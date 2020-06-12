Android Leftovers
-
Oppo F9 and F9 Pro get ColorOS 7 with Android 10
-
Winner and loser of the week: Android 11 is here, Intel to lose Apple
-
Android 11 surprise: OnePlus owners are going to LOVE this
-
OnePlus TWS earphones’ name revealed via Android 11 beta code
-
Why a single pixel on this wallpaper crashes Android phones?
-
Android TV set to gain Google Assistant Voice Match
-
Pokemon Go: 32-bit Android Devices that Will no Longer Support Pokemon Go
-
Android game development for beginners
-
Nokia 1.3 – Android Go Smartphone Review
-
Remember the Beautiful Sunset Photo? Here is why it was crashing Android Phones
-
Google bans these popular Android apps, now you must delete them from your phone
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1083 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
33 Excellent GNOME Desktop Extensions (Updated 2020)
Freedom of choice is a central plank of open source software. It should be the user who decides how their computer is configured. That’s very relevant when choosing and configuring a desktop environment. One of Linux’s best features is its modularity. Extensibility relates to the ability to customize a desktop environment to an individual’s preferences and tastes. This flexibility is offered by themes, extensions, and applets. The principle provides for enhancements without impairing existing system functions. GNOME ships with a System Settings tool which isn’t as diverse as some of its peers. There’s still useful options such as a simple way to enable remote access and file sharing. If you’re serious about customizing GNOME, you’ll need the Tweaks (previously known as GNOME Tweaks) utility. It’s not an official GNOME app, but it offers some advanced tinkering for GNOME Shell. But when it comes to micro-configuring the GNOME desktop to your preference, Tweaks is not a complete solution. Fortunately, there’s an awesome range of extensions that provide additional functionality.
Review: Regolith Linux 19.10.0-R1.3 and distri
I was sceptical about what it would be like to mix these two (i3 and GNOME) desktop approaches, but I thought the result might be interesting. Regolith is available in two versions, one is based on Ubuntu 18.04 and the other on Ubuntu 19.10. I took the latter one, which is the latest release. Regolith appears to run on 64-bit (x86_64) machines only and its ISO file is a 2.2GB download. Alternatively, we are told existing Ubuntu installs can be converted into Regolith by adding a PPA to our package sources and performing an upgrade. After downloading Regolith, I booted from the live media and, with the default settings, the distribution failed to start. The system displayed a message indicating it was applying a Spector security fix and then locked up, unable to continue or respond. Restarting the computer I brought up the boot menu and selected booting to the live desktop in Safe Graphics mode. This time the operating system seemed to boot successfully and presented me with what appeared to be the i3 window manager with a panel at the bottom of the display and a menu to the right. This menu includes options for switching between windows and launching programs, such as a terminal, the web browser, and a file manager. Selecting any of the menu options did nothing as the graphical environment almost immediate locked up and refused to respond to mouse or keyboard input.
GNU Health Embedded Open Source Health Platform Works on Raspberry Pi 3/4, and soon Olimex SBC’s
GNU Health (GH) is a free and open-source Health and Hospital Information System (HIS) that can manage the internal processes of a health institution, such as financial management, electronic medical records (EMR), stock & pharmacies or laboratories (LIMS). It is already used in various hospitals, health centers, and medical research facilities in various countries, most developing countries, across the world. The program would normally be installed on x86 servers running Linux or FreeBSD, but there’s also a version for Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 based on openSUSE called GNU Health Embedded, and work is being done to port the solution to Olimex OlinuXino SBC’s.
Recent comments
2 hours 38 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 37 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago