Python Programming
Django 3.1 beta 1 released
Django 3.1 beta 1 is now available. It represents the second stage in the 3.1 release cycle and is an opportunity for you to try out the changes coming in Django 3.1.
Django 3.1 has a potpourri of new features which you can read about in the in-development 3.1 release notes.
Only bugs in new features and regressions from earlier versions of Django will be fixed between now and 3.1 final (also, translations will be updated following the "string freeze" when the release candidate is issued). The current release schedule calls for a release candidate in a month from now with the final release to follow about two weeks after that around August 3. Early and often testing from the community will help minimize the number of bugs in the release. Updates on the release schedule schedule are available on the django-developers mailing list.
How to Convert JSON to Excel in Python with Pandas
In this Pandas tutorial, we will learn how to import data from JSON to Excel in Python. This guide will cover 4 simple steps making use of Python’s json module, and the Python packages requests and Pandas.
The structure of this tutorial is as follows. In the first section, we will have a quick look at a basic example of how to convert JSON to an Excel file with Pandas and Python. After we have seen and briefly learned, the syntax we will continue with a section covering some examples on when this knowledge may be useful. In the third section, we will have a look at the prerequisites of this Python tutorial and how to install Pandas. After we are sure we have everything needed, we will go through four steps on how to save JSON to Excel in Python. Here, we will start by reading the JSON file from the hard drive and saving it as an Excel file. Furthermore, we will also look at an example when reading JSON from a URL and saving it as a .xlsx file. Finally, we will also use the Python package JSON to excel converter.
Now, there is one very easy way to install both Python and Pandas: installing a Python scientific distribution such as Anaconda, ActivePython, or Canopy (see here for a list of Python distributions). For example, if you install Anaconda you will get a library with useful Python packages, including Pandas.
PyDev of the Week: Kyle Stanley
This week we welcome Kyle Stanley (@Aeros1415) as our PyDev of the Week! Kyle is a core developer of the Python programming language.
Hi, my name is Kyle Stanley. I’m a 23 year old college student finishing up the last year of my B.S. degree (Information Systems Technology, Programming spec.). Most notably, I was recently promoted to the role of core developer for CPython, the default/reference implementation of the Python programming language (in April 2020). I mostly contribute to the standard library through reviews and my own authored changes, as both a hobby that I enjoy and a means of building my professional experience in the software development industry. Most of my significant contributions have been to the modules asyncio and concurrent.futures.
I have a few ongoing CPython projects, but my most substantial current project is probably asyncio.ThreadPool, which is a high-level asynchronous thread pool designed to be used as a context manager (e.g. “async with asyncio.ThreadPool() as pool:“). The primary use case for it in CPython is concurrent execution of long-running, IO-bound subroutines (non-async functions/methods) that would normally block the event loop (such as for network programming, DB connectors, inter-process communication, file IO, etc.), particularly for existing code or libraries that can’t be easily converted to use async/await. Threads have a bit more overhead than using coroutines (`async def` functions/methods), but when it’s not a realistic or available option to convert the existing code to use them, it’s often far more efficient to execute the subroutine in a thread pool rather than blocking the event loop for a significant period of time.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Images Images Images - Weekly Check-in 3
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In 2
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Weekly Check-In #2
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 045
Wrote a basic login form today.
Short story short, it shows up, but it does not respond like Miguel shows in the course. It justs sits there … staring back at me … like an obstinate goat.
Will go spelunking into what I could have done wrong, tomorrow.
Learnt about adding routes and creating views and making templates.
Thoroughly confused though.
