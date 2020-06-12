Games: Morrowind, ATOM RPG, Fury Unleashed and More
Morrowind lives on with a major new OpenMW release out
Morrowind is a much loved RPG classic and thanks to open source it continues living on modern platforms with OpenMW. The team behind OpenMW just release version 0.46 and it's one of the biggest updates ever.
We've been waiting on this one for what feels like forever, especially as it finally brings in real-time shadows making it look a whole lot better. There's plenty of other changes both big and small and it continues be a very impressive game engine recreation. Modding even got improvements to the point that some previously unplayable mods should now work.
ATOM RPG Trudograd is now available for Linux in Early Access
ATOM RPG Trudograd, the standalone followup to the very well received ATOM RPG is now available for Linux.
Following in the footsteps of Fallout and Wasteland, the previous game was often compared to being a Russian version of Fallout and in some ways that was very much true. Nice to see Linux support continue in their future games after the first game was crowdfunded. With ATOM RPG Trudograd available in Early Access since early May, it arrived on Linux across the weekend on June 13.
Combo-driven roguelite action platformer Fury Unleashed is getting online play
After launching in May with added Linux support, Fury Unleashed is set to get a big update in a few months adding in online play based on feedback from players.
Seems the launch went well with Fury Unleashed getting some pretty high praise all around.They had a clear vision with wanting it to feel something of a mix between the likes of Dead Cells, Rogue Legacy and shooters like Metal Slug and they've mostly succeeded in that. I'm continually impressed by the visuals in it. This is not a run-of-the-mill action platformer, some of the visuals are absolutely incredible and it's worth playing for that alone.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart Of The Forest coming from ex-Witcher devs
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart Of The Forest was announced recently with a very brief teaser, coming from Different Tales and Walkabout.
Heart of the Forest was designed by Jacek Brzeziński and Artur Ganszyniec, who you might recognise as top names behind the original Witcher game. Also known for working on Dying Light and Hitman so they certainly know their games. If you don't recognise the name together they recently released Wanderlust: Travel Stories and Wanderlust: Transsiberian, two book-like narrative stories and Heart Of The Forest will seemingly be continuing that same style of story telling with a much different theme.
Dear Devere is a beautiful & free voiced visual novel set in 1930s Scotland
Start your week off with something free and quite sweet. Jasmine Osler released Dear Devere recently, a free voiced visual novel set in 1930s Scotland and it's quite special.
Nothing like the Anime styled visual novels you find elsewhere, Dear Devere is a romance / mystery novel told through letters between people. It's a bit strange and yet I couldn't help but just continue along to the conclusion. That's a testament to the great world building, music and voice acting found in Dear Devere. It's quite a new release too from this year that you might have missed.
Little Devil Inside still confirmed for Linux despite PlayStation exclusivity
During the PlayStation 5 reveal recently, Neostream Interactive had their 2015 crowdfunded title Little Devil Inside shown off as a timed exclusive and they've now clarified their plans for platforms.
The timed exclusive deal caused a bit of a ruckus with backers, with quite a few angry comments aimed at the developers. However, according to what they said, this PlayStation 5 timed exclusive deal will not be affecting the release of the PC version so they're still firmly aiming for a concurrent launch on PC - the exclusive deal only affects console.
After reaching out to Neostream directly, they mentioned to me today that the Linux version is still planned to launch alongside Windows, "We'll be trying to get it to Linux at the same time as Windows. We will be clarifying again on all the precise platforms soon.".
