of our ongoing testing of the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U "Renoir" mobile processors, here is some Wayland vs. X.Org data with the GNOME desktop on Fedora Workstation 32. Here are a collection of metrics when testing the GNOME Wayland vs. X.Org performance and related power / usage statistics on Fedora Workstation 32 running off the Lenovo laptop with Ryzen 5 4500U.
Python Programming
3 Tools for PDF manipulation
PDF (Portable Document Format) is one of the most used document format for exchanging information due to its great flexibility and portability, here anothers feautures we can mention: - It allows encapsulating text, fonts, images and other information necessary to view the document. - It is platform independent, both software and hardware, so as its name implies it is extremely portable. - It is a standard and open format.
Review of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa was released by Canonincal on April 23, 2020. Focal Fossa is named after a feline creature from Madagascar and includes a wide range of improvements and new features. We have been testing this distribution for nearly a month, and from our experience, this distro offers a promising user experience and is ultra-fast compared to Ubuntu 19.10.Focal Fossa has many new and exciting improvements, some of which are discussed below. [...] Ubuntu 20.04 has added most of the apps in its official repository and recommends installing these apps via the APT package manager. Canonical developed the snap framework as a package management tool for installing packages or snaps via snapd, a REST API DAEMON. [...] Ubuntu 19.10 introduced ZFS technology, a new file system, and Ubuntu 20.04 has improved on this technology a lot in the latest update.
Article by Marius Nestor
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.8 as the “Biggest Release of All Time”
Coverage by Corbet
Kernel prepatch 5.8-rc1