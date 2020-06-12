Language Selection

Python Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 15th of June 2020 03:18:44 PM
Development
  • Django 3.1 beta 1 released

    Django 3.1 beta 1 is now available. It represents the second stage in the 3.1 release cycle and is an opportunity for you to try out the changes coming in Django 3.1.

    Django 3.1 has a potpourri of new features which you can read about in the in-development 3.1 release notes.

    Only bugs in new features and regressions from earlier versions of Django will be fixed between now and 3.1 final (also, translations will be updated following the "string freeze" when the release candidate is issued). The current release schedule calls for a release candidate in a month from now with the final release to follow about two weeks after that around August 3. Early and often testing from the community will help minimize the number of bugs in the release. Updates on the release schedule schedule are available on the django-developers mailing list.

  • How to Convert JSON to Excel in Python with Pandas

    The post How to Convert JSON to Excel in Python with Pandas appeared first on Erik Marsja.

    In this Pandas tutorial, we will learn how to import data from JSON to Excel in Python. This guide will cover 4 simple steps making use of Python’s json module, and the Python packages requests and Pandas.

    The structure of this tutorial is as follows. In the first section, we will have a quick look at a basic example of how to convert JSON to an Excel file with Pandas and Python. After we have seen and briefly learned, the syntax we will continue with a section covering some examples on when this knowledge may be useful. In the third section, we will have a look at the prerequisites of this Python tutorial and how to install Pandas. After we are sure we have everything needed, we will go through four steps on how to save JSON to Excel in Python. Here, we will start by reading the JSON file from the hard drive and saving it as an Excel file. Furthermore, we will also look at an example when reading JSON from a URL and saving it as a .xlsx file. Finally, we will also use the Python package JSON to excel converter.

    [...]

    Now, there is one very easy way to install both Python and Pandas: installing a Python scientific distribution such as Anaconda, ActivePython, or Canopy (see here for a list of Python distributions). For example, if you install Anaconda you will get a library with useful Python packages, including Pandas.

  • PyDev of the Week: Kyle Stanley

    This week we welcome Kyle Stanley (@Aeros1415) as our PyDev of the Week! Kyle is a core developer of the Python programming language.

    [...]

    Hi, my name is Kyle Stanley. I’m a 23 year old college student finishing up the last year of my B.S. degree (Information Systems Technology, Programming spec.). Most notably, I was recently promoted to the role of core developer for CPython, the default/reference implementation of the Python programming language (in April 2020). I mostly contribute to the standard library through reviews and my own authored changes, as both a hobby that I enjoy and a means of building my professional experience in the software development industry. Most of my significant contributions have been to the modules asyncio and concurrent.futures.

    [...]

    I have a few ongoing CPython projects, but my most substantial current project is probably asyncio.ThreadPool, which is a high-level asynchronous thread pool designed to be used as a context manager (e.g. “async with asyncio.ThreadPool() as pool:“). The primary use case for it in CPython is concurrent execution of long-running, IO-bound subroutines (non-async functions/methods) that would normally block the event loop (such as for network programming, DB connectors, inter-process communication, file IO, etc.), particularly for existing code or libraries that can’t be easily converted to use async/await. Threads have a bit more overhead than using coroutines (`async def` functions/methods), but when it’s not a realistic or available option to convert the existing code to use them, it’s often far more efficient to execute the subroutine in a thread pool rather than blocking the event loop for a significant period of time.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Images Images Images - Weekly Check-in 3
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In 2
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Weekly Check-In #2
  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 045

    Wrote a basic login form today.
    Short story short, it shows up, but it does not respond like Miguel shows in the course. It justs sits there … staring back at me … like an obstinate goat.

    Will go spelunking into what I could have done wrong, tomorrow.

    Learnt about adding routes and creating views and making templates.
    Thoroughly confused though.

Android Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • It’s Time to Step Up Linux Server and Container Workload Security

    Linux Security Pros, are you happy with the state of Linux Server security? Can you reliably secure your server and container workloads across multiple distributions with real-time visibility into suspicious and malicious activity? Do Linux security tools tend to “break” whenever you upgrade your operating system? And finally, can you query for incidents and alerts across your estate, with IOCs aligned to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework for Linux?

  • Wailing Wednesday follows Patch Tuesday as versions of Windows 10 stop playing nicely with plugged-in printers

    Windows 10 users woke up to borked printers following the monthly Microsoft bugfix party, Patch Tuesday. The issues appear connected to KB4557957 and KB4560960 for Windows 10 2004 and 1903/1909 respectively. "KB4560960" was "stopping users from printing to [the] locally attached Brother printer," according one Reg reader. The resolution was to remove the offending cumulative patch. Those connected to a network printer, he reported, continued rocking along as normal.

  • Another Attack Vector Uncovered For Bypassing Linux Lockdown Via ACPI Tables

    This weekend we reported on how injecting ACPI tables could lead to bypassing Linux's lockdown / UEFI Secure Boot protections and let attackers load unsigned kernel modules. That earlier issue was found on a patched version of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS kernel while now a similar attack vector has been discovered on the mainline Linux kernel. WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld discovered both of these vulnerabilities in recent days. This newest discovery is more pressing in that it works on a current mainline Linux kernel rather than just Ubuntu's heavily patched older kernel code-base. Fortunately, Donenfeld has already sent off a patch to the mailing list for addressing this issue.

  • Nordic Semi nRF52 WiSoCs are Susceptible to Debug Resurrection using APProtect Bypass

    Nordic Semi nRF52 are popular wireless Cortex-M4 SoCs with Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.15.4 radios. APProtect (Access Port Protection) is a new security feature of nRF52 MCUs designed to enable readback protection and disable the debug interface. This is supposed to prevent an attacker to obtain a copy of the firmware that would allow him/her to start the reverse engineering process or access some sensitive data such as keys and passwords. It’s all good, except “LimitedResults” managed to bypass APProtect and permanently resurrect the debug interface on nRF52840-DK and a Bluetooth mouse. This requires physical access to the hardware and relies on a fault injection technique.

Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Build a recommendation engine using Apache Spark and Elasticsearch

    Recommendation engines are among the most well-known, widely used, and highest-value use cases for applying machine learning. Despite this, while there are many resources available for the basics of training a recommendation model, there are relatively few that explain how to actually deploy these models to create a large-scale recommender system. The IBM Developer code pattern Build a recommender with Apache Spark and Elasticsearch illustrates how to build and deploy just such a recommender system.

  • Supersonic, Subatomic Java Hackathon: June 15 – July 22 2020

    The Quarkus community is excited to announce the Supersonic, Subatomic Java Hackathon for developers to create Kubernetes-native applications for a chance to win $30,000 in prizes. This hackathon is a great opportunity to learn about the future of cloud-native Java development and showcase your coding skills.

  • Jakarta EE: Multitenancy with JPA on WildFly, Part 1

    In this two-part series, I demonstrate two approaches to multitenancy with the Jakarta Persistence API (JPA) running on WildFly. In the first half of this series, you will learn how to implement multitenancy using a database. In the second half, I will introduce you to multitenancy using a schema. I based both examples on JPA and Hibernate. Because I have focused on implementation examples, I won’t go deeply into the details of multitenancy, though I will start with a brief overview. Note, too, that I assume you are familiar with Java persistence using JPA and Hibernate.

  • Cockpit 221

    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 221. [...] This pre-compiled stylesheet will be dropped in the future in favor of projects shipping their own CSS. This API is not maintainable, as Cockpit cannot offer a PatternFly 3 API forever, and PatternFly 4 also changes quickly enough that one style sheet for all projects is not robust enough. The Cockpit plugins that are using only PatternFly 4 should follow the example from starter-kit on how to import PatternFly 4 stylesheets. g The Cockpit plugins which are still relying on PatternFly 3 should follow the migration from the deprecated API to the new PatternFly stylesheet import approach as implemented in this cockpit-podman commit.

  • Tracking COVID-19 using Quarkus, AMQ Streams, and Camel K on OpenShift

    In just a matter of weeks, the world that we knew changed forever. The COVID-19 pandemic came swiftly and caused massive disruption to our healthcare systems and local businesses, throwing the world’s economies into chaos. The coronavirus quickly became a crisis that affected everyone. As researchers and scientists rushed to make sense of it, and find ways to eliminate or slow the rate of infection, countries started gathering statistics such as the number of confirmed cases, reported deaths, and so on. Johns Hopkins University researchers have since aggregated the statistics from many countries and made them available. In this article, we demonstrate how to build a website that shows a series of COVID-19 graphs. These graphs reflect the accumulated number of cases and deaths over a given time period for each country. We use the Red Hat build of Quarkus, Apache Camel K, and Red Hat AMQ Streams to get the Johns Hopkins University data and populate a MongoDB database with it. The deployment is built on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP).

  • Curious case of image based email signatures and Kmail
  • Compressed RAM disks

Programming Leftovers

  • Report of the Debian Perl Sprint 2020

    Eight members of the Debian Perl team met online between May 15 and May 17 2020, in lieu of a planned physical sprint meeting. Work focussed on preparations for bullseye, and continued maintenance of the large number of perl modules maintained by the team.

  • Contacting author of Net::Azure::StorageClient

    I have sent two emails now to the public email address listed in his public github profile and have received no bounce or response.

  • The Perl Ambassador: Gabor Szabo

    This is the launch interview of a monthly series of interviews I’ll publish on perl.com. I can promise you, fun and entertaining interviews every month. So please watch this space. If you’d like me to interview you, or know someone you’d like me to interview, let me know. Take the same set of questions and send me your answers! Gabor Szabo is a long time Perl developer and DevOps trainer and the author of the Perl tutorial and of Perl Maven and on Code Maven. He received a White Camel Award in 2008. He teaches training courses in Israel and around the world. He wears the hat of the chief editor of Perl Weekly newsletter, and is always happy to receive notable Perl news items for inclusion in its next issue.

  • Programming languages: Java still rules over Python and JavaScript as primary language

    JetBrains makes the popular IntelliJ IDEA Java IDE, which is also the foundation for Google's Android Studio, as well as Kotlin, a programming language that Google officially supports for Android development, and the widely used PyCharm IDE. JetBrains' survey of almost 20,000 developers found on the other hand that JavaScript is the most used overall programming language. JetBrains asked developers to pick up to three languages they consider their primary programming language. In this context, JavaScript comes out on top (39%), followed Java (37%), and Python (31%). JetBrains analyst Sichkarenko Anastassiya explained the apparent discrepancy by saying each languages' position – first, second or third – was assigned a weighting to produce an overall popularity ranking. The company also told The Register that Java's superior ranking as a primary language comes down to lots of developers using JavaScript as part of a project, but its use falls when considering where developers spend most of their time.

  • Sed Replace Command Usage With Examples
  • GitHub to replace master with main across its services

    GitHub will drop the term "master" as the default branch name from its hosted repositories in response to protests about ingrained racism. Activists in the software community have long campaigned to replace the terms “master” and “slave” with terms that don't invoke actual human slavery. They argue that continuing to use such terms isn't inclusive, is insensitive, and highlights the tech industry's problems with diversity. Nat Friedman, the GitHub's chief exec, confirmed the upcoming change in a Twitter post saying that the Microsoft-owned outfit would change the default branch name from "master" to "main", or perhaps something similar.

