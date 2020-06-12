today's leftovers
-
How to install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Fix HDMI audio lag on Retina MacBookPro 2013 (macbook11,1) in Linux
-
Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.13 Fixed 2 Major Long-standing Bugs
Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.13 was released today as the new maintenance release for the turn-based strategy game.
The new release fixed two major long-standing issues affecting all Wesnoth players, with effects varying from the innocuous to the game-breaking depending on the game content being played as well as the system configuration.
-
The itch.io charity bundle hits over $6 million and ends soon
The incredible itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality has just continued growing but it will all be ending soon.
When mentioning it a few days ago, it had only recently broke four million dollars for charity. Now? It's hitting closer to seven million dollars. That's incredible and itch have done a great job at bringing creators together to enable it to happen. For a $5 minimum purchase to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund there's around 1,659 items included from games to art assets and all sorts of stuff in between.
-
An Air Cooler For The 21st Century
The next item on my list was the compute element. Now most sane people would use an Arduino or some sort of microcontroller. I needed something a bit more versatile. For what its worth, I have a few smart home accessories at home, and I’m more or less a full-time Apple user at this point. All my smart home devices are HomeKit compatible, and I wanted to be able to yell at Siri to control my cooler. So I needed something that would be comparitively easier to program, would have enough oomph to run a server to respond to HomeKit Accessory Protocol - which, by the way, is now a fully open protocol so anyone can create non-certified accessories and even create control apps for non-Apple platforms - requests and had WiFi. So of course, the only logical choice was a Raspberry Pi. I chose a Raspberry Pi 3 A+ - it’s smaller than the regular models but still has the full GPIO array, has only 512MB RAM (which seems enough, I mean, do I really need a 4GB air cooler), and is, most importantly, really cheap - at just 27 EUR.
[...]
I’m currently really happy with the way the cooler now works, and I find myself exclusively using HomeKit to control it. The Web UI definitely needs some work, and I might end up adding scheduling features to it, or automatic control based on the weather outside. I will definitely add a few temperature sensors - one for the water temperature, one for ambient temperature, and one probe right in front of the fan to measure effective wind temperature.
Because Go produces statically linked binaries and I need no operating system dependencies to run them, I was finally able to move to an Aarch64 (ARMv8) distribution, currently running Ubuntu Server 20.04. Yes, my cooler runs Ubuntu and I don’t know how I feel about it. Amongst other things (like having a more recent kernel and packages than Raspbian and being 64-bit), I also found it really easy to set up the network for first boot so that I never needed a monitor and keyboard and could just SSH in right after plugging the SD card in and turning on the machine. I also set up systemd-resolved to expose Multicast DNS so that even with a dynamic IP I can address my cooler with its hostname. The only thing I currently don’t like about Ubuntu Server is its forced use of Netplan, but I don’t know if I’m bothered enough to replace it with NetworkManager yet.
-
Virtual Plasma Sprint 2020
This weekend the Plasma team’s annual sprint took place. Due to the Corona pandemic we had to cancel our original week-long in-person meet up end of April in Augsburg, Germany hosted by our friends at TUXEDO and settled for an online sprint instead. In anticipation of more virtual sprints KDE has set up its own BigBlueButton instance – an open source web conferencing system for online learning.
[...]
The meeting notes are being refined a little right now and should arrive on the plasma-devel mailing list in the coming days. This week’s experience made me confident that Akademy 2020 – also happening online – will work out great! Nevertheless I hope that eventually we’ll be able to catch up on our original sprint plans and meet in Augsburg again, physically.
