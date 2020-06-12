Programming Leftovers
-
OpenBLAS 0.3.10 Released With Initial BFloat16 Support, x86_64 Optimizations
A new feature release is now available for this leading open-source BLAS linear algebra library.
With this Sunday's release of OpenBLAS 0.3.10 there is initial BFloat16 (BF16) support and initial implementation in SHGEMM, imported various LAPACK bug fixes, thread locking improvements, an API for setting thread affinity on Linux via OpenBLAS, CMake build system improvements, support for MIPS 24K/24KE processors based on P5600 kernels, optimized SGEMM kernel for Cortex-A53, improved ThunderX2 performance, various performance improvements for recent x86_64 CPus, AVX-512 fixes, and other fixes throughout and various optimizations.
-
irk Eddelbuettel: T^4 #6: Byobu Sessions
The next video in our T^4 series of video lightning talks with tips, tricks, tools, and toys (where we had seen the announcement, shells sessions one, two, and three, as well as byoby sessions one and two) is now up at YouTube. It covers session management for the wonderful byobu tool that is both a ‘text-based window manager’ and a ‘terminal multiplexer’:
-
Evgeni Golov: naked pings 2020
But IRC is not the only means of communication. There is also mail, (video) conferencing, and GitHub/GitLab. Well, at least in the software engineering context. Oh and yes, it's 2020 and I still (proudly) have no Slack account.
Thankfully, (naked) pings are not really a thing for mail or conferencing, but I see an increasing amount of them on GitHub and it bothers me, a lot. As there is no direct messaging on GitHub, you might rightfully ask why, as there is always context in form of the issue or PR the ping happened in, so lean back an listen
-
RVowpalWabbit 0.0.14: More Keeping CRAN happy
Another maintenance RVowpalWabbit package update brings us to version 0.0.14. This time CRAN asked us to replace the (long obsoleted C-library) function ftime(). Along the way, we also updated links in the DESCRIPTION file to the (spiffy!!) new vowpalwabbit.org website, updated Travis use and fine-tuned some autoconf code in configure.ac.
There is a newer package rvw based on the excellent GSoC 2018 and beyond work by Ivan Pavlov (mentored by James and myself) so if you are into Vowpal Wabbit from R go check it out. It should go to CRAN “eventually” once we have better mechanisms to support external libraries.
-
Writing a brainfuck compiler.
So last night I had the idea that it might be fun to write a Brainfuck compiler, to convert BF programs into assembly language, where they'd run nice and quickly.
I figured I could allocate a day to do the work, and it would be a pleasant distraction on a Sunday afternoon. As it happened it only took me three hours from start to finish.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 64: Minimum Sum Path and Word Break
These are some answers to the Week 64 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
-
CY's Post on PWC#064 - my shortcomings
-
Daniel Berrange: Announce: Entangle “Potassium“ release 3.0 – an app for tethered camera control & capture
I am pleased to announce a new release 3.0 of Entangle is available for download from the usual location:
https://entangle-photo.org/download/
This release has a mixture of new features and bug fixes, as well as improved translations....
-
Auto-link a Host-provided Package into a Virtualenv
There are Python packages that are basically a PITA to get compiled into your virtualenv. The one I constantly hit when doing GStreamer, DBus, IBus, etc is gobject-introspection (a.k.a. gi).
-
Search your favorited tweets and articles with Twitter Discover
If you're like me, you use Twitter's likes or favorites as bookmarks, to help you come back to a tweet or article later. If you're also like me, you've been using Twitter way too much and after more than ten years you have amassed over 2,000 likes and many more retweets with useful links and articles that you wanted to find later.
But you never found them again. Because Twitter doesn't give you a way to search your own retweets or favorites. And even if it would, a text search based on tweet contents would probably not be good enough, when you consider tweets that only contain a link, or tweets that have a comment that's not representative of the article they link to. Ideally, you'd be able to find links to articles based on the text in the tweet, but also based on the text of the actual article.
-
Android Leftovers
33 Excellent GNOME Desktop Extensions (Updated 2020)
Freedom of choice is a central plank of open source software. It should be the user who decides how their computer is configured. That’s very relevant when choosing and configuring a desktop environment. One of Linux’s best features is its modularity. Extensibility relates to the ability to customize a desktop environment to an individual’s preferences and tastes. This flexibility is offered by themes, extensions, and applets. The principle provides for enhancements without impairing existing system functions. GNOME ships with a System Settings tool which isn’t as diverse as some of its peers. There’s still useful options such as a simple way to enable remote access and file sharing. If you’re serious about customizing GNOME, you’ll need the Tweaks (previously known as GNOME Tweaks) utility. It’s not an official GNOME app, but it offers some advanced tinkering for GNOME Shell. But when it comes to micro-configuring the GNOME desktop to your preference, Tweaks is not a complete solution. Fortunately, there’s an awesome range of extensions that provide additional functionality.
Review: Regolith Linux 19.10.0-R1.3 and distri
I was sceptical about what it would be like to mix these two (i3 and GNOME) desktop approaches, but I thought the result might be interesting. Regolith is available in two versions, one is based on Ubuntu 18.04 and the other on Ubuntu 19.10. I took the latter one, which is the latest release. Regolith appears to run on 64-bit (x86_64) machines only and its ISO file is a 2.2GB download. Alternatively, we are told existing Ubuntu installs can be converted into Regolith by adding a PPA to our package sources and performing an upgrade. After downloading Regolith, I booted from the live media and, with the default settings, the distribution failed to start. The system displayed a message indicating it was applying a Spector security fix and then locked up, unable to continue or respond. Restarting the computer I brought up the boot menu and selected booting to the live desktop in Safe Graphics mode. This time the operating system seemed to boot successfully and presented me with what appeared to be the i3 window manager with a panel at the bottom of the display and a menu to the right. This menu includes options for switching between windows and launching programs, such as a terminal, the web browser, and a file manager. Selecting any of the menu options did nothing as the graphical environment almost immediate locked up and refused to respond to mouse or keyboard input.
GNU Health Embedded Open Source Health Platform Works on Raspberry Pi 3/4, and soon Olimex SBC’s
GNU Health (GH) is a free and open-source Health and Hospital Information System (HIS) that can manage the internal processes of a health institution, such as financial management, electronic medical records (EMR), stock & pharmacies or laboratories (LIMS). It is already used in various hospitals, health centers, and medical research facilities in various countries, most developing countries, across the world. The program would normally be installed on x86 servers running Linux or FreeBSD, but there’s also a version for Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 based on openSUSE called GNU Health Embedded, and work is being done to port the solution to Olimex OlinuXino SBC’s.