-
PostgreSQL 12.3
PostgreSQL is a widely-known relational database system. We evaluated PostgreSQL using Jepsen’s new transactional isolation checker Elle, and found that transactions executed with serializable isolation on a single PostgreSQL instance were not, in fact, serializable. Under normal operation, transactions could occasionally exhibit G2-item: an anomaly involving a set of transactions which (roughly speaking) mutually fail to observe each other’s writes. In addition, we found frequent instances of G2-item under PostgreSQL “repeatable read”, which is explicitly proscribed by commonly-cited formalizations of repeatable read. As previously reported by Martin Kleppmann, this is due to the fact that PostgreSQL “repeatable read” is actually snapshot isolation. This behavior is allowable due to long-discussed ambiguities in the ANSI SQL standard, but could be surprising for users familiar with the literature. A patch for the bug we found in serializability is scheduled for the next minor release, on August 13th, and the presence of G2-item under repeatable read could be readily addressed through documentation. This work was performed independently, without compensation, and conducted in accordance with the Jepsen ethics policy.
-
[LibreOffice GSoC] Week 2 Report
The last week was the second week of coding weeks in GSoC program. I continued adding support for the non supported items.
The last week I left the cell background color item in this patch not merged. But now it's merged.
I worked this week on adding support to Comments option in Writer You can find the work in this patch. And Also extending the ability of ComboBoxUIObject selection modes in this patch.
-
Open Search Foundation
recently I learned about the Open Search Foundation in the public broadcast radio (Bayern 2 Radio Article). That surprised me: I had not heard about OSF before, even though I am active in the field of free software and culture. But this new foundation made it into the mainstream broadcast already. Reason enough to take a closer look.
It is a very good sign to have the topic of internet search in the news. It is a fact that one company has a gigantic market share in searching which is indeed a threat to the freedom of internet users. The key to be found in the web is the key to success with whatever message or service a web site might come up with, and all that is controlled by one enterprise driven by commercial interests. That should be realized by a broad audience.
The Open Search Foundation has the clear vision to build up an publicly owned search index as an alternative for Europe.
-
New Vulkan Extension Proposed For DirectFB Support
The DirectFB library once popular with embedded systems and other environments needing formerly a full X11 stack (or now, Wayland) remains in an abandoned state with no real upstream development any longer and the project site long dead, but with a newly proposed Vulkan extension could allow this modern graphics API to run on top of it.
VK_EXT_directfb_surface was proposed for allowing Vulkan to support surfaces for DirectFB consumption.
-
Ubuntu 18.04's Heavily Patched Kernel Opens Door To Lockdown Bypass, Breaks Secure Boot
With Ubuntu 18.04 when running on its Linux 4.15 kernel and not one of the newer hardware enablement kernels, in the mess of patches back-ported to the release it ends up being vulnerable to bypassing the kernel lockdown security and compromising UEFI Secure Boot that is persistent across reboots.
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld discovered a security issue with the Ubuntu 18.04 default kernel. The current kernel is not protecting the SSDT EFI entry point and that can lead to injecting ACPI tables and subsequently loading unsigned kernel drivers into the system even with UEFI Secure Boot enabled. A proof-of-concept attack disables KASLR address space layout randomization in the process and also survives kernel reboots.
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 201 – We broke CVSSv3, now how do we fix it?
Josh and Kurt talk about CVSSv3 and how it’s broken. We started with a blog post to explain why the NVD CVSS scores are so wrong, and we ended up researching CVSSv3 and found out it’s far more broken than any of us expected in ways we didn’t expect. NVD isn’t broken, CVSSv3 is. How did we get here? Are there any options that work today? Where should we go next?
-
GNU World Order 358
Listener email about **simple-mtpfs**, and then **groff** and **groffer** from Slackware **ap** software series. $ simple-mtpfs --list devices $ sudo simple-mtpfs --device "1: blah (MTP)" --verbose /mnt/floppy/
-
Mainframes and Open Source Tools
Mainframes used to be hard enough to get right – all the issues with IMS fast path databases, etc, etc – but you could understand it. Certainly, after about 40 years, it became second nature. And like Luke and the Force, you could feel what sort of effect a change was likely to have on the running of the system. You could bring up a green screen and work your magic. And younger mainframers and outsiders would look on with awe.
But, nowadays, the arcane world of the mainframe is being opened up to youngsters with their open source software knowledge and they can make changes. They are able to develop new applications using their arcane techniques. I thought it would be interesting to take a look at the products that younger (and, to be fair, some more experienced) people were using to interact with the mainframe. You can think of it as a beginner’s guide to the brave new world we live in.
In many ways, the mainframe first embraced the world of open source back in 1990s when sites began to turn their back on SNA and moved to TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), and we’re all perfectly used to that now. Then in 2000, IBM announced Linux on mainframes. Linux is an open source operating system. Linux on Z is free software under the GNU General Public License. Again, we’re all very used to that.
-
AWS CEO Andy Jassy: 6th-Gen EC2 instances a ‘Game-Changer’
The C6g instances were designed for compute-intensive workloads, including high-performance computing, batch processing, video encoding, gaming, scientific modeling, distributed analytics, ad-serving and CPU-based machine learning inference. The R6g instances are for workloads that process large data sets in memory, including open-source databases such as MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL; in-memory caches such as Redis, Memcached and KeyDB; and real-time, big data analytics.
-
Android Leftovers
33 Excellent GNOME Desktop Extensions (Updated 2020)
Freedom of choice is a central plank of open source software. It should be the user who decides how their computer is configured. That’s very relevant when choosing and configuring a desktop environment. One of Linux’s best features is its modularity. Extensibility relates to the ability to customize a desktop environment to an individual’s preferences and tastes. This flexibility is offered by themes, extensions, and applets. The principle provides for enhancements without impairing existing system functions. GNOME ships with a System Settings tool which isn’t as diverse as some of its peers. There’s still useful options such as a simple way to enable remote access and file sharing. If you’re serious about customizing GNOME, you’ll need the Tweaks (previously known as GNOME Tweaks) utility. It’s not an official GNOME app, but it offers some advanced tinkering for GNOME Shell. But when it comes to micro-configuring the GNOME desktop to your preference, Tweaks is not a complete solution. Fortunately, there’s an awesome range of extensions that provide additional functionality.
Review: Regolith Linux 19.10.0-R1.3 and distri
I was sceptical about what it would be like to mix these two (i3 and GNOME) desktop approaches, but I thought the result might be interesting. Regolith is available in two versions, one is based on Ubuntu 18.04 and the other on Ubuntu 19.10. I took the latter one, which is the latest release. Regolith appears to run on 64-bit (x86_64) machines only and its ISO file is a 2.2GB download. Alternatively, we are told existing Ubuntu installs can be converted into Regolith by adding a PPA to our package sources and performing an upgrade. After downloading Regolith, I booted from the live media and, with the default settings, the distribution failed to start. The system displayed a message indicating it was applying a Spector security fix and then locked up, unable to continue or respond. Restarting the computer I brought up the boot menu and selected booting to the live desktop in Safe Graphics mode. This time the operating system seemed to boot successfully and presented me with what appeared to be the i3 window manager with a panel at the bottom of the display and a menu to the right. This menu includes options for switching between windows and launching programs, such as a terminal, the web browser, and a file manager. Selecting any of the menu options did nothing as the graphical environment almost immediate locked up and refused to respond to mouse or keyboard input.
GNU Health Embedded Open Source Health Platform Works on Raspberry Pi 3/4, and soon Olimex SBC’s
GNU Health (GH) is a free and open-source Health and Hospital Information System (HIS) that can manage the internal processes of a health institution, such as financial management, electronic medical records (EMR), stock & pharmacies or laboratories (LIMS). It is already used in various hospitals, health centers, and medical research facilities in various countries, most developing countries, across the world. The program would normally be installed on x86 servers running Linux or FreeBSD, but there’s also a version for Raspberry Pi 3 and 4 based on openSUSE called GNU Health Embedded, and work is being done to port the solution to Olimex OlinuXino SBC’s.
